MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCWndClientColorBackground CreateOnEventColorBackgroundColorBorderBorderTypeVScrolledHScrolledCreateBackCreateScrollVCreateScrollHOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnHScrollShowOnHScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnScrollLineLeftOnScrollLineRightRebound ColorBackground Kontrolün arka-plan rengini ayarlar. bool ColorBackground( const color value // yeni renk ) Parametreler value [in] Kontrolün yeni arka-plan rengi. Dönüş değeri Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. OnEvent ColorBorder