- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|2028
|XAUUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|XAUUSD
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|GBPUSD
|186K
|XAUUSD
|3
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 6
|
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 4
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.00 × 6
|
QtradeFX-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 4
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
TPGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
SuperForex-Real
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 6
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 21
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 3
|
RallyvilleMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
I'm currently using a new, more advanced robot that can generate higher monthly profits with very low daily DD.
Please examine my trading history from mid-May 2026 to today. You'll see a significant change in profit and low DD.
Pelase understand that each forex pair's movement is not particularly fast. Currency movements are controlled by each country's financial authorities, thus controlling the speed of movement.
This results in closing times that can sometimes take more than a day.
Happy trading :-)
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Looking for a reliable way to trade Forex without spending hours analyzing charts? Our GBPUSD MT5 Signal is designed to make trading simpler, smarter, and more structured.
💡 Key Advantages:
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✅ Uses a fixed-lot averaging strategy to maintain controlled risk management
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✅ Perfect for beginners who want to learn while following a proven strategy
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📈 With disciplined trade management and a balanced strategy, this signal aims to deliver attractive opportunities while keeping risk under control.
🎯 Let the strategy do the work while you focus on the results.
USD
USD
USD
This is a very strange signal. I've got nothing running on GBPUSD except Niguru GBP.
Interestingly, the trades which have got Niguru GBP in the comment, usually close with some earnings.
BUT, the signal additionally opens trades in GBPUSD pair which aren't labelled Niguru GBP but "from #3xxxxxxxxx" instead. It seems to me that Niguru itself is getting signals which are copied to my account, too.
These signals, though, are horrible and end in huge losses.
So, Mr. Ruwano, stop sending me the additional trades and keep it with Niguru only - immediately!