СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy Gold Eightcap
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 отзывов
Надежность
149 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 999 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 1 374%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
595
Прибыльных трейдов:
548 (92.10%)
Убыточных трейдов:
47 (7.90%)
Лучший трейд:
567.06 USD
Худший трейд:
-250.88 USD
Общая прибыль:
20 531.36 USD (33 881 pips)
Общий убыток:
-6 789.02 USD (11 529 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
47 (1 680.21 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
2 501.44 USD (22)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.29
Торговая активность:
0.03%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
10.39%
Последний трейд:
3 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
4
Ср. время удержания:
3 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
22.39
Длинных трейдов:
326 (54.79%)
Коротких трейдов:
269 (45.21%)
Профит фактор:
3.02
Мат. ожидание:
23.10 USD
Средняя прибыль:
37.47 USD
Средний убыток:
-144.45 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-440.32 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-440.32 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
17.98%
Годовой прогноз:
218.16%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
613.82 USD (7.15%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
11.70% (203.86 USD)
По эквити:
5.81% (102.52 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 595
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.i 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.i 22K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +567.06 USD
Худший трейд: -251 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 22
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 680.21 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -440.32 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "EightcapLtd-Real-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 17:36 2025.12.08 17:36:27  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.05 13:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 13:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 19:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 18:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.27 12:45
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 12:45
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 08:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.26 19:31
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 19:31
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 14:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
EA Happy Gold Eightcap
999 USD в месяц
1 374%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
149
100%
595
92%
0%
3.02
23.10
USD
12%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.