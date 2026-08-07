Step RSI Stochastic Signal Scanner

Step RSI Stochastic Signal Scanner is an analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the analysis of Step Index and Step 200 Index.

The indicator monitors Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator conditions across multiple timeframes from a single panel. Its signal methodology evaluates oscillator levels, recent level crossings, and the relationship between RSI and Stochastic.

According to the configured rules, each timeframe can be classified as Lower Range, Upper Range, Buy, Sell, or No Signal.

The indicator does not open, modify, or close trades. All displayed signals are intended for analytical purposes.

Signal Logic

Lower Range is displayed when the value selected through Signal Source is below its configured lower level. Upper Range is displayed when the selected source is above its configured upper level. Signal Source can use RSI, Stochastic, or both indicators.

A Buy signal is displayed when a recent upward crossing of the configured lower level has occurred and the crossing remains valid within the permitted signal band. A Sell signal uses the opposite logic and evaluates a recent downward crossing of the configured upper level.

When Signal Source is set to Both, RSI and Stochastic must satisfy their respective conditions, and their crossing events must occur within the separation allowed by Both Cross Max Diff Bars.

Near Range % defines the maximum difference between RSI and Stochastic used to classify their current state as Aligned or Misaligned. When Require Aligned For Signal is enabled, a signal is displayed only when the configured alignment condition is satisfied.

Signal Hold Bars defines how many bars a recent crossing remains valid for signal evaluation. Signal Band % defines the permitted area after the crossing.

Panel and Settings

The indicator can monitor M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, H12, and D1. Each enabled timeframe is evaluated independently.

The panel can display the timeframe, current RSI value, current Stochastic value, synchronization state, current signal, and last detected signal. Individual columns can be shown or hidden.

The indicator provides two update modes. On Candle Close updates each row when a new candle is confirmed on its corresponding timeframe. Every N Seconds refreshes the panel periodically according to the configured timer interval.

Last Signal Lookback Bars defines the historical range used to locate the most recent detected signal for each timeframe.

Enable Double Click Anchor allows a historical reference point to be selected directly on the chart. Show Anchor Line can display a vertical reference line at the selected point. Double Click Milliseconds and Double Click Pixels control the settings used to recognize the double-click action.

RSI settings control RSI Period, RSI Price, RSI Lower Level, and RSI Upper Level.

Stochastic settings control K Period, D Period, Slowing, Stochastic Method, Stochastic Price, Stochastic Lower Level, and Stochastic Upper Level.

Additional settings control signal behavior, column visibility, signal colors, update mode, and historical signal search.

Practical Use

The indicator was developed specifically to organize RSI and Stochastic analysis on Step Index and Step 200 Index. The multi-timeframe panel allows conditions across several chart periods to be reviewed without repeatedly switching between timeframes.

It can be used to review oscillator synchronization, upper and lower range conditions, recent level crossings, and the latest detected signal for each enabled timeframe.

The displayed Buy, Sell, Lower Range, and Upper Range states are generated from the configured indicator rules. They are analytical classifications and are not trade execution instructions or guarantees of future market behavior.

The indicator does not perform automatic trading.