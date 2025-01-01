DocumentazioneSezioni
OnSetFont

L'event handler del controllo "SetFont"(cambio della proprietà OBJPROP_FONT).

virtual bool  OnSetFont()

Valore di ritorno

true se l'evento è stato elaborato, altrimenti false.

Nota

Il metodo della classe base non fa nulla e restituisce sempre true.