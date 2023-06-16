I'm currently using a new, more advanced robot that can generate higher monthly profits with very low daily DD.

Please examine my trading history from mid-May 2026 to today. You'll see a significant change in profit and low DD.





Pelase understand that each forex pair's movement is not particularly fast. Currency movements are controlled by each country's financial authorities, thus controlling the speed of movement.

This results in closing times that can sometimes take more than a day.

Happy trading :-)





🚀 GBPUSD Signal – Stable, Consistent, and Beginner-Friendly! 🚀

Looking for a reliable way to trade Forex without spending hours analyzing charts? Our GBPUSD MT5 Signal is designed to make trading simpler, smarter, and more structured.

💡 Key Advantages:

✅ Focused exclusively on GBPUSD, one of the most liquid currency pairs

✅ Uses a fixed-lot averaging strategy to maintain controlled risk management

✅ Designed to pursue consistent profits without aggressive lot multiplication

✅ Perfect for beginners who want to learn while following a proven strategy

✅ Also suitable for experienced traders seeking a practical and stable trading approach

📈 With disciplined trade management and a balanced strategy, this signal aims to deliver attractive opportunities while keeping risk under control.

🎯 Let the strategy do the work while you focus on the results.

Please note:

CFDs & leveraged FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

Trading isn’t suitable for everyone and you should consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

If there are problems using copying this trade signal, try to check whether the opening trades on your account are really the same as the opening trades shown in history.

If there are problems, please contact me via PM. I will be happy to help solve your problem with pleasure.

Make sure your account is synchronized correctly, so that every position opened and closed on this account will be the same as yours.



