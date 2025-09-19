This is stock trading algo is based on the famous "Too good to be true" strategy, this is a remake. Many improvements have been made. Tip: build an account with only stock trading to diversify your portfolio. Trending assets like stocks may provide large or huge moves this EA may catch. ***IMPORTANT NOTE: This EA works best with Roboforex Broker. ***Please use this referral when you create an account in Roboforex, to get fees discount and more use the code: GMGC With default settings you can