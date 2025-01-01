DokümantasyonBölümler
ColorBorder

Kontrolün kenarlık rengini ayarlar.

bool  ColorBorder(
   const color  value      // renk
   )

Parametreler

value

[in]  Kontrolün yeni kenarlık rengi.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.