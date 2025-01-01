MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCWndClientOnScrollLineDown CreateOnEventColorBackgroundColorBorderBorderTypeVScrolledHScrolledCreateBackCreateScrollVCreateScrollHOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnHScrollShowOnHScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnScrollLineLeftOnScrollLineRightRebound OnScrollLineDown Kontrolün "ScrollLineDown" (aşağı kaydır) olayı için sanal olay işleyici. virtual bool OnScrollLineDown() Dönüş değeri Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. Not Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar. OnHScrollHide OnScrollLineUp