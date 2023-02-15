СигналыРазделы
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy News Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 отзывов
Надежность
149 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2023 6 876%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 537
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 318 (85.75%)
Убыточных трейдов:
219 (14.25%)
Лучший трейд:
1 865.32 USD
Худший трейд:
-737.28 USD
Общая прибыль:
92 665.90 USD (110 141 pips)
Общий убыток:
-23 905.23 USD (25 408 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
71 (227.35 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
7 268.17 USD (14)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.31
Торговая активность:
0.20%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.88%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
6
Ср. время удержания:
2 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
22.17
Длинных трейдов:
766 (49.84%)
Коротких трейдов:
771 (50.16%)
Профит фактор:
3.88
Мат. ожидание:
44.74 USD
Средняя прибыль:
70.31 USD
Средний убыток:
-109.16 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-1 220.47 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 459.49 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
0.28%
Годовой прогноз:
3.36%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
3 101.56 USD (4.39%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.14% (326.34 USD)
По эквити:
3.12% (177.35 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPUSD.i 450
USDJPY.i 448
EURUSD.i 362
AUDUSD.i 277
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPUSD.i 18K
USDJPY.i 35K
EURUSD.i 13K
AUDUSD.i 3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPUSD.i 24K
USDJPY.i 43K
EURUSD.i 16K
AUDUSD.i 3.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1 865.32 USD
Худший трейд: -737 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 14
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +227.35 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -1 220.47 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "EightcapLtd-Real-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

EA Happy News is a Metatrader 4 expert advisor that allows you to automatically trade the news that matter in Forex, regardless of the outcome of the release. The robot places pending orders in both directions so that if the news has a significant impact on the Forex rates, you are set and ready to cash in on the market momentum.The news are automatically downloaded from reputable online places such as ForexFactory (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php) and then screened according to your needs and preferences. You can choose whether you want to see and trade all the news, or just the ones related to the current pair on the chart. Moreover, there are several other filters, such as the impact the news is considered to have on the markets, whether or not the forecast outcome of the reports to be released should be different from the previous report (an indicator of a larger price movement expectancy), and others. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-news/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


2025.12.17 07:55  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

