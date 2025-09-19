통화 / AAPL
AAPL: Apple Inc
245.50 USD 7.62 (3.20%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AAPL 환율이 오늘 3.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 240.21이고 고가는 246.30이었습니다.
Apple Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AAPL News
- Stock Market Rallies To New Highs On Fed Rate Cut, Nvidia News; Tesla Jumps: Weekly Review
- Apple Stock Rises As iPhone 17 Officially Goes On Sale
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Aim For New Highs; Gold Stocks Shine (Live Coverage)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.37%
- Apple has asked suppliers to boost production of iPhone 17 model, the Information reports
- Apple boosts iPhone 17 production after strong pre-orders - The Information
- Palantir, Apple Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Wall Street Roundup: We Need To Talk About Intel (undefined:INTC)
- JPMorgan Raises Apple Stock Forecast Because iPhone 17 “Surprised Positively” - TipRanks.com
- Why Big-Tech’s Bubble Has More Room to Run, According to BofA - TipRanks.com
- Broadcom and Oracle Just Catapulted the "Ten Titans" to 39% of the S&P 500. Here's What It Means for Your Investment Portfolio
- Meta’s new AI glasses impressed investors — but 3 things stop them from going mainstream
- Boost Your Portfolio With These Top-Ranked ETFs
- Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cooks Says iPhone Price Hike Not Due to Tariffs - TipRanks.com
- OpenAI taps Apple supplier to make AI device, the Information reports
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Netflix, Amazon, Disney and Apple
- 애플, FedEx, UPS 상승, Lennar 하락세
- 애플 목표 주가, JP모건이 아이폰 17 수요로 280달러로 상향
- Apple, FedEx and UPS rise premarket; Lennar falls
- JPMorgan raises Apple stock price target to $280 on iPhone 17 demand
- Apple: Ignore The Noise, iPhone 17 Could Be The Catalyst Bulls Waited For (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Apple used AI to uncover new blood pressure notification feature in Watch
- 새로운 아이폰 17, 중국 구매자들 긁힘 문제 제기
- Brand new iPhone 17’s prone to scratching, Chinese buyers complain
일일 변동 비율
240.21 246.30
년간 변동
169.21 260.08
- 이전 종가
- 237.88
- 시가
- 241.18
- Bid
- 245.50
- Ask
- 245.80
- 저가
- 240.21
- 고가
- 246.30
- 볼륨
- 205.296 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.20%
- 월 변동
- 6.88%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.66%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.96%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K