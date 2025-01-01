DokumentationKategorien
Virtueller Handler des Ereignisses "SetFont" (Änderung der Eigenschaft OBJPROP_FONT) des Steuerelements.

virtual bool  OnSetFont()

Rückgabewert

true - wenn das Ereignis behandelt ist, ansonsten false.

Hinweis

Basisklassenmethode tut nichts und gibt immer true zurück.