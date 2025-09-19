Dövizler / AAPL
AAPL: Apple Inc
245.50 USD 7.62 (3.20%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
AAPL fiyatı bugün 3.20% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 240.21 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 246.30 aralığında işlem gördü.
Apple Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
AAPL haberleri
- New iPhone 17 unveiled in Moscow, as pre-orders jump despite slowing economy
- Apple Stock (AAPL) Is Up 22%, Technical Indicators Still Suggest “Strong Buy” - TipRanks.com
- The “Productivity Paradox” Is About to Break – Here’s How to Profit
- Apple, güçlü ön siparişlerin ardından iPhone 17 üretimini artırıyor
- Apple quietly rewrites the iPhone 17 playbook
- This Fantastic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is on Track for a Blowout Quarter, and It Could Keep Climbing for Years to Come
- Dow Jones Futures: Apple Breaks Out, Nvidia At Key Level; Take Profits In Micron, IonQ, Oklo?
- Metaverse Survey: Nearly Half Of Consumers Interested In Buying Smart Glasses
- Stock Market Rallies To New Highs On Fed Rate Cut, Nvidia News; Tesla Jumps: Weekly Review
- Apple Stock Rises As iPhone 17 Officially Goes On Sale
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Aim For New Highs; Gold Stocks Shine (Live Coverage)
- People are complaining that Apple’s new iPhone 17 scratches easily — but these Wall Street analysts say it won’t hurt sales
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.37%
- Why Apple Stock Is Gaining Today
- Apple has asked suppliers to boost production of iPhone 17 model, the Information reports
- Apple boosts iPhone 17 production after strong pre-orders - The Information
- Palantir, Apple Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Wall Street Roundup: We Need To Talk About Intel (undefined:INTC)
- JPMorgan Raises Apple Stock Forecast Because iPhone 17 “Surprised Positively” - TipRanks.com
- Why Big-Tech’s Bubble Has More Room to Run, According to BofA - TipRanks.com
- Broadcom and Oracle Just Catapulted the "Ten Titans" to 39% of the S&P 500. Here's What It Means for Your Investment Portfolio
- Meta’s new AI glasses impressed investors — but 3 things stop them from going mainstream
- Boost Your Portfolio With These Top-Ranked ETFs
- Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cooks Says iPhone Price Hike Not Due to Tariffs - TipRanks.com
Günlük aralık
240.21 246.30
Yıllık aralık
169.21 260.08
- Önceki kapanış
- 237.88
- Açılış
- 241.18
- Satış
- 245.50
- Alış
- 245.80
- Düşük
- 240.21
- Yüksek
- 246.30
- Hacim
- 205.296 K
- Günlük değişim
- 3.20%
- Aylık değişim
- 6.88%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.66%
- Yıllık değişim
- 6.96%
21 Eylül, Pazar