货币 / AAPL
AAPL: Apple Inc
238.15 USD 1.45 (0.61%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AAPL汇率已更改0.61%。当日，交易品种以低点236.32和高点241.22进行交易。
关注Apple Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AAPL新闻
- Early iPhone 17 demand is likely up YoY: Morgan Stanley
- General Mills, Nvidia and FedEx fall premarket; Netflix and Baidu rise
- US sectors to watch as Fed lines up first rate cut of 2025
- 伯恩斯坦：顶级IT硬件股票有望引领智能革命
- Top IT Hardware Stocks Poised to Lead the Intelligence Revolution: Bernstein
- This investor bought Netflix, Alphabet and Nvidia on the cheap. Where he’s looking now.
- 苹果在新款iPhone发布前中国销量下滑
- 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Nvidia Microsoft and Apple in the $2 Trillion Club by 2028
- China iPhone sales decline for Apple before new release
- “季度业绩披露”即将成为历史? 特朗普再推欧式“半年报” 或于2027年落地
- Apple's iPhone 17 Rollout Tanked the Stock. Time to Buy the Dip?
- What hurdles lie ahead for any US-China TikTok deal?
- Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:FAIRX)
- SMCI, AAPL, or DELL: Bernstein Picks the Top AI Hardware Stocks - TipRanks.com
- What stocks may need to rise in ‘a market for only the most bright-eyed optimists’
- Buy, Hold, or Take Profits in Alphabet Stock Near All-Time Highs?
- Why Apple Stock Inched Higher on Tuesday
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): Innovation Ineffectiveness Continues
- Apple Vs. Alphabet: Valuation And Growth Make Alphabet The Superior Choice (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- 苹果股票评级在强劲运营商促销活动中被Evercore ISI维持
- Apple stock rating maintained by Evercore ISI amid strong carrier promotions
- Dow Jones Index Today: DJIA Stumbles Despite Robust Retail Sales and Rosy Q3 GDP Estimate - TipRanks.com
- Jim Cramer drops shock call on Magnificent 7 stocks
- Apple vs. HP: Which Stock Has an Edge as AI PC Sales Accelerate?
日范围
236.32 241.22
年范围
169.21 260.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 236.70
- 开盘价
- 237.18
- 卖价
- 238.15
- 买价
- 238.45
- 最低价
- 236.32
- 最高价
- 241.22
- 交易量
- 134.306 K
- 日变化
- 0.61%
- 月变化
- 3.68%
- 6个月变化
- 8.31%
- 年变化
- 3.76%
