报价部分
货币 / AAPL
回到股票

AAPL: Apple Inc

238.15 USD 1.45 (0.61%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日AAPL汇率已更改0.61%。当日，交易品种以低点236.32和高点241.22进行交易。

关注Apple Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

AAPL新闻

日范围
236.32 241.22
年范围
169.21 260.08
前一天收盘价
236.70
开盘价
237.18
卖价
238.15
买价
238.45
最低价
236.32
最高价
241.22
交易量
134.306 K
日变化
0.61%
月变化
3.68%
6个月变化
8.31%
年变化
3.76%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
新屋开工
实际值
1.307 M
预测值
1.322 M
前值
1.429 M
12:30
USD
营建许可
实际值
1.312 M
预测值
1.394 M
前值
1.362 M
12:30
USD
新屋开工率月率 m/m
实际值
-8.5%
预测值
-6.4%
前值
3.4%
14:30
USD
EIA 原油库存变化
实际值
预测值
-1.708 M
前值
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA 库欣原油库存变化
实际值
预测值
0.154 M
前值
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC 会议声明
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
FOMC 经济预测
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
美联储利率决议
实际值
预测值
前值
4.50%
18:30
USD
联邦公开市场委员会(FOMC)新闻发布会
实际值
预测值
前值