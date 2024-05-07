The Fibo Reversals Expert

The Fibo Reversals Expert is the Expert Advisor built based on the trading strategy of "The Fibo Reversals Indicator". Here, the E.A. is used with two other indicators - "ComBo Trend Indicator" - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24413? and "Holy Trinity Indicator" - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101432?. The settings of this E.A. are a combintion of the individual settings of each of the indicators in use - with few additional basics.

SMART REVERSALS PENDINGS

  • -Smart_Pending_Reversals - Set 'True' to allow Expert Advisor automatically look out for trend reversal entries.
  • Smart_Pending_Extensions  - Set 'True' to allow Expert Advisor automatically look out for trend extension entries.
  • Pendings_Monthly - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the monthly time range.
  • Pendings_Weekly - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the weekly time range.
  • Pendings_Daily - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the daily time range.
  • Pendings_Depth - Indicator buy / sell depth level.
  • Pendings_Interval - Period interval for trade making decisions.
  • Pendings_TEMA_21_MA - Tripple Exponential Moving Average lower period.
  • Pendings_TEMA_55_MA - Tripple Exponential Moving Average higher period.
  • Pendings_Expiration_Hours - Pending Order time duration before expiration (in Hours).
  • Smart_Pendings_Trailing_Points - Trailing points for activated pending order trades.
  • Pendings_Closure_Days - Time duration after which an activated buy/sell trades must be closed.
  • ComBo_Father - ComBo Trend Indicator Father High Period.
  • ComBo_Son - ComBo Trend Indicator Father Low Period.
  • ComBo_HolySpirit - ComBo Trend Indicator signal Period.
  • ComBo_Interval - ComBo Trend Indicator period interval for trade making decisions.
  • Smart_Pendings_Tf - Time Frame used for entry calculations.

Note: For automated trading, each of these trading strategies are to be independently optimized.

TRADE_MANAGEMENT

  • Profit_Points - Enter desired take profit (in points based on traded symbol / instruments).
  • Loss_Points - Enter desired stop loss (in points based on traded symbol / instruments).
  • Fixed_Lot_Size - Enter your trading lot size.
  • Smart_Pendings_Confirmations - Use the Smart Reversals Pending calculations to confirm manual entries.
  • Expert_Close - Select to use the Expert Advisor precalculated closing conditions.
  • Scalping - a fixed peecentage (0.236%) of your pre-chosen take profit level. Use to take small size profits (if desired).
  • Friday_Night_Closures - If need be, close all opened trades before the weekend starts.
  • sfAI_Chart_Identity_Number - Change this number - in the eventuality that there are two or more settings for use per traded chart symbol. This will help the Expert Advisor identify each settings signals.
Happy, Safe And Successful Trading.


Önerilen ürünler
Fibo Grip
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
FIBO GRIP It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.        Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of change the trend. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data on  m
Grid Machine
Ivan Grachev
4.21 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
Root Diamond EA
Yevheniy Kopanitskyy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Full automatic trading platform incorporating the best settings of BinaryMiner and Root-Diamond Built-in configurations. 1. Automatic calculation of abyom from the deposit. 2.Opening only one position from the settlement level in Long or Short 3.Security for going to No Loss in cases of Contra trend 4 binary indicators filter the market and identify a nearby wave in the market movement. All incorporating configurations guarantee long-term income // --------- Configurable parameters -----
FREE
Japan AI
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
JAPAN AI is a trading robot that operates automatically in the GBPJPY forex market. You don't need to worry about parameter configuration for this EA. It is ready to start trading on the GBPJPY M30 . The only decision you need to make is regarding the lot size. The backtest in the description is made for the last three years. This expert advisor includes a system that identifies trends and filters out market noise. It places orders based on the direction of the trend. Moving Average, Alligat
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
CJ Magic Tiger
Ho Wai Kee
Uzman Danışmanlar
CJ Magic Tiger The trading robot opens and closes positions based on signals from Donchian Channel and Moving Average - it trades simultaneously breakouts and rollbacks. It has the option to close positions by take profit and stop loss. When new signal appear the EA adds orders. When an opposite signal appear the robot adds opposite orders. The EA settings can be adjusted right from the chart.  Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY Strongly Recommended Time Frame: H4 Minimum deposit: $500 Recommen
Wonder C19 MT4 Robot
Abraham Balogun
Uzman Danışmanlar
WonderC-19 Double Strategy MT4 Expert Advisor (For Safe Fund Management) ======================================================================== WonderC-19 Expert Advisor is a simple solution to the great trading problems of many years. It is fully 100% algo MT4 trading robot. The default settings is profitable on many trading pairs, especially those with spread below 5 pips. It will fit in greatly for other pairs too, if they properly optimised.  Why WonderC19 Expert Advisor 1. High profit
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.88 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, Hareketli Ortalama Geçişlerini kullanarak işlem yapar. Tamamen özelleştirilebilir ayarlar, esnek pozisyon yönetimi ayarları ve ayrıca özelleştirilebilir ticaret oturumları ve martingale ve ters martingale modu gibi birçok kullanışlı özellik sunar. [ Kurulum Kılavuzu | Güncelleme Kılavuzu | Sorun Giderme | SSS | Tüm Ürünler ] Kullanımı ve denetlenmesi kolay Tamamen özelleştirilebilir hareketli ortalama ayarları İki farklı ticaret davranışı uygular Özelleştirilebilir başa baş, SL, TP ve ta
FREE
RSI Grid Master Mini
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a   fixed lot size of 0.01   and trades exclusively on the   H1 timeframe. All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility? Check
FREE
Flashscalp EA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Flashscalp EA is an automated trading system designed to operate with precision and risk control under different market conditions. The Expert Advisor applies multiple technical filters and confluence signals to identify suitable entry and exit points. Key Features: • Advanced Entry Logic – combination of technical indicators and price action filters for trade confirmation.   • Risk Management System – dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and breakeven adjustment to protect equity.   • Scalping and S
FREE
Trender EA MT4
Alexandr Gladkiy
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trender EA  - автоматическая система, в основе которой заложен принцип торговли по тренду. Сначала система идентифицирует направление тренда и после этого ищет точки для входа в сделку. Уровень стоплосс определяется автоматически, а тейкпрофит на основе рассчитанного стоплосса. Советник оснащён системой сопровождения сделки "От цели к цели" - системы способной брать несколько целей с частичным прикрытием сделки.  Настройки: Параметр Описание ID EA  Идентификатор ордеров советника Mode trade Режи
FREE
Lemon Cat Scalper
Chun Wan Yeung
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lemon Cat Scalper The most suitable time frame of this EA would be M15 or even lower, I mainly use M15 or M5 for back testing. This EA use previous number of bars to determine the position during opening orders.     More, this EA use a very special strategy for defending, and it can pass 10 years back test for some symbols.   This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD, or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
KingKong MT4
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Versiyonu : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 Versiyonu : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 "KingKong" Uzman Danışmanı (EA), Forex piyasası için tasarlanmış, piyasa likiditesinin arttığı dönemlerde devreye giren bir çıkış stratejisinden yararlanan gelişmiş bir ticaret algoritmasıdır. Bu EA, ticaret hacmi arttığında meydana gelen önemli fiyat hareketlerinden yararlanmak ve işlemlerin piyasa aktivitesinin en uygun anlarında yürütülmesini sağlamak için tasarlanmı
Quincy EA
Metin Hussein
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
My aim is to design an EA that trades with the trend and not against it like most EA. Quincy EA uses a grid to open long/short in the direction of movement catching small profits immediately and closing trades. This will only work if you have a good low spread chart and preferably trending pair. See its potential: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/316939 How It Works Quincy EA will open trades in a grid format with a long or short trade depending on the direction of the particular market. It does
EA i MT4
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This expert is created by almost free artificial intelligence (Chat GPT) This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136347 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in variou
FREE
Bollinger Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.22 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
FREE
Flying Gold
Kantinan Manatkasemsak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Flying Gold EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) /   initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Str
Superdog Pro
Pak Hong Poon
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Superdog Pro is a fully automated trading robot on mainly EURUSD. Its minimum deposit required is only 500 USD. It utilises a dynamic grid system that prioritises to avoid large floating drawdowns. With its priority on minimizing drawdowns, it closes trades when it detects potential danger in the market. Unlike most of the other grid/martingale strategies which have to wait til the market rebounces to an extent that results in profitable trades, Superdog Pro's dynamic innovative TP/SL mechanism
Triple Brain
Anass Habrah
Uzman Danışmanlar
Triple Brain  EA is Your Smart, Safe, Profitable, Martingale, Hedging MT4 Auto Trading Forex Expert Advisor The Triple Brains Expert Advisor (EA), brought to you by GoStart.Biz, is an avant-garde trading tool meticulously crafted to augment your trading arsenal. Featuring a potent mix of sophisticated strategies including martingale recovery, hedging, and multi-dimensional trade management, this EA is tailored to empower the MetaTrader 4 platform users. System Compatibility and Requirements: Des
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
MACD Trader FREE
Konstantin Nikitin
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are c
FREE
King Ai Storm Breakout
Choi Wing Leung
Uzman Danışmanlar
The brand new and powerful expert advisor using the breakout strategy is presented by KING.Ai. The characteristic of Tiny Drawdown making it one of the best EA in the market . When you trade with 1 lots, the drawdown is just as low as 16%. If you trade with 0.1 lots, the drawdown is even lowered to 6% . It was the breakout strategy composed by J.Granville Rules , with a “secret formula”. The average winning rate is up high to 80% , contributed by the extraordinary breakout strategy. Breakout str
Fibo Scalper Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
2.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fibo Scalper Pro Expert Advisor,   popüler   Fibonacci Ticaret Stratejilerini   otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Grafik üzerinde Fibonacci seviyelerini otomatik olarak çizerek ve ayarlayarak ticaret sürecini basitleştirir. Bu özellik, analizlerinde Fibonacci düzeltmelerini ve uzantılarını kullanan tüccarlar için kolaylık ve doğruluk sağlar. Fibo Scalper Pro'nun en önemli özelliklerinden biri, özelleştirme olanağıdır. Profesyonel tüccarların, kendi özel ticaret tercihlerine
Nikkei Breakout Zones MT4
Tomas Vanek
Uzman Danışmanlar
The JP_15_861542546_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on JP using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/nikkei-breakout-zones/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 861542546 Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
EA With Recovery
Che Jeib Che Said
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor was developed to grow user account balance persistently. To achieve this, it has two modes, normal and recovery mode. The parameters for the two modes can be changed to suit user strategy. There are also auto trade button, buy button and sell button. Auto trade button can be turned ON and OFF. Buy and sell buttons is for user to manually intervene a trade. HOW IT WORKS. The Expert will trade automatically according to the input parameters. It trades in Normal mode when there
FREE
SPD HighLow
Paranchai Tensit
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor is based on technical analysis of High-Low of candlesticks. This technique can be used to trade volatility in all trading periods and swing trading. Considering the difference between today's bar and yesterday's bar. If today's High is higher than yesterday's High and today's Low is higher than yesterday's Low, that indicates a buy signal. Otherwise, it is a sell signal. Key Features This Expert Advisor works in any pair and timeframe. Recommended for M15. This system uses th
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim  hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rus
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ComBo TrenD
Adeniyi Adedipe
Göstergeler
This Is An Oscillatory Indicator Which Has OnlyTwo Lines: Main Line - The calculation for this value is based upon the open, high, low and close prices of chosen input parameters (within the set periods.) Signal Line - The Calculation for the signal line is based on the addition (& multiplication) of several moving averages of the Father, Son & Holy Spirit Periods (all applied to the main line's value). Input Parameters Please Note that by way of combination, each input parameter plays several
Fibo Reversals
Adeniyi Adedipe
Göstergeler
Fibo Reversals is an indicator which has carefully been put together to attempt to indicate a time period in which an ongoing trend is most probably exhausted and a new trend (actually a reversal trend) inadvertently begins. At this, it should be okay for the manual trader to be on the look out for good trading opportunities. Input Settings Father Fibo  – This Input Determines The Highest Price For The Chosen Input Period. Son Fibo  - This Input Determines The Lowest Price For The Chosen Input
Turbo Pivot
Adeniyi Adedipe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Turbo Pivot E. A. (as Multi Currency Meter Robot) has been designed to trade without indicators and so easy to use in any currency pair including Metals.  A simple optimization would generate stable workable settings successfully trading over a period of 7 years testing.  Hence there is no doubt that the trader would attain stable results. Below are highlights of some of Turbo Pivot settings. The rest of which are well explained in the E. A .  Deviations (in multiples of main chart spread)
Intra Day Pivot Trader
Adeniyi Adedipe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Intra Day Pivot Trader Irrespective of price fluctuations, there will always be a pivot and price will always rotate about its pivot. This EA is designed to search for daily trading opportunities ONLY WITHIN THE FIRST & SECOND PRICE LEVELS - below the Resistance Level 2 (R-2) and above the Support Level 2 (S-2). Settings Descriptions  Transience -  This is the period for trade decision making in the specified time frame of the price chart. Entering a Zero (0) value means that the 'said' time-fra
Super Turbo AI
Adeniyi Adedipe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Super Turbo AI is a Multi Currency Trading Robot which has been carefully designed and rigorously tested for successful and consistent long term trading activities with each trade been potentially profitable. The over twelve years Optimization and back testing stages have both been well completed and default setting is best suited to the EURUSD pair. Attached also is the same EURUSD setting which can continually be used for months and even years to come (please visit the Comments section to dow
Super Fibo AI
Adeniyi Adedipe
Uzman Danışmanlar
SUPER FIBO AI... RE-ENGINEERED RISK MANAGEMENT MODEL. DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE GOOD FOR EURUSD LIVE TRADING. SIMPLY TURN ALL 12 'Grouped_Trading_Strategies' TO TRUE. Set the value of your starting account deposit/balance as the "Fixed_Trading_Funds" and for higher trading volumes, increase 'sfAI_Batch_Orders' with caution. Super Fibo AI is a multi-Strategy E.A. with keen focus on the EURUD trading pair integrates over 120 independent trading strategies. Super Fibo AI has been cautiously designed an
Holy Trinity Volatility
Adeniyi Adedipe
Göstergeler
Holy Trinity Volatility Indicator This indicator reflects the peak time of the day wherein there's is expected to be sharp price actions. It also presents the markets as just waking up from the dull and less volatile Asian (and or London) trading sessions into a bustling time of highly liquid price flows. NOTE: This indicator informs the trader ahead of peak price movements - one bar just before the real actions starts. Enter when the volatility line falls below the Tripple Exponential Moving Av
Universal HedgeR
Adeniyi Adedipe
Uzman Danışmanlar
All Cleaned Up Trading - integrated with market volatility scalping trading.  Settings for all 28 Currency Pairs and XAUUSD (for 5 Digits pairs) are available in the comments section for immediate use. Thus, there is literally no Symbol that cannot be traded.  Download and start your live trading NOW! The Universal HedgeR Expert - just like The Fibo Reversal Expert is the Expert Advisor built based on the trading strategy of "The Fibo Reversals Indicator". Here too, the E.A. is used with two ot
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Uzman Danışmanlar
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt