The Price MA Crossover EA is the ideal solution for traders who rely on price crossing a moving average as their core trading strategy. This powerful tool automates the entire process, alerting you or executing trades automatically whenever the price crosses a moving average of your choice. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this bot takes the hassle out of constantly monitoring the markets, ensuring that you catch every important price movement as it happens.





One of the key features of the Price MA Crossover EA is its flexibility. The moving average used for the crossover is fully customizable, allowing you to set it based on your preferred time frame and strategy. Additionally, the bot comes with advanced filters such as a second moving average to refine entries, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to assess market momentum, and pivot points to further confirm trade setups. These filters help you avoid false signals and improve the overall accuracy of your trades.





Beyond its sophisticated entry system, this bot also includes a full order management suite that lets you control every aspect of your trading. Choose the days you want to trade, set fixed lot sizes or risk a percentage of your capital, and automatically stop trading when a certain profit or loss level is reached. These features give you the power to align your trading with your risk management rules and personal goals.





In addition to standard trade management, the Price MA Crossover EA offers advanced features such as Break Even and Trailing Stop functions to lock in profits and reduce risk. You can also open additional orders when your position is in profit, maximizing your gains during strong price trends.





If your strategy revolves around price crossing a moving average, this bot will automate the entire process for you, from entry signals to risk management, allowing you to focus on other aspects of trading or take a more hands-off approach. With the Price MA Crossover EA, you'll never miss a trading opportunity, and your strategy will run smoothly and efficiently, even in fast-moving markets.