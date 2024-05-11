Week Month High Low

This indicator will show week and monthhigh low, very useful to understand the market sentiment. To trade within the range/ break out.

Low- can act as support- can used for pull back or break out

High- can act as resistance- can used for pull back or break out

Breakout strategy refers to the day trading technique that provides traders with multiple opportunities to go either long or short. The main idea is to identify the trend in its most juicy state followed by a trending move.



Önerilen ürünler
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
The Four Pillars
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
The Four Pillars: Your All-in-One Trading Powerhouse! Tired of juggling multiple indicators and missing out on perfect entries? The Four Pillars is the ultimate solution, merging four proven market analysis tools into one powerful, easy-to-use indicator. Get crystal-clear, high-conviction Buy and Sell signals directly on your chart, filtered for maximum accuracy. Stop guessing and start trading with confidence! Key Advantages & Features Precision Signals, Zero Clutter: This indicator combine
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Göstergeler
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Göstergeler
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Göstergeler
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Fractal Trend Finder MT4
John Davis
1.67 (3)
Göstergeler
How would you like to instantly know what the current trend is? How about the quality of that trend? Finding the trend on a chart can be subjective. The Fractal Trend Finder indicator examines the chart for you and reveals what the current trend is based on objective criteria. Using the Fractal Trend Finder you can easily tell if you are trading with the trend or against it. It also identifies those times when the market is not trending. Theoretically, you could trade with the trend when the tre
FREE
Fractal Divergence Channel
Ihor Herasko
Göstergeler
Fractal Divergence Channel is based on the fractal divergence patterns , representing them in the form of a channel with the borders changing the moment the next pattern appears. The upper border of the channel corresponds to the upper part of the last found bearish fractal divergence pattern. The lower border of the channel is the lower part of the last found bullish pattern (see screenshot 1). Compared to the FractalDivergence_Patterns indicator, the channel version has the same parameters wit
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
TreendLines
Sajjad Karimi
Göstergeler
''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
DMI High Low plus
HEGUI Morad
Göstergeler
DMI Show High Low: Visualize Key Market Levels in Real Time 100% free, functional, and without limitations! The DMI Show High Low is an essential tool for traders, designed to display High, Low, and Close levels of a selected timeframe directly on your chart. Ideal for identifying key market zones, this indicator helps enhance your decision-making and trading precision. Parameters: Timeframe: Select the timeframe for displaying High, Low, and Close levels. Default: D1 (Daily) Display Close Line:
FREE
Non repaint MACD crossover with SMA confirmation
Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
Göstergeler
PLEASE NOTE   You can  customize the settings of Fast EMA, Slow EMA, MACD SMA & Main SMA.  The accuracy will change as per your settings. 100% Non repaint indicator Pre-alert (get ready) signals Non-delay indications 24/7 signals 100% No lag No recalculating The arrows wont repaint even if the signal fails, or you refresh or restart the mt4 Indicator is based on simple crossover strategy of main line and signal line of MACD indicator in consideration with zero line and Main SMA.  The best thing
FREE
The Day Scalping System
Anton Iudakov
3 (5)
Göstergeler
Scalping indicator. It takes into account volatility, price movement in the local interval and the direction of the current trend. Recommended timeframe - M5. Advantages: Low volatility when a signal appears ensures minimal movement against an open position. The indicator does not redraw its signals. There are alert signals. It is a great tool for day trading. Settings: Name Description Period Indicator period Range of each bar in the period (pp.) The maximum size of each candle in the indicato
FREE
SFT Fibo Smart Zones
Artem Kuzmin
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays overbought and oversold levels, calculating them using the Fibonacci golden ratio formula. It enables both trend-following and counter-trend trading, accommodating breakouts and rebounds from these levels. It operates on all timeframes, across various currency pairs, metals, and cryptocurrencies. Suitable for binary options trading. Key Features:  Based on the Fibonacci golden ratio  Shows overbought and oversold levels  Suitable for market and pending orders  Simple
FREE
MACD Predictor MT4
Jianyuan Huang
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Macd Predictor   Macd's main chart indicator If you like this indicator , Dinapoli Levels Expansion and Retracement Demo is a helpful tool: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35884 1. You can determine the price at which the MACD will change from buy to sell, and vice versa. It is the cousin of the oscillator predictor. If you know a position at the time, then the exact price, current and next (future) columns will need to reach the MACD crossover. You can also see how far the market has to
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Göstergeler
Schaff Trend Cycle nedir? Schaff Trend Cycle (STC), trend dönüşlerini zamanında tespit etmek için tasarlanmış bir osilatör türü göstergedir. Geleneksel hareketli ortalamalar veya MACD gibi göstergelerden farklı olarak, STC piyasa döngülerini momentum ile birleştirerek bir trendin başlangıcını ve sonunu daha net şekilde tanımlamaya yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler Net trend dönüş sinyalleri: Trend yükselirken STC çizgisi yukarı yönelir, düşerken aşağı yönelir. Yatay piyasalarda gürültü azaltımı: D
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Göstergeler
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
StrikePin
Mike Pascal Plavonil
1 (1)
Göstergeler
The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Göstergeler
Fiyat Dalga Modeli   MT4 --(ABCD Modeli)--   hoş geldiniz     ABCD modeli, teknik analiz dünyasında güçlü ve yaygın olarak kullanılan bir ticaret modelidir. Tüccarların piyasadaki potansiyel alım ve satım fırsatlarını belirlemek için kullandıkları uyumlu bir fiyat modelidir. ABCD modeliyle, tüccarlar potansiyel fiyat hareketlerini tahmin edebilir ve alım satımlara ne zaman girip çıkacakları konusunda bilinçli kararlar verebilir. EA Sürümü :   Price Wave EA MT4 MT5 sürümü:   Price Wave Patter
FREE
Artem
Artem Konkov
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
I present an effective tool for determining the reversal on the H4 timeframe. The indicator is installed on the M30 chart. All parameters are already set.                                                                                                          Proper use of the indicator: Unfortunately, the test in the tester will not give a correct idea about the indicator, so the rent for one month is as affordable as possible. You do not need to install the file on a remote server. Install it
FREE
Supply Demand MT4
Agus Santoso
4.2 (5)
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ MT4 GÖSTERGESİ: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 ÜCRETSİZ MT4 ASİSTANI: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Bu ücretsiz aracı beğendiyseniz lütfen 5 yıldızlı bir derecelendirme bırakın! Çok teşekkür ederim :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / IMBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Finansal piyasaların dinamik dünyasında hassasiyet ve güvenle gezinmek için nihai aracınız olan "Supply Demand MT4" Gö
FREE
Lisek Levels and Channels Indicator
Darius Hans Lischka
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Forex ticaretinin Sherlock Holmes'u olmaya hazır mısınız? ️‍️ İşte size nihai ticaret aracı: Lisek Levels and Channels göstergesi!!! Birden fazla göstergeyle sirk numarası gibi jonglör yapmayı unutun. İhtiyacınız olan her şeyi etkileyici bir gösteriye paketledik: Fiyat seviyeleri? Tamam! Fiyat kanalları? İddiaya girebilirsiniz! Fiyat VWAP'ı? Oh evet! Hacim Dengesi? Hepsi burada! Peki ya üstündeki çilek? Sizi çift espressodan daha hızlı uyandıracak alarmlar ve anlık bildirimler! ️
FREE
Head and Shoulders Pattern
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator - Your Key to Recognizing Trend Reversals Unlock the power of pattern recognition with the "Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator." This cutting-edge tool, designed for MetaTrader, is your trusted ally in identifying one of the most powerful chart patterns in technical analysis. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting the Head and Shoulders pattern, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. Key
FREE
PPR and Engulfing
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
PPR ve Engulfing , MetaTrader 4 (MT4) ticaret platformunda "PPR" ve "Engulfing" desenlerini tanımlamak için tasarlanmış benzersiz bir teknik göstergedir. Bu desenler, potansiyel trend dönüşlerini veya devamlarını gösterebilir ve traderlara piyasaya giriş ve çıkış için değerli sinyaller sağlar. Temel Özellikler: Otomatik Desen Tespiti : Göstergesi, PPR ve Engulfing desenlerini otomatik olarak tanımlar ve grafikte oklarla işaretler. Görsel Sinyaller : Yukarıya doğru yeşil oklar alım noktalarını, a
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Göstergeler
Aroon Classic Göstergesinin Genel Bakışı Aroon Classic göstergesi, bir grafikte trendin oluşumunu ve devamlılığını nicel olarak belirleyen teknik bir araçtır. Trend gücünü ve dönüş noktalarını 0–100 aralığında göstermek için “Aroon Up” ve “Aroon Down” olmak üzere iki çizgi kullanır. Yüksek bir Aroon Up değeri güçlü bir yükseliş trendini, yüksek bir Aroon Down değeri ise güçlü bir düşüş trendini işaret eder. Öne Çıkan Özellikler Trend başlangıcını ve dönüşünü görsel olarak ayırt eder Hesaplama pe
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Super trend ATR Indicator
Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
Göstergeler
The Supertrend Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends. The indicator combines the average true range (ATR) with a multiplier to calculate its value. This value is then added to or subtracted from the asset’s closing price to plot the supertrend line. The Supertrend Indicator can help identify trends, manage risk, and confirm market tendencies. The indicator is limited by its lagging nature, is not very flexible, and can send up fal
FREE
Yesterday today high low
Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator will show yesterday and today high low, very useful to understand the market sentiment. To trade within the range/ break out. Previous day low- can act as support- can used for pull back or break out Previous day high- can act as resistance- can used for pull back or break out The previous day high low breakout strategy  refers to the day trading technique that provides traders with multiple opportunities to go either long or short . The main idea is to identify the trend in its m
FREE
Maximum total lot size for all open orders
Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This free tool is more reliable and user friendly to use Please give five star if you feel the tool is helpful  Lot size positioning is the important risk management rule The larger the lot, the more risk you're exposed to. Smaller lot sizes are often favored by traders who want to manage risk more conservatively. A general rule of thumb is to risk no more than 1-2% of their account on each trade. Traders need to determine their risk tolerance for each trade. This will help them decide how muc
FREE
R Multiplier
Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
Göstergeler
The   risk-to-reward ratio   is used for assessing the potential profit (reward) against the potential loss (risk) of a trade. Stock traders and investors use the R/R ratio to fix the price at which they'll exit the trade, irrespective of whether it generates profit or loss. A   stop-loss   order is generally used to exit the position in case it starts moving in an opposite direction to what a trader anticipated. The relationship between the risk and reward helps determine whether the potentia
FREE
Pending Orders Default Expiry
Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
Yardımcı programlar
Never miss an opportunity with a pending order But if market structure changes or during events it can act against you It is better to place pending orders with expire time This tool will be helpful for you with preset expire time Buy Limit : This order is placed   below   the current market price. Traders use it when they anticipate a pullback or retracement before the price continues to rise. Sell Limit : This order is placed   above   the current market price. It’s used when a trader expe
FREE
Close all orders if floating is this much
Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
Yardımcı programlar
you can plan you exit in terms of money/floating with this tool Once the negative or positive floating value reached this tool will close all opened positions How to deal with big negative floating profit? It will be very difficult to overcome this phase you can prevent with this phase with a exit strategy It can be stop loss or close all orders if account has reached this much floating 
FREE
Weekdays lines
Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
Göstergeler
Boost your technical analysis with our Weekday Lines Indicator — a powerful yet lightweight tool designed for traders who want to clearly visualize daily market structure. Key Features: Auto Draws Vertical Lines for each trading day: Monday through Friday Customizable Colors & Styles to match your chart theme Day Labels (Mon, Tue, etc.) appear next to lines for easy tracking Works in All Timeframes — especially useful in intraday and swing trading No Lag, No Clutter – just clean, prec
Where when enter exit 4 on any account
Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
Göstergeler
Hi Traders,  On purchase this tool we will give lifetime free updates for this tool you can contact me how to use this tool better or your suggestion for improvement  This tool will work on any accounts  Where When Enter Exit – Trade Plotter   helps traders easily   see, track, and review   their sell trades directly on the chart. It clearly shows   where   you entered,   when   you exited, and   why , so you can quickly learn from every trade. Key Features   Auto Plot Entries & Exits
Weekdays lines 5
Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
Göstergeler
Boost your technical analysis with our   Weekday Lines Indicator   — a powerful yet lightweight tool designed for traders who want to clearly visualize daily market structure. Key Features:   Auto Draws Vertical Lines   for each trading day: Monday through Friday   Customizable Colors & Styles   to match your chart theme   Day Labels   (Mon, Tue, etc.) appear next to lines for easy tracking   Works in All Timeframes   — especially useful in intraday and swing trading   No Lag, No Clut
Where when enter exit on any account
Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
Göstergeler
Hi Traders,  On purchase this tool we will give lifetime free updates for this tool you can contact me how to use this tool better or your suggestion for improvement  This tool will work on any accounts  Where When Enter Exit – Trade Plotter   helps traders easily   see, track, and review   their sell trades directly on the chart. It clearly shows   where   you entered,   when   you exited, and   why , so you can quickly learn from every trade. Key Features   Auto Plot Entries & Exits   –
Filtrele:
Preethy Subha Shri
237
Preethy Subha Shri 2024.06.29 19:53 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt