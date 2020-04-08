SC MTF Fisher Transform MT4

Highly configurable Fisher Transform indicator.


Features:

  • Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup)
  • Multi timeframe ability
  • Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes)
  • Linear interpolation and histogram mode options
  • Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also)
  • Adjustable Levels

Parameters:

  • Fisher Transform Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic.
  • Fisher Transform Bar Shift: you can set the offset of the line drawing
  • Fisher Transform Period, Signal Line Smoothing PeriodFisher Transform parameters.
  • Stepless (Linear Interpolation): Turn on/off the linear interpolation (with multi timeframe mode on lower timeframe).
  • Shows Indicator Levels: Turn on/off the Stochastic level showing.
  • Adjust High Level of Stochastic / Adjust Low Level of Stochastic: Adjust the Stochastic levels.
  • Enable or Disable All Alert Functions: Turn on/off all alert functions.
  • Alert if... : You can enable/disable various alert events (for crosses, direction changes at after candle closed/before candle closes).
  • A Short Message for You to Identity This Indicator Instance: Specify a short message for you to identity which indicator alerted.
  • Alert with Email: Switchable alert mode.
  • Alert with Push NotificationSwitchable alert mode.
  • Alert with Popup WindowSwitchable alert mode. 
  • Alert with SoundSwitchable alert mode.
  • Choose Sound File for Sound Alert: Select sound file for sound alert.
  • Color Mode: Switchable color mode (Simple Color, Cross, Cross After Closed, Cross On Selected Timeframe, Cross After Closed on Selected Timeframe, Only direction, Direction with levels, Only Levels)
  • Draw Main Line in Histogram Mode: Draws Main Line with line or histogram mode.
  • Color 1 of Main Line, Color 2 of Main Line, Color 3 of Main Line, Color 4 of Main Line: Set colors.
  • Width of Main Line: Style setting.
  • Style of Main Line: Style setting.
  • Draw Signal Line in Histogram ModeDraws Signal Line with line or histogram mode.
  • Color 1 of Signal Line, Color 2 of Signal Line, Color 3 of Signal Line, Color 4 of Signal LineSet colors.
  • Width of Signal Line: Style setting.
  • Style of Signal Line: Style setting.



