BorderType

Kontrolün kenarlık tipini ayarlar.

bool  BorderType(
   const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE  type      // kenarlık tipi
   )

Parametreler

type

[in]  Kontrolün kenarlık tipi.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.