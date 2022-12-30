Forward Alert Msg to Telegram

3.5

This EA is fully automated, it is built based on the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and forwarding them to Telegram Channel/Group.


Parameters of the EA:

-------- <EA Settings> --------

Magic Number: The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order.

Bot name: Name of the Expert Advisor.

Allow forward Alert: Enable/ Disable Forward Alert.

Do not send messages after the current time (seconds).

Number of rows to read from list (>= 4...| affect processing speed).

-------- <Telegram Settings> --------

Telegram Bot Token: Each bot is given a unique authentication token when it is created.

Telegram Chat_ID: Unique identifier for the target chat or username of the target channel (input your Telegram Chat_ID).

Allow forward ScreenShot: Enable/ Disable Forward Chart ScreenShot.

ScreenShot size: Image size of Chart (Image quality it affects the speed to telegram).

Use Indicator Filter : FALSE - Bot will Forward all and can not send screenshot.

                                  TRUE - Bot will filter selected indicators to forward.

-------- <Filter Signal Settings> --------: This EA only supports the 4 Popup Alert from the 4 different Indicators or EAs

-------- <Filter 1> --------

    Indicator (or EA) Name: The name of the indicator (popup Alert) in use for the chart window.

    Template Name: The name of the Template (popup Alert) for the chart window to be saved.

-------- <Filter 2> --------

  <The same above>

-------- <Filter 3> --------

  <The same above>

-------- <Filter 4> --------

  <The same above>

How to set up this EA

There are two files:

    + 1. EA file: Forward Alert Msg to Telegram.ex4

    + 2. Indicator file: SaveAlertFile.ex4 - download it from my blog as link below.

1. Download file "SaveAlertFile.ex4" and follow the instructions steps : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340

*** EA and savefileAlert.ex4 only need to be added once to any chart window ***

*** need to remove push alert function of indicators in chart_template used to send screenshot ***


レビュー 4
jogiztar
24
jogiztar 2024.06.04 19:45 
 

Fair price, simple setup and once you are past the setup with the telegram bot, it just works flawless. I have a setup with 31 pairs and i handles them all hassle free. 5 stars from me, good job Nguyen 👌😊

Victor Simões
23
Victor Simões 2023.08.03 15:33 
 

Fast, reliable and robust forwarder bot. It do what it promises and comes with the advantage of working with multiple charts at the same time. The developer is active on the project and very helpful. 5 Stars all the way

S A
48
S A 2025.05.16 07:05 
 

I bought this EA last week. Very easy installation. It worked until yesterday. But now, after restarting my VPS, it's no longer working. When I reinstall it, I get an error message saying the EA has already been added. EA isn't responding. What can I do? I need help. I'd be happy if you could help me.

budi.62
29
budi.62 2025.01.30 13:04 
 

The EA does not transmit all trades, sometimes only about 30% of the signals are sent to Telegram! Very unreliable! I waited weeks for a response to support requests (see discussion) and no responses, I even tried to contact him by email! I would like my $39 back, but I guess I can forget about that! Hands off! There is another EA that reliably fulfills this task!

Nguyen Quoc Hung
5651
開発者からの返信 Nguyen Quoc Hung 2025.01.30 20:39
sorry I may have missed your message, I will check, please wait.. Sorry again
jogiztar
24
jogiztar 2024.06.04 19:45 
 

Fair price, simple setup and once you are past the setup with the telegram bot, it just works flawless. I have a setup with 31 pairs and i handles them all hassle free. 5 stars from me, good job Nguyen 👌😊

Victor Simões
23
Victor Simões 2023.08.03 15:33 
 

Fast, reliable and robust forwarder bot. It do what it promises and comes with the advantage of working with multiple charts at the same time. The developer is active on the project and very helpful. 5 Stars all the way

Nguyen Quoc Hung
5651
開発者からの返信 Nguyen Quoc Hung 2023.08.03 15:47
Thank you very much,!!!
レビューに返信