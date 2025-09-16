Валюты / AAPL
AAPL: Apple Inc
238.15 USD 1.45 (0.61%)
Сектор: Технологии Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс AAPL за сегодня изменился на 0.61%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 236.32, а максимальная — 241.22.
Следите за динамикой Apple Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Новости AAPL
- What hurdles lie ahead for any US-China TikTok deal?
- Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:FAIRX)
- SMCI, AAPL, or DELL: Bernstein Picks the Top AI Hardware Stocks - TipRanks.com
- What stocks may need to rise in ‘a market for only the most bright-eyed optimists’
- Buy, Hold, or Take Profits in Alphabet Stock Near All-Time Highs?
- Why Apple Stock Inched Higher on Tuesday
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): Innovation Ineffectiveness Continues
- Apple Vs. Alphabet: Valuation And Growth Make Alphabet The Superior Choice (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- Apple stock rating maintained by Evercore ISI amid strong carrier promotions
- Dow Jones Index Today: DJIA Stumbles Despite Robust Retail Sales and Rosy Q3 GDP Estimate - TipRanks.com
- Jim Cramer drops shock call on Magnificent 7 stocks
- Apple vs. HP: Which Stock Has an Edge as AI PC Sales Accelerate?
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- MP Materials Races Ahead in U.S. Magnet Manufacturing: Can It Deliver?
- Apple: You Missed That Amazing Buying Opportunity (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Here’s how Apple’s stock could transform from AI laggard into a big winner
- SoundHound vs. C3.ai: Which AI Stock Has More Upside Now?
- IT hardware enters the ‘Intelligence Revolution,’ Bernstein says
- Evercore sees boost for Affirm as Apple Pay partnership unlocks in-store GMV
- Apple Is Dead Money (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Pain or Gain Ahead of Apple? ETFs in Focus
AAPL на Форуме Сообщества
Торговые приложения для AAPL
Atlas Advisors Capital Management
Ruben Spaander E V Lee
Congratulations — this is your first description today not written by ChatGPT. My goal was to design something straightforward and reliable: a stock manager that’s honest, and easy to use. Choose your stocks, set your risk, and let Atlas Advisor do the rest. It finds high-quality entries, scales into trades with controlled stop losses, and secures profits when market conditions weaken. Backtests show equity almost always floats above balance, protecting your account from deep drawdown swing
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Currency Picker
J Gomat
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Currency Picker EA is one of the best Auto Trading robot in Currency, Commodity Stocks. It Gives Good Profit. Recommended Symbols: USOIL, LINKUSD, NZDJPY, EURUSD, EURNZD CADJPY. NZDCAD, NSDUSD, EURCAD, AUDUSD, BABA,,CHTR, XALUSD, AMGN, HD, MCD, CADJPY, AAPL,AMZN Ect.... Inputs: All instrument working well in this EA inp6_ProfitPips =30 All SL and TP= 0 inp12_PipsAway = -100 also You can Use your Preferr
Too good to be true but true
German Mazzaferro
This is stock trading algo is based on the famous "Too good to be true" strategy, this is a remake. Many improvements have been made. Tip: build an account with only stock trading to diversify your portfolio. Trending assets like stocks may provide large or huge moves this EA may catch. ***IMPORTANT NOTE: This EA works best with Roboforex Broker. ***Please use this referral when you create an account in Roboforex, to get fees discount and more use the code: GMGC With default settings you can
Дневной диапазон
236.32 241.22
Годовой диапазон
169.21 260.08
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 236.70
- Open
- 237.18
- Bid
- 238.15
- Ask
- 238.45
- Low
- 236.32
- High
- 241.22
- Объем
- 134.306 K
- Дневное изменение
- 0.61%
- Месячное изменение
- 3.68%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 8.31%
- Годовое изменение
- 3.76%
