Forward Alert Msg to Telegram

3.5

This EA is fully automated, it is built based on the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and forwarding them to Telegram Channel/Group.


Parameters of the EA:

-------- <EA Settings> --------

Magic Number: The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order.

Bot name: Name of the Expert Advisor.

Allow forward Alert: Enable/ Disable Forward Alert.

Do not send messages after the current time (seconds).

Number of rows to read from list (>= 4...| affect processing speed).

-------- <Telegram Settings> --------

Telegram Bot Token: Each bot is given a unique authentication token when it is created.

Telegram Chat_ID: Unique identifier for the target chat or username of the target channel (input your Telegram Chat_ID).

Allow forward ScreenShot: Enable/ Disable Forward Chart ScreenShot.

ScreenShot size: Image size of Chart (Image quality it affects the speed to telegram).

Use Indicator Filter : FALSE - Bot will Forward all and can not send screenshot.

                                  TRUE - Bot will filter selected indicators to forward.

-------- <Filter Signal Settings> --------: This EA only supports the 4 Popup Alert from the 4 different Indicators or EAs

-------- <Filter 1> --------

    Indicator (or EA) Name: The name of the indicator (popup Alert) in use for the chart window.

    Template Name: The name of the Template (popup Alert) for the chart window to be saved.

-------- <Filter 2> --------

  <The same above>

-------- <Filter 3> --------

  <The same above>

-------- <Filter 4> --------

  <The same above>

How to set up this EA

There are two files:

    + 1. EA file: Forward Alert Msg to Telegram.ex4

    + 2. Indicator file: SaveAlertFile.ex4 - download it from my blog as link below.

1. Download file "SaveAlertFile.ex4" and follow the instructions steps : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340

*** EA and savefileAlert.ex4 only need to be added once to any chart window ***

*** need to remove push alert function of indicators in chart_template used to send screenshot ***


Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Утилиты
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
PZ 123 Pattern
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Паттерн 123 - один из самых популярных, мощных и гибких графических паттернов. Паттерн состоит из трех ценовых точек: дна, пика или долины и восстановления Фибоначчи между 38,2% и 71,8%. Паттерн считается действительным, когда цена выходит за пределы последнего пика или долины, в момент, когда индикатор строит стрелку, выдает предупреждение, и сделка может быть размещена. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Четкие торговые сигна
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Эксперты
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Автоматически устанавливает точные уровни TP и SL на любую сделку ️ Работает со всеми парами и советниками, фильтрация по символу или magic number Этот советник позволяет вам задавать точные уровни Take Profit (TP) и Stop Loss (SL), используя ценовые значения (например, 1.12345 на EURUSD). Без пунктов или пипсов — только точное управление ордерами по цене, для всех ордеров или отфильтрованных по графику или magic number. Основные функци
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Утилиты
Это обычная панель которая выставляет сеть ордеров на покупку и продажу. Закрывает этот советник ордера по профиту определенного в настройках. Потом, там есть параметр и называется Ladder который включает, что расстояние между ордерами начинают увеличиваться на пункты указанные параметром ladder (здесь, в основных настройках стоит на 10 пунктов) значит второй ордер на 10 пунктов, третий ордер на 20 пунктов, четвертый ордер на 40 пунктов и т.д. Потом, что тут в этом советнике надо знать, так как
Hedging and Trailing
Che Jeib Che Said
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
HEDGING AND TRAILING https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This Expert will hedge your trade position automatically. There are 2 buttons on chart for you to enter a trade. Blue button for buy entry and Red button for sell entry. It also can trail stop all hedged positions. It can also open its own trades with auto entry feature. How It Works :   (1) By Clicking Button. When you found a setup, click the button (blue for buy and red for sell). Expert will immediately open a stop
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
Эксперты
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
Black Square
Maksim Neimerik
Эксперты
Советник с элементами графического трейдинга. Данная утилита совершает торговые операции с помощью графической фигуры "Прямоугольник" (или "Квадрат"). Советник автоматически рисует квадрат и при пересечении его нижней или верхней границ открывает ордер соответственно Buy или Sell. Рисование графической фигуры может осуществляться вручную, для этого необходимо в настройках советника выключить функцию авторисования. При движении цены не в нужную сторону советник выставляет до 4-х ордеров по систем
