MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCWndClientOnVScrollShow CreateOnEventColorBackgroundColorBorderBorderTypeVScrolledHScrolledCreateBackCreateScrollVCreateScrollHOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnHScrollShowOnHScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnScrollLineLeftOnScrollLineRightRebound OnVScrollShow Kontrolün "VScrollShow" (dikey kaydıma çubuğunu göster) olayı için sanal olay işleyici. virtual bool OnVScrollShow() Dönüş değeri Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. Not Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar. OnResize OnVScrollHide