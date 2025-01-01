DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCWndClientOnScrollLineLeft 

OnScrollLineLeft

Kontrolün "ScrollLineLeft" (sola kaydırma) olayı için sanal olay işleyici.

virtual bool  OnScrollLineLeft()

Dönüş değeri

Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar.