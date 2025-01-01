DokümantasyonBölümler
OnScrollLineDown

Kontrolün "ScrollLineDown" (aşağı kaydır) olayı için sanal olay işleyici.

virtual bool  OnScrollLineDown()

Dönüş değeri

Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar.