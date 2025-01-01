DocumentationSections
OnSetText

Le gestionnaire d'évènement "SetText" (changement de la propriété OBJPROP_TEXT) du contrôle.

virtual bool  OnSetText()

Valeur de retour

vrai - si l'évènement a bien été traité, faux sinon.

Note

La méthode de la classe de base n'effectue aucune action et retourne toujours vrai.