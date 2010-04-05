Ea double strateg

This expert is suitable for trading on any currency pair, and preferably a timeframe less than 30 minutes. The expert himself uses universal indicator strategies. Many settings can be configured, there is a working panel. There is a panel on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph on the panel. The volume is calculated for profit. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings.

It is already configured by default. Trades according to the indicator strategy. You can also specify the initial volume for it in lots. Happy bidding.



