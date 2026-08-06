Dashboard X

  • Утилиты
  • Looi Kah Fung
    Looi Kah Fung

    Looi Kah Fung

    I'm an independent algorithmic trading systems developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor design, based in Malaysia. Under the A1 brand, I build institutional-style automated trading systems from the ground up — strategy logic, risk management, licensing infrastructure, and dashboard
  • Версия: 2.10

Dashboard X — Multi-EA Portfolio Observability Monitor

Running several EAs on one account and tired of alt-tabbing between charts to know where you actually stand? Dashboard X turns any chart into a full-screen account command center — real-time balance, equity, today's and monthly P/L, open positions, drawdown, and risk exposure, all in one adaptive view.

This is a monitor, not a trading robot. Dashboard X places no orders, modifies no positions, and closes nothing. It only reads your account state and closed-deal history and draws. Zero OrderSend , zero PositionModify — verified, not just claimed. Safe to run on the same terminal as your live trading EAs; it does no per-tick work at all, so it adds zero latency to anything that actually trades.

Full-screen by design. Unlike a small corner panel, Dashboard X takes over the chart entirely — hides the candles, grid and price scale — and rebuilds itself live as you resize the window, from a compact laptop screen up to a multi-monitor wall. One click restores your normal chart if you remove it.

What you get today:

  • Hero metrics — Equity, Today's P/L, and Month-to-date P/L in large type, each with a live progress indicator (margin utilization, win rate, portfolio health)
  • Overview tab — full account breakdown (balance, free margin, margin level, leverage) plus today's realized/floating P/L, win rate, trade count, average win/loss, and this month's ROI and max drawdown
  • Positions tab — every open position across every EA and symbol on the account, with live P/L, SL/TP, and duration
  • Risk tab — current and monthly drawdown, largest position, largest symbol exposure, margin utilization, and a composite portfolio health score
  • Portfolio tab — open exposure grouped by magic number, so you can see at a glance which EA is carrying the most risk right now
  • Persistent drawdown tracking — peak equity and max DD survive terminal restarts

Coming in a future update: realized P/L per EA (today/monthly) on the Portfolio tab, and the Analytics tab (equity curve, profit-by-EA, win/loss split) — both require a closed-history aggregation engine that's still in development. Marked clearly as "pending" in the UI rather than showing fake numbers.

Inputs:

  • InpHideChart — hide the price chart underneath (default: on)
  • InpShowGradient — panel background gradient (default: on)
  • InpDDWarnPct / InpDDDangerPct — drawdown thresholds for the amber/red warning colors

Works on any symbol, any timeframe — the dashboard reads account-wide data, not chart data, so the symbol you attach it to doesn't matter.

Free. Feedback and feature requests welcome in the comments — Analytics and per-EA realized P/L are the next things being built.


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4.95 (132)
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
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4.78 (23)
Утилиты
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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