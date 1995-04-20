Market Structure MTF Dashboard Alerts

Market Structure MTF Dashboard Alerts: Is an fast way of checking the currently market structure on 4 timeframes! It lets you know if you are trading in the direction of both long-term and shor-term market bias. It is setup to track the High and Low positions to determine the current bias. Once the bias is shifting on the any of the 4 timeframes - you have the option to have an alarm notify you of the change. 

Once the alarm has gone off - you will be able to see a break of structure (BOS) forming on the timeframe which is a strong indicator for the change of direction.  


How it works:

The Market Structure MTF Dashboard is monitoring price on multiple time frames and gives the current directional bias - for example if Higher Highs are forming - you will have a green market against the timeframe. If lower lows are forming - it will show a red market. 

If you have a scenario where all 4 timeframes are matching (all green or all red) this will act as further confirmation on the direction to trade. 

This indicator is intended to be used alongside your own trading rules. 


Settings:

  • Select the 4 timeframes. 
  • Activate alarms for each timeframe. 
  • change the position of the dashboard. 


このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Layer Master Grid Trader MT5
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Layer Master: Professional Grid Trading Tool for MT5 **CHRISTMAS DISCOUNT 50% OFF -LIMITED TIME ONLY!!* Transform your grid trading with Layer Master - the most intuitive and powerful order management toolkit designed specifically for professional traders. MT4   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79133 FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please   contact  me to get your Free trial! Master Grid Trading with Precision Layer Master revolutionizes how you place and manage grid tra
Layer Master Toolbox
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Layer Master: Professional Grid Trading Tool for MT4 **CHRISTMAS DISCOUNT 50% OFF -LIMITED TIME ONLY!!* Transform your grid trading with Layer Master - the most intuitive and powerful order management toolkit designed specifically for professional traders. MT5   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129705 FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please   contact  me to get your Free trial! Master Grid Trading with Precision Layer Master revolutionizes how you place and manage grid tra
Draw On 1 TimeFrame
Peter Andrew Thomas
インディケータ
Draw On 1 Timeframe:   Does exactly what the name says! When you draw a rectangle or trendline - the timeframe you draw it in, is the one it is visible. When you look at a higher or lower timeframe - the drawn object is not seen, but when you change back to the timeframe you originally draw in - the object can be seen.  How to use it: This is an indicator that interacts with all trendline or rectangle objects drawn. Once running - it will automatically make any drawn trendline or rectangle objec
Prop Defender Trade Assistant
Peter Andrew Thomas
ユーティリティ
**SALE ON NOW - 50% off for 1 week only!!** Stop Making the HUGE mistakes that cause you to BLOW UP!!! Prop Defender Trade Assistant  is designed to put a barrier between you and the bad behaviors which cause you to keep blowing up accounts and failing your prop! Designed by a 20 year veteran trader who worked to overcome every bad behavior! This is for manual traders (and won't work with other EA's). It Defends against: Revenge Trading. Over Risking. Too much loss in 1 day.  Moving your stoplos
Mega Trend Dashboard
Peter Andrew Thomas
インディケータ
MEGA TREND DASHBOARD This Dashboard shows the Currency Strength across multiple timeframes. This SUPER DASHBOARD,  Not only  does it get your watchlist of currency pairs  and shows the strength of each currency across the timeframes you Select - but also does it in a way that You can check it in 1 second!!! This indicator is very powerful because it is based on our custom algorithm to show the trends that are existing right now! The indicator does   all the work for you  by showing you what is
Support and Resistance Made Easy
Peter Andrew Thomas
インディケータ
### プロフェッショナルなサポート・レジスタンス検出で市場を制覇 **ついに、重い作業をすべて代行してくれるインジケーターが登場。** チャート上のサポートとレジスタンスレベルを手動で特定するのに目を酷使するのはもうやめましょう。私たちの自動SNRインジケーターは、プロのトレーダーが注目している重要な価格レベルを瞬時に明らかにし、あなたのトレーディングを変革します！ #### なぜトレーダーは自動SNR検出に切り替えているのか 手動分析には何時間もかかり、重要なレベルを見逃すことがよくあります。私たちのインジケーターは価格動向を自動的にスキャンし、あなたのトレードの成否を左右する可能性のある主要レベルとマイナーなスイングポイントの両方を特定します。もう重要なレベルを見逃すことはありません。 #### あなたを際立たせる4つの強力な機能 **スマートアラームシステム**: 価格が重要なレベルに近づいたときに即座に通知を受け取ります。もう画面を見つめ続ける必要はありません。すべての機会について警告されることを知って、自信を持ってトレードしましょう。 **カスタマイズ可能な
Support and Resistance Made Easy MT5
Peter Andrew Thomas
インディケータ
### プロフェッショナルなサポート・レジスタンス検出で市場を制覇 **ついに、重い作業をすべて代行してくれるインジケーターが登場。** チャート上のサポートとレジスタンスレベルを手動で特定するのに目を酷使するのはもうやめましょう。私たちの自動SNRインジケーターは、プロのトレーダーが注目している重要な価格レベルを瞬時に明らかにし、あなたのトレーディングを変革します！ #### なぜトレーダーは自動SNR検出に切り替えているのか 手動分析には何時間もかかり、重要なレベルを見逃すことがよくあります。私たちのインジケーターは価格動向を自動的にスキャンし、あなたのトレードの成否を左右する可能性のある主要レベルとマイナーなスイングポイントの両方を特定します。もう重要なレベルを見逃すことはありません。 #### あなたを際立たせる4つの強力な機能 **スマートアラームシステム**: 価格が重要なレベルに近づいたときに即座に通知を受け取ります。もう画面を見つめ続ける必要はありません。すべての機会について警告されることを知って、自信を持ってトレードしましょう。 **カスタマイズ可能な
