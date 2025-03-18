Price MA Crossover EA

Get the MT5 version here!

Automate your price vs moving average strategy!

The Price MA Crossover EA is the ideal solution for traders who rely on price crossing a moving average as their core trading strategy. This powerful tool automates the entire process, alerting you or executing trades automatically whenever the price crosses a moving average of your choice. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this bot takes the hassle out of constantly monitoring the markets, ensuring that you catch every important price movement as it happens.

One of the key features of the Price MA Crossover EA is its flexibility. The moving average used for the crossover is fully customizable, allowing you to set it based on your preferred time frame and strategy. Additionally, the bot comes with advanced filters such as a second moving average to refine entries, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to assess market momentum, and pivot points to further confirm trade setups. These filters help you avoid false signals and improve the overall accuracy of your trades.

Beyond its sophisticated entry system, this bot also includes a full order management suite that lets you control every aspect of your trading. Choose the days you want to trade, set fixed lot sizes or risk a percentage of your capital, and automatically stop trading when a certain profit or loss level is reached. These features give you the power to align your trading with your risk management rules and personal goals.

In addition to standard trade management, the Price MA Crossover EA offers advanced features such as Break Even and Trailing Stop functions to lock in profits and reduce risk. You can also open additional orders when your position is in profit, maximizing your gains during strong price trends.

If your strategy revolves around price crossing a moving average, this bot will automate the entire process for you, from entry signals to risk management, allowing you to focus on other aspects of trading or take a more hands-off approach. With the Price MA Crossover EA, you'll never miss a trading opportunity, and your strategy will run smoothly and efficiently, even in fast-moving markets.


  • The default settings are for the GBPUSD pair, but you can change the settings to suit your strategy.
  • For backtests, use ‘only_symbol_on_the_chart' mode for the 'Symbols' parameter.
  • The chart can be opened in any timeframe, the timeframes entered in the settings will be used for calculations regardless of the chart timeframe.
    • Warning 1: before using this EA, please read its documentation on this page.

    Warning 2: if you have problems installing the EA, update MT5. If you still have problems, contact me in PV.


    Functionalities of the EA:

    Alerts:
    • Detection of crossover between price and moving average (@ current or @ closed bar).
    • Possibility to ignore the crossing if a recent crossing has occurred in the last x bars.
    • Additional filters (2nd moving average, RSI, ADX & pivot points).
    • Terminal alerts and smartphone notifs separately customizable for crossing and/or trading alerts.
    • Activation/deactivation for each day of the week with start- and end-time.
    Trading:
    • Lots size in % of current account balance (+ current profits) or fixed lots.
    • Break even, trailing stop and grid system options.
    • 1 main order at the time by symbol + max simultaneous orders for multi-symbol modes and/or grid system.
    • Possibility of stopping the trading session once the max losses and/or max wins have been reached (account balance + current profits) during the day.
    • Option to close all bot orders before the weekend with the choice of time.
    • Max allowed spread and slippage.
    • Possibility of reversing the logic of buying and selling for the crossing of price and MA.
    • Possibility of closing the order on a reverse crossover. Option to open an order in this new direction or not.
    • Auto adjustment of min SL/TP and nearest lot size in case of user’s error.
    • Security alert in case of risky money management.
    • Possibility of stopping the EA if the maximum drawdown is reached (useful for speeding up optimization backtests).
    Other:
    • Compatibility to backtests (use ‘only_symbol_on_the_chart' mode).
    • Works with any symbol (forex/indices/CFDs/crypto...).

    For any questions or suggestions, please leave a comment!


    See my other products here.

    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt