ColorBorder Kontrolün kenarlık rengini ayarlar. bool ColorBorder( const color value // renk ) Parametreler value [in] Kontrolün yeni kenarlık rengi. Dönüş değeri Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. ColorBackground BorderType