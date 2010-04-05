Idiom

The Idiom bot (for EURUSD) works on the Metatrader trading platform, which is widespread in the Forex market. The bot is based on a complex transaction control algorithm. Many indicators are used as the main entry signal (Envelopes, ADX, Bands, MA, RSI, AD, Alligator, BearsPower, Fractals, Momentum).

Environment for the bot:
  • Currency pair - EURUSD.
  • TimeFrame - H1.
  • The maximum spread is 20 pips.
  • The required deposit is $10,000 (or equivalent).
  • The maximum drawdown is 12%.

Peculiarities:
  • Built-in mathematical algorithm for averaging pips (PIPS AVERAGING ALGORITHM).
  • Built-in Fast-In-Fast-Out scalping technique (inside the candle).
  • Built-in module for self-adjusting artificial intelligence processing (the neural network is built into the advisor and trained for EURUSD).
  • Trades both buy and sell simultaneously. That is, it has two independent analysis systems.

Options:
  • StartVolume: initial lot size.
  • OnRisk: used to enable automatic lot determination depending on the deposit.
  • LimitBalanceForRisk: maximum balance limit.
  • PercentRisk: percentage of risk, relative to which starting deposit the risk should be calculated.
  • Risk: money management options.
  • LotDecimal: lot precision (rounding to how many digits).
  • Stop Loss: spot loss (in points).
  • Take Profit: take profit (in points).
  • Take Profit Virt: virtual take profit (in points).
  • Take Profit Scalping Virt: virtual take profit for scalping (in points).
  • Trail Start: trailing start (in points).
  • Trail Stop: trailing stop (in points).
  • Grid Step: minimum grid step (in points).
  • MaxTrades: order limit.
  • Min Stops Level: forced minimum distance level for stops.
  • Max Spread: the maximum spread at which an order can be opened.
  • TotalEquityRisk: critical drawdown.
  • TotalEquityProfit: profit for closing all transactions.
  • TotalCloseMonth: closing a small minus at the end of the month.
  • WorkTF: timeframe on which the bot works.
  • Magic: magic number for all transactions.
