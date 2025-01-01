文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类COrderInfoTimeExpiration 

TimeExpiration

获取订单过期时间

datetime  TimeExpiration() const

返回值

放置订单时的过期时间。

注释

订单必须先行使用 Select (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。