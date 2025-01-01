DokümantasyonBölümler
OnScrollLineRight

Kontrolün "ScrollLineRight" (sağa kaydırma) olayı için sanal olay işleyici.

virtual bool  OnScrollLineRight()

Dönüş değeri

Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar.