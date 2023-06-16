СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Niguru GBP
Nino Guevara Ruwano

Niguru GBP

Nino Guevara Ruwano
Nino Guevara Ruwano

Nino Guevara Ruwano

3.3 (14)
Nino Guevara Ruwano is a programmer, book author, reiki practitioner.
Apart from the MQL programming language, Nino Guevara Ruwano also masters various popular programming languages for hardware and software, such as C++, Javascript, PHP, Python, Visual Basic, Pascal, Delphi, Assembly.
27 продуктов 3 сигнала 1 тема 60 комментариев
1 отзыв
Надежность
179 недель
1 / 993 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 21 355%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
2 029
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 767 (87.08%)
Убыточных трейдов:
262 (12.91%)
Лучший трейд:
115.84 USD
Худший трейд:
-801.90 USD
Общая прибыль:
5 068.10 USD (453 669 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 491.34 USD (268 156 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
93 (616.99 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
616.99 USD (93)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.13
Торговая активность:
67.17%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.36%
Последний трейд:
4 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
1
Ср. время удержания:
5 дней
Фактор восстановления:
1.36
Длинных трейдов:
1 290 (63.58%)
Коротких трейдов:
739 (36.42%)
Профит фактор:
1.45
Мат. ожидание:
0.78 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.87 USD
Средний убыток:
-13.33 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
13 (-437.85 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-801.90 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
3.78%
Годовой прогноз:
46.64%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
1 163.33 USD (47.70%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
28.36% (1 163.33 USD)
По эквити:
39.36% (28.55 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2028
XAUUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPUSD 1.6K
XAUUSD 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPUSD 186K
XAUUSD 3
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +115.84 USD
Худший трейд: -802 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 93
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +616.99 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -437.85 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 6
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 4
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 6
QtradeFX-Live2
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 4
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
TPGlobal-Live
0.00 × 10
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 3
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 6
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 21
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 3
RallyvilleMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
еще 325...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

I'm currently using a new, more advanced robot that can generate higher monthly profits with very low daily DD.

Please examine my trading history from mid-May 2026 to today. You'll see a significant change in profit and low DD.


Pelase understand that each forex pair's movement is not particularly fast. Currency movements are controlled by each country's financial authorities, thus controlling the speed of movement.

This results in closing times that can sometimes take more than a day.

Happy trading :-)

🚀 GBPUSD Signal – Stable, Consistent, and Beginner-Friendly! 🚀

Looking for a reliable way to trade Forex without spending hours analyzing charts? Our GBPUSD MT5 Signal is designed to make trading simpler, smarter, and more structured.

💡 Key Advantages:
✅ Focused exclusively on GBPUSD, one of the most liquid currency pairs
✅ Uses a fixed-lot averaging strategy to maintain controlled risk management
✅ Designed to pursue consistent profits without aggressive lot multiplication
✅ Perfect for beginners who want to learn while following a proven strategy
✅ Also suitable for experienced traders seeking a practical and stable trading approach

📈 With disciplined trade management and a balanced strategy, this signal aims to deliver attractive opportunities while keeping risk under control.

🎯 Let the strategy do the work while you focus on the results.


Please note:
CFDs & leveraged FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 
Trading isn’t suitable for everyone and you should consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
If there are problems using copying this trade signal, try to check whether the opening trades on your account are really the same as the opening trades shown in history.
If there are problems, please contact me via PM. I will be happy to help solve your problem with pleasure.
Make sure your account is synchronized correctly, so that every position opened and closed on this account will be the same as yours.


Средняя оценка:
Juergen Schnitzler
360
Juergen Schnitzler 2023.06.16 10:12 
 

This is a very strange signal. I've got nothing running on GBPUSD except Niguru GBP.

Interestingly, the trades which have got Niguru GBP in the comment, usually close with some earnings.

BUT, the signal additionally opens trades in GBPUSD pair which aren't labelled Niguru GBP but "from #3xxxxxxxxx" instead. It seems to me that Niguru itself is getting signals which are copied to my account, too.

These signals, though, are horrible and end in huge losses.

So, Mr. Ruwano, stop sending me the additional trades and keep it with Niguru only - immediately!

2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 19:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 18:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 17:59
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.19 09:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 19:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.16 12:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.16 05:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 15:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.11 15:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 14:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 06:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.21 22:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.18 01:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.16 11:51
No swaps are charged
2026.04.16 11:51
No swaps are charged
2026.03.13 07:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.12 21:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Niguru GBP
30 USD в месяц
21 355%
1
993
USD
643
USD
179
100%
2 029
87%
67%
1.45
0.78
USD
39%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.