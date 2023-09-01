MetaTimer

The "Countdown Candle Timer" indicator is a visual tool for the MetaTrader 4 platform that displays an accurate countdown of the time remaining until the next candle on the chart.

It provides real-time information about the remaining duration of the current candle, allowing traders to track time precisely and optimize their trading decision-making.

The indicator can be customized in terms of color, font size, and position on the chart, providing flexibility and convenience to the user.

FREE
Filtro:
Sultan Ospan
53
Sultan Ospan 2025.09.20 09:05 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione