Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPanels und DialogeCWndObjOnSetFont OnEventTextColorColorBackgroundColorBorderFontFontSizeZOrderOnObjectCreateOnObjectChangeOnObjectDeleteOnObjectDragOnSetTextOnSetColorOnSetColorBackgroundOnSetFontOnSetFontSizeOnSetZOrderOnDestroyOnChange OnSetFont Virtueller Handler des Ereignisses "SetFont" (Änderung der Eigenschaft OBJPROP_FONT) des Steuerelements. virtual bool OnSetFont() Rückgabewert true - wenn das Ereignis behandelt ist, ansonsten false. Hinweis Basisklassenmethode tut nichts und gibt immer true zurück. OnSetColorBackground OnSetFontSize