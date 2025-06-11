Forex Uturn Detector Indicator

🚀 Turn Every Market Reversal Into a Money-Making Opportunity With the U-turn Detector Indicator!

Imagine having a tool that visually reveals the exact moment price is about to flip — before the crowd catches on. The U-turn Detector isn’t just another indicator... it's your edge in spotting clean, confident entries and exits in forex. If you've ever been frustrated by fake breakouts, late signals, or messy charts — you're about to fall in love with this tool.

🚀URGENT REMINDER: PRICE MAY DOUBLE ANY TIME FROM NOW!!

🎯 What Is the U-turn Detector?

A powerful price-action trading system that draws:

  • 🟥 Red Resistance Zones – Where smart sellers wait to push price down.
  • 🟩 Green Support Zones – Where big buyers defend price and push it up.
  • ⬛ Black Zones (Magnet Areas) – Hidden “gravity fields” where price often snaps to before reversing hard.

The magic? These zones are automatically rated as Weak, Strong, or Very Strong, based on how many times price has reacted there. The more the retests, the more powerful the zone.


💡 Why You’ll Love It

✅ No guesswork – Zones draw in real time with built-in strength logic.

✅ Trade-ready entries – Follow one of 10 proven rule-based strategies.

✅ Perfect for scalping, day trading, and swing setups.

✅ Works with ANY pair, ANY timeframe.

✅ Easy-to-read visuals = cleaner charts, smarter decisions.

✅ Customize the tool by turning ON and OFF some settings in the input section.



🧠 How to Trade It Like a Pro (With Money-Making Precision)

Here’s how to use the U-turn Detector in just 3 steps:


Step 1: Spot the Zones

Watch for zones to form:

  • Green = potential buy area.
  • Red = potential sell zone.
  • Black = price magnet (watch for reactions).

Zones with Retests ≥ 3 = high-confidence areas.


Step 2: Match the Pattern (10 Trade Rules + Black Zone Logic)

The U-turn Detector doesn’t leave you guessing — it comes with 10 battle-tested price action strategies designed to help you catch reversals, breakouts, and fakeout traps with precision.

Let’s break them down:


CHECK THE SCREENSHOTS FOR MORE EXPLANATIONS ABOUT THE RULES


🔹 Rule 1 – Break & Reclaim Strategy

Buy Setup: Green support (1+ retests) forms → price starts bouncing → breaks red resistance → 🔼 Buy on breakout.

Sell Setup: Red resistance (1+ retests) forms → price fails to go higher → breaks green support → 🔽 Sell on breakdown.

🔹 Rule 2 – Cluster Trap Breakout

Buy Setup: Multiple red resistance zones cluster → green support holds below → price consolidates → breakout above → 🔼 Buy.

Sell Setup: Multiple green support zones cluster → price consolidates and fails to rise → breakdown → 🔽 Sell.

🔹 Rule 3 – Support Stack Exhaustion

Sell Setup: Red resistance forms above stacked green supports (4+ retests) → failed bounce → clean breakdown → 🔽 Sell.

Buy Setup (Opposite): Green support under stacked red resistances → breakout → 🔼 Buy.


🔹 Rule 4 – Double Tops & Flips

Buy #1: Double bottom at green zone → breakout of red resistance → 🔼 Buy.

Sell: Double top at red resistance → rejection candle → break of support → 🔽 Sell


🔹 Rule 5 – Flip Confirmation + Continuation

Buy: Price breaks above red resistance → pulls back → confirms as green support → 🔼 Buy continuation.

Sell: Double top + break of support → confirms reversal → 🔽 Sell.


🔹 Rule 6 – Weak Resistance Trap Sell

Sell: Weak resistance forms → price fails multiple times → bearish engulfing → breakdown → 🔽 Sell.

Buy: Strong support + higher lows → breakout and retest of flipped resistance → 🔼 Buy.


🔹 Rule 7 – U-turn Reversal Strategy

Buy: Very Strong Support (3+ retests) holds → U-turn bounces → breakout above resistance → 🔼 Buy.

Sell: Very Strong Resistance + bearish rejection → failed break → 🔽 Sell.


🔹 Rule 8 – Flip Zone Continuation

Buy: Break red → flips to green → bounce confirms new support → 🔼 Buy.

Sell: Break green → flips to red → price rejects bounce → 🔽 Sell. (The sell setup will be opposite to the above photo)


🔹 Rule 9 – Trap Zone Breakout

Buy/Sell: Price gets stuck in multi-retest zone (magnet trap) → volume spike and breakout → trade in breakout direction.

High success when aligned with clean structure.


🔹 Rule 10 – Compression Break Strategy

Buy: Tight price squeeze above green zone → explosive breakout → 🔼 Buy.

Sell: Compression near red resistance → breakdown → 🔽 Sell.
⬛️ Black Zone Logic – The Magnet Zone
  • Black Zones act like magnets — drawing price in before major moves.
  • Use them to:
  • Filter false signals.
  • Time entries more precisely.
  • Predict bounce or break zones.

✅ When price hits a Black Zone + forms a U-turn near red/green = high-probability setup.

📌 Pro Tip:

Combine retest counts, zone types, and Black Zone behavior to create sniper-precision entries.

The more alignment = the more explosive the move.


Step 3: Enter With Confidence

Once a setup forms:

  • Entry: On breakout or flip retest.
  • 📉 Stop Loss: Just outside the confirmed zone.
  • 🎯 Take Profit: At the next opposite zone or use a trailing stop.


🔥 What Makes This Tool Different?

Unlike lagging indicators, the U-turn Detector:

  • Thinks like a pro trader, showing structure and retest logic.
  • Filters out the noise, highlighting only strong actionable zones.
  • Adapts to market flow, helping you trade breakouts, reversals, or traps.

You don’t chase — you wait, confirm, and strike.


💰 Ready to Flip the Market in Your Favor?

Whether you’re scalping intraday or planning swing trades, this tool helps you:

  • Enter earlier
  • Risk less
  • Profit more

And most importantly… trade with calm confidence.


REMINDER (COMING VERY SOON): GET READY FOR THE COMPLETE BOOK (PART 1 & PART 2) + A FULL COURSE ON MASTERING FOREX TRADING WITH THE U-TURN DETECTOR INDICATOR. ALSO THERE WILL BE AN AI CHATGPT ANALYST THAT WILL BE ABLE TO ANALYSE YOUR CHARTS BASED ON THIS U-TURN TRADING INDICATOR. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? GRAB YOUR COPY TODAY AND EXCELL IN FOREX.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading carries risk. Always test on demo and apply proper risk management. Invest what you can afford to lose. Take time to study the tool and use it wisely.


Önerilen ürünler
Double Edge Forex Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Double Edge Forex Indicator — User Manual “Master both sides of the market with precision and clarity.” ️ Introduction Welcome to the Double Edge Forex Indicator — your trading companion designed to simplify market analysis and amplify trading confidence. This tool empowers traders to visualize trend strength , direction , and reversal zones across multiple timeframes — all from one elegant chart panel. Whether you’re a scalper , swing trader , or day trader , Double Edge helps you identify
Connect Indicator
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
Göstergeler
Connect Indicator is a tool used for connecting indicators between the MQL market and MT4. The connected indicators are made by our group and can be used for other applications, such as sending messages to the Line application or Telegram application. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask us to receive support. Function and indicator buffer Buffer one is the high price of the previous candle. Buffer two is the high price of the previous candle. Usage To connect indicators to fu
Magic Reversion Indicator
Giordano Bruno Rodrigues Machado
Göstergeler
Indicator that indicate where the best point of reverse market.This indicator is a reactive or lagging signal, because the strategy uses a formation of an odd number of bars being the middle bar the highest or lowest in the formation, and the indicator draws when the all bars in the fractal close. However, traders with a pre-existing directional bias will find this indicator extremely useful, picking up early entry points.This indicator is not a boiled-down signals indicator nor a complete tradi
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Göstergeler
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
Target Striking
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Target Striking - One of the best binary options trading tools! It is set up so powerfully that you can trade not only on currency pairs, but also on raw gold oil! You can also try on cryptocurrency! Ideal for trading on currency pairs, the percentage of reliable transactions is more than + 75% The trading tool is already set for the best profit! Only Target Striking can unlock the potential of the trading market for you! With it, the signals are even and accurate without redrawing, a sig
IQ Signals
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Göstergeler
The best indicator for Binary Options is now available at the MQLMarket, this version is already configured and optimized to operate with Binary Options, Forex and Cryptocurrencies. It is composed of a momentum algorithm that looks for better opportunities in the market, bringing you the best points to open your positions with low risk and high proportion of gain. The MQL version can also be incorporated into the MT2 signal automator.     Product features Common signals (Oscillator) Super
Hull Pro MTF Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Dear traders this is Our new Indicator called Hull Pro MTF Indicator — Precision Multi-Timeframe Trend Visualizer Overview The Hull Pro MTF Indicator is a next-generation Heiken-Ashi-based multi-timeframe visual tool designed for top-down market analysis . It blends the power of Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic and multi-level Heiken-Ashi smoothing to reveal directional bias, volatility ranges, and price symmetry across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures — all in a single c
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
ADM Multiframe
Dmitriy Susloparov
Göstergeler
ADM Oscillator Multiframe Unlike the classic indicator " Average Direction Movement index ", this indicator shows directly the difference between the +DI and -DI values. When +DI is greater than -DI results above zero and vice versa. This is more visual and, in addition, allows you to clearly see the interaction of indicator readings for different timeframes. It also uses a proprietary technology that allows you to see different timeframes simultaneously on a single time scale. For example, fo
XCalper Triad MT4
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Göstergeler
xCalper Triad works as a Target scanner tool. Its algorithm calculates price level areas with high precision and instantly. By default, they are automatically identified and the trader normally sets visual parameters only. Explore a new perspective in price action analysis by adding Triad to your setup and surprise yourself. Main Features Automatic & exclusive Target levels Daily candle representation in all intraday timeframes. Side panel information essential to all traders: Remaining time to
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
Göstergeler
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
The Serpent Rider Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Göstergeler
Embark on the pinnacle of Binary Options evolution. Our indicator isn't just adaptive—it's relentless. Picture a ninja riding a serpent, shadowing its every move; that's how this tool trails the market trend, unwavering till the end. Built upon the foundational prowess of the Ichimoku indicator and honed with an array of fine-tuned oscillators, it epitomizes accuracy and precision. Dive deep without getting lost in the Ichimoku's intricacies—our indicator simplifies the process for you. Perhaps
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Göstergeler
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Amazing Entries Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Urgent reminder> Only 13 copies remaining for the price to double on all renting options. Get your copy Today! Introduction Dear Traders, I am always working to come up with tools that may help you to become a better trader and investor. Due to my experience in trading and market analysis and trading software design and development, I am glad to introduce to you my other tool called " Amazing Entries Indicator ". The Indicator is designed in a way that it combines different strategy to provide
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Trend Flasher
Amarnath K M
Göstergeler
Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Göstergeler
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Skalper Indikator
Vladimir Chebonenko
Göstergeler
Индикатор Стрелочник для Скальпинговой работы Философия и логика работы индикатора Этот индикатор создан для фильтрации рыночного шума и поиска мощных, подтвержденных трендовых движений. Его основная идея — входить в рынок только тогда, когда несколько независимых друг от друга математических моделей подтверждают наличие сильного тренда. Три алгоритма подтверждения:   Чтобы определить направление и силу тренда, индикатор использует три совершенно разных подхода: Алгоритм 1: Моментум на основе С
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
Göstergeler
a tool for working with binary options well identifies the trend and possible market reversals can be used for forex scalping it works very well on binary options if used with oblique levels or wave analysis, it will be a good assistant in determining the entry point recommended expiration time from 1-15 depending on the selected timeframe the next update will add the ability to customize the tool.
The Hurricane Forex Cave indicator
Paul Nicholas Clevett
Göstergeler
The Hurricane Cave Indicator shows different trade areas based on price action. It looks in the past and works out patterns that can enforce support and resistance as targets. When price breaks out of a trade area you can target just inside the next trade area. If you can't see the target just go to a slower time frame, it means the price hasn't been there for a long time. The Hurricane Cave Indicator is designed to be an add on to The Hurricane Forex Indicator also available in the Meta Trader
FREE
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Göstergeler
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Göstergeler
This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
Sharp Scalper
Mazin Salim Said Ba Abbad
Göstergeler
The “Sharp Scalper” indicator is high-frequency trading tool designed for quick, short term trades in the forex market. It focus on identifying rapid price movement and generating signals for best entry. This indicator is known for its ability to capture small profit opportunities multiple times throughout the day making it ideal for scalpers looking to capitalize on market volatility. The” sharp scalper” indicator employs advance algorithms to detect market trends and fluctuation, helping trade
PipStartex
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
PipStartex is an indicator for scalping. It draws overbought/oversold price zones on the chart in the form of a channel. It also draws yellow dots on the chart when the price goes beyond the channel. When the price goes beyond this channel, it always tries to return back. Knowing this pattern, every trader can use it for trading. When the price in the oversold zone goes beyond the channel below the red zone, we open a buy deal. When the price in the overbought zone goes beyond the channel above
Market Steps MT4
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Piyasa Adımları (Market Steps) göstergesi, Gann Zaman/Fiyat korelasyonlarına dayalı olarak tasarlanmış ve oluşturulmuştur ve Forex Piyasası için Fiyat Eylemine özel kurallarla optimize edilmiştir. Yüksek hacimli siparişler için potansiyel fiyat bölgelerini tahmin etmek için Piyasa emri akışı kavramlarını kullanır. Gösterge Düzeyleri, kendi başına işlem yapmak için veya diğer Stratejilerin/Göstergelerin yanlış sinyallerini filtrelemek için bir kombinasyon olarak kullanılabilir. Her tüccar, çokl
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal tamamen yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Belirli bir TP-SL ve hangi ÇİFTLER/TF'lerde en iyi performansı gösterdiğini önceden değerlendirmek isteyenler için idealdir. Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal stratejisi, her trader ve her tür ticaret için temel bir araçtır çünkü yalnızca yeniden çizim yapmayan kesin sinyaller sağlamakla kalmaz, aynı zamanda her Parite ve TF için başarı oranının ayrıntılı bir kaydını tutar ve önceden t
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Göstergeler
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
Göstergeler
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Göstergeler
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Göstergeler
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Göstergeler
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
King of Forex Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
King of Forex trend indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. This indicator doesn't repaint. The major function of this indicator is to show the major direction of the trend, the beginning and the end of the current trend. A bullish trend is when the indicator turns blue A bearish trend is when the indicator turns pink. This indicator is great for swing trading and day trading It works best on H1, H4, D and Weekly time-frames. It works on all pairs but it works best on
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Market Makers Trend Index
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Dear traders, here is my other tool called the "Market Makers Trend Index".   The Market Makers Trend Index is created for the purpose of helping majority of traders to analyse the market direction in an easy way. This indicator is for serious traders who are eager to add edging tools to their trading arsenal. What are you waiting for just grab your copy today and amake a difference.  WHY THIS TOOL This indicator help traders analyse the trend direction and trading signals with precision and eff
The Trend Monster
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
The Trend Monster is a trend following non repainting indicator based on moving averages. As traders we want to be careful not to trade against the trend. Therefore when you look at the chart as a trader you will have to ask yourself these kind of questions Is this market trending? Is this market ranging/trading sideways? Is this market bullish or bearish? What should I look for before I take a trade? Those are some critical questions that every trader should ask him/herself before taking any tr
Super Bands Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
NOTE-After the first 10 people to rent this product for 1 month then I will remove the 1 month renting option and leave the unlimited price only. Therefore don't rent it too late. Thanks for those who have rented yet. Don't miss out this offer! Few  people remaining. Special offer from 2500usd to 200usd 24 hours offer! Introduction Super bands Trend Indicator is an indicator designed to reveal the direction of the market Trend. The Indicator is based on moving averages, ichimoku, alligators, a
Forex Scalpers Index FSI
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
The Forex Scalpers Index (FSI) is a trend following Indicator based on moving averages.  The purpose of this indicator is to be used for scalping all kinds of markets without limitations. The indicator can be used for any kind of currency pair. For those Scalpers who are looking for the indicator that can make their trading activities easy we recommend using this indicator because it provides many entry and exit opportunities. This indicator can be used on all timeframes. How it works. Colored
Perfect Trend Scanner
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Disclaimer: There is no guaranteed profitability! Invest wisely. The Perfect Trend Scanner is a trend following indicator which is designed to show you the direction of the current trend. The aim is to assist you not to trade against the trend. How it works. The indicator doesn't repaint. The indicator works on all time-frames. The pink histograms indicate a bearish trend while the blue histograms indicates a bullish trend /signals. You can us this indicator in the top down market analysis appro
Mane Flow Index MFI
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
The Mane Flow Index is designed to help youu know where the market orders are flowing to. The indicator is based on moving averages. In other words it will show you where the investors capital is flowing to. In our trading activities we want to know where the capital is going so that we capitalize on the direction of the capital invested in the market. We want to trade with the trend! Not to go against it! How it works It is non repaint. It is suitable for all kind of markets It is suitable for
Market Swing Index MSI
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Septermber OFFER 85% OFF next price for unlimited version will be 2500$. This is the only time you can get this institutional and professional indicator at this price for unlimited version. Don't dare to miss this. The tool I am about to introduce to you you can't compare it with other tools due to its strategy and accuracy level in predicting the next price directional movement. This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person t
The Trend Professor
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
The Trend Professor is a moving average based indicator designed for the purpose of helping the community of traders to analyse the price trend. The indicator will be displayed in the main chart as it is indicated on the screenshot section. How it works The indicator has lines of moving averages and colored histograms to depict the direction of the trend. There will be a fast signal line colored blue/yellow/red at some points. The red/yellow colored lines stands for bearish trend/signal while th
Maximum Directional Index
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Maximum Directional Index (MDI) is designed for two purposes. 1. To show the direction of the trend (The blue yellow trend line) 2. To show the Overbought (Resistance) and Oversold (Support) zones for a trader to know whether the trend is about to reverse or not. It shows the maximum direction of the price trend. How it works 1. The indicator works on all time-frames but for clarity I recommend you use it on 5minutes, 15miutes, 30minutes, 1 hour and 4 hours time-frame charts. 2. The indicator c
Smart Trend Indicator STI
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Information about this tool Generally: The Smart Trend Indicator STI is designed for the purpose of showing you the direction of the trend.   How it works It is based on moving averages. The indicator works on all types of markets. The indicator works on all timeframes. The indicator works on all currency pairs. This indicator doesn't repaint. The light green histograms are for bullish trend. The green histograms are for fast buy signals. The light red histograms are for bearish trend. The dee
Omega Trend Oscillator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
The Omega Trend Oscillator is a trend indicator based on Moving averages and Bollinger bands. I made it simple for you to have easy and soft market analysis approach. The indicator can be used for the following purpose. 1. For trend analysis 2. For determining the overbought and oversold market condition 3. For discovering market selling and buying opportunities.  Meaning of colors on the indicator FOR BULLISH MARKET (Buy) 1. Lime color is for bullish market/trend 2. Blue color is for very st
The Account Flipper EA
Elias Mtwenge
Uzman Danışmanlar
OFFER! OFFER! From 450usd to 370usd this offer may end at any time from now! Don't miss this. Hi traders, I have created this EA and called it "The Account Flipper EA". This trading EA is for both newbies and professional traders. The first goal with this EA is to protect your capital first and the second is to grow your account. Therefore no risky strategies like grid, marti-angle, hedging, or any greedy trading strategies. We use a fixed lot size in every trade, SL, TP and break even all these
Infinity Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Hi traders, I'm glad to bring to you the market analysis tool called "Infinity Trend Indicator". The main goal of this indicator is to help you figure-out  the beginning of a new trend and the end of the trend current trend.  NOTE:  THIS INDICATOR DOESN'T REPAINT!! How to use this Indicator 1. Based on the Infinity trend indicator only We look to buy when the yellow line is pointing or curving up after a strong bearish move We look to sell when the yellow line is pointing or curving downward aft
Infinity Oscillator Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Note: The price is subject to increase at any time from now!  Hi Traders, I would like to introduce to you my new indicator called the Infinity Oscillator Indicator. This indicator is designed for both newbies and professional traders. Parameters The inputs that can be changed by the user are colors of the lines only so as to not disturb the original trading strategy this indicator uses. The indicator will not provide buy and sell arrow signals but will help traders in market analysis approach
Trend Analyser Dashboard
Elias Mtwenge
5 (2)
Göstergeler
IMPORTANT; Price is subject to rise at any time from now! Do not miss this offer! Dear trader I am glad to introduce my new tool called Trend Analyser Dashboard to you. The design, style, and settings of this indicator  have been made simple to make its users not take too much time in understanding the indicator itself.   The purpose is to help traders in analysing the direction of the major trend and the status of the trend whether in weak trend or its strong trend. The indicator will also prov
Day Traders Master Board
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Reminder: After purchasing the unlimited version of this indicator send me the proof and I will add you to my private group so that you join the community and continue to learn more about this tool and grow together with other traders. You will also learn the strategy that will change your trading story! Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce my forex trading product called "Day Traders Master Board". This tool is designed for serious traders of any trading strategy.  My goal is to help trader b
Trend Shooter Index
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
NOTE: NEXT PRICE WILL BE 550$ Dear Trader I hope you have been eagerly waiting and looking for a tool to improve your trading. I am so glad to introduce my other product to you called Trend Shooter Index. The main goal of this tool is to help traders shoot the trend (target the trend) from the bottom or from the top of the trend for maximum profitability. How is the Indicator designed This tool is designed to show the following Red arrows pointing down for sell signals. Blue arrows pointing up f
Trend Hunters Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Note: The PRICE IS SUBJECT TO INCREASE AT ANY TIME FROM NOW!! DON'T MISS THIS BEST OFFER. Dear traders once again I am very glad to introduce to you my another trading tool called "Trend Hunter Indicator". This indicator is designed to help traders capture the trend from the beginning or the end of it. It is one of the indicator that if used wisely may  help you improve in your trading decisions. Timeframe   The indicator is for all timeframes Pairs The Indicator is for all pairs. Market Thi
Super Powers Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
OFFER! OFFER! NEXT Price Will be 650$ and the rental option will be removed after this. Don't miss the current price offer before it is too late. Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce my Super Powers Indicator.  The purpose of this trading tool is to help serious traders who want to make trading one of their main source of income.  I know trading is not an easy task but if you have the right tools, knowledge and motivation to trade then you are ready to go in this industry. My role is to help y
Market Swing Scanner Board
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER! Dear traders I am glad to introduce the " Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the  "Market Swing Scanner Board"  indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the  Market Swing Index Indicator . This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this st
Forex Sword Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
WARNING!! THIS SWORD IS TOO SHARP!    ONLY 10 COPIES LEFT FOR THE NEXT PRICE TO BE 8,000$ FOR UNLIMITED PLAN. Dear traders I am very glad once again to introduce to you my other tool called "Forex Sword Indicator". In short this tool is meant to give you an edge over the market that you have been waiting for  so long. Now, here it is. It is a very very simple tool but yet a dangerous sword. I call it a  Holy grail indicator!. I will not talk a lot about this tool. Just let the tool speak by itse
Swing Master Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Dear Traders this is my another tool called " Swing Master Indicator ". As the name above the indicator is designed to help you in swing trading by capturing the low and highs of the price. You may us this tool with any trading strategy and style from scalping to position trading. It is made for level of traders including newbies and advanced traders even prop-firms, hedge funds and banks to help them make sold market analysis. I create tools for serious traders who want to make a difference in
Forex Sniper Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Dear Trader It is my pleasure to introduce to you my tool called the " Forex Sniper Indicator" . The major aim of this tool is to help serious traders and investors in all type of Financial Markets to catch price next movement right at the moment the price direction is about to change. This tool can be used to snipe the price direction in both down trend, uptrend and ranging markets. This tool can be used as the stand alone tool though it may be combined with other tools as well. My goal is to h
Forex Sniper Entries Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
WARNING: PRICE IS SUBJECT TO RISE AT ANY TIME. GET YOUR COPY TODAY TO AVOID MORE COST! Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce to you my other tool called the Forex Sniper Entries Indicator. This tool is designed to help serious traders and investors capture big moves in the currency price movements. The philosophy behind this tool is all about winning big and riding the price movement from its beginning until the maximum point. We want to capture those big moves in both down and up markets as mu
Atomic Power Entries
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
OFFER!   OFFER ! After 3 weeks the unlimited price will be 500$ and in the future you will regret why you didn't make a purchase at this lowest price. Dear Traders, the atomic power Entries Indicator is one of the indicators that if used wisely and correctly can help you to find an edge over the market.  The indicator will work for all forex pairs, all markets and all timeframes. Still it is your duty to find the most effective timeframe for you. When the sell or buy arrow appears you will get a
Sweet Arrows Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
OFFER! OFFER!    ONLY 5 COPIES REMAINING FOR THE NEXT PRICE TO BE 360$ Dear traders I am very glad to introduce the Sweet Arrows Indicator to you. The Sweet Arrows indicator is well designed to help serious investors to trade with confidence. In short I can say that this is one of the valuable tool to add in your trading tool kit. INSTANT, FAST AND NON LAGGING SIGNAL This is an instant signal meaning that you get the signal as soon as the bar opens. The signals don't lag meaning that it doe
Amazing Entries Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Urgent reminder> Only 13 copies remaining for the price to double on all renting options. Get your copy Today! Introduction Dear Traders, I am always working to come up with tools that may help you to become a better trader and investor. Due to my experience in trading and market analysis and trading software design and development, I am glad to introduce to you my other tool called " Amazing Entries Indicator ". The Indicator is designed in a way that it combines different strategy to provide
Confidence Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
URGENT REMINDER> Only 5 remaining Copies for next unlimited price to be 360$ (THIS IS A SPECIAL OFFER TOOL) If you are looking for FAST , RELIABLE and PROFITABLE indicator to help you take easy trades then this is the tool to go with. Trading is very tricky, frustrating, confusing, embarrassing and even can make you go broke if you approach the market with gambling mindset, poor entry and exit strategies, unreliable indicators or signals, poor money management skills and lack of knowledge. Many
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt