Buy Sell scalper
Buy Sell Scalper - a signal Forex indicator for scalping. It indicates possible price reversal points to the trader. A red dot indicates downward price reversal points, while blue dots indicate upward price reversal points. Recommended currency pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCHF. Recommended timeframes are M5, M30, H1.
The signals from this indicator are also used in the operation of an automated robot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/100952
Trading recommendations:
- Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCHF.
- Timeframes: M5, M30, H1
Indicator settings:
- period - indicator period.
- Upper - upper price amplitude boundary.
- Lower - lower price amplitude boundary.
- width - arrow size.