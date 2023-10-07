Ind trend scan
- Göstergeler
- Dmitriy Konogorov
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 7 Ekim 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This indicator is great for trading on many currency pairs The indicator itself uses mathematical strategies with augmented precision. Many settings can be configured. There are elements on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons. There are several types of icons. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings.
It is already configured by default. Happy bidding.