BotAGI MT4

Tested on (EURUSD) , find its backtest in the video below . Is an intraday, he prefers to take his time and not miss his target. It performs an average of 5 to 15 transactions per month.

Its success rate is exceptional, download it and see the results for yourself !

BotAGI is the first next-generation AGI Forex robot. It is a basic version of BotGPT, simplified and without options, it is ideal for beginners.

-> Don't hesitate to ask me for my best EA or advice.

Blog Post: Understanding Artificial Neural Networks





Functioning :



Delivered ready to use, plan a minimum capital of $250 to aim for the first expected results.

It works in groups of 2 trades, the 1st trade (

) is launched only to analyze the market, the 2nd trade (

) is launched only if the robot thinks the opportunity is good, this trade is profitable and it can last several days if necessary.





Available parameters :



– Lots (Trade B)





Features :



Currency/index: EUR/USD

Minimum leverage: 1:100 (Please check with your broker if this works before purchasing)

Monthly profit target: 5 to 10%

Platform: MT4

Recommended deposit: $250 minimum

Account type: ECN/RAW preferably but it can work on a standard account. (Backtest carried out with ICMarkets)





Installing the robot :



The robot is delivered ready to use, no need for a setting file.

Slide the EA on the M15 (EURUSD) chart.





Robot setting:



Trade A : lot 0.01 (Not adjustable)

Trade B : Adjusting the lots for $500 of capital

Trade B :

Default : 0.05 =

normal strategy.

Trade B :

Max profits : 0.10 =

aggressive strategy to be used preferably once the capital has been recovered.







Strategy to adopt :



It is advisable to start with caution and increase the lots over time. For example, once your capital has been recovered, you can gradually increase the robot's bets. This is the best strategy to adopt, even if it is longer. If you are looking to increase gains quickly, you also increase the risk of a higher drawdown.





Important points :



Use this expert only on the symbol EURUSD periods M15.

periods M15. Preferably use a broker with a low spread. For example (ICMarkets).

The default settings are great, so you don't need a setting file.

Use a VPS for 24/7 operation of the EA

Expert can be updated for improvements, all updates are free.





The robot may not work with some brokers.

Please perform a demo backtest to verify proper operation.





Please note:



My EAs are not miracle products that can win 100% of the time. They cannot predict the market; their goal is to win more than they lose. Of course, there are no guarantees, and past results cannot guarantee future outcomes. They do not use grid or martingale strategies, so the results may not look like a straight upward line. The key to success in trading is patience.





My advice is:



Backtest the EA before purchasing.

Read the user manual carefully.

Limit your risk.

Before moving to a real account, test the EA on a demo account.





I remain at your service if you need any help.





Happy trading everyone.





Disclaimer: Forex trading and robot use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.







