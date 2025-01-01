DokümantasyonBölümler
OnVScrollShow

Kontrolün "VScrollShow" (dikey kaydıma çubuğunu göster) olayı için sanal olay işleyici.

virtual bool  OnVScrollShow()

Dönüş değeri

Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar.