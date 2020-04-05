SureNAS100

  • Эксперты
  • Looi Kah Fung
    Looi Kah Fung

    Looi Kah Fung

    I'm an independent algorithmic trading systems developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor design, based in Malaysia. Under the A1 brand, I build institutional-style automated trading systems from the ground up — strategy logic, risk management, licensing infrastructure, and dashboard
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5

WHAT IS SureNAS100 EA?

SureNAS100 EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for the NAS100 index CFD on MetaTrader 5. It runs a single, fully documented strategy — the opening range breakout — rather than a basket of overlapping ideas. No martingale. No grid. No fixed-price averaging in. One trade per day, opened only on a confirmed breakout, closed by a predefined reward-to-risk target that the stop advances toward automatically as the trade proves itself.

Every position is opened on signal, never on a schedule beyond the daily session window, and every session is evaluated once, in the minutes following the New York cash market open.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

SureNAS100 EA watches the first fifteen minutes of the New York session (09:30–09:45 NY, configurable) and records the high and low of that window as the day's opening range. Before it will consider a trade, the range itself has to pass a quality check: its size is compared against the instrument's own recent average daily movement, and sessions where the range is unusually compressed — a false-breakout risk — or unusually wide — a gap or spike day where the move is largely already done — are skipped entirely for that day.

NAS100 tends to establish real intraday direction in the first hour of the US session, which is the structural reason an opening-range methodology has a genuine basis on this instrument specifically. It would not carry the same basis on an instrument that doesn't exhibit that early-session character.

Once the range is accepted, SureNAS100 EA waits for a confirmed breakout: price has to clear the range boundary by a volatility-scaled buffer, with VWAP slope, RSI, and On-Balance Volume all agreeing on direction. A price cross alone is never enough — all four conditions have to line up before an order is sent. One trade fires per day, in whichever direction confirms first (long, short, or both, configurable), and no second entry is taken once the day's trade is placed.

The stop loss starts at the opening range boundary (or, optionally, the range midpoint for a tighter initial risk). As the trade develops, the stop is walked forward through two milestones — first to the range midpoint, then to breakeven plus a small buffer — with every adjustment checked against the broker's live minimum stop distance before it is sent, so a modification is never attempted when the market has no room left to accept it. The take profit is a fixed multiple of the initial risk, set at entry and not moved unless the position rolls into the next session under carryover mode, in which case the target can tighten to a lower reward-to-risk on rollover rather than sit unchanged.

KEY FEATURES

Single, Fully Documented Strategy — one clearly defined edge, the opening range breakout, rather than several ideas layered together. Entry and exit logic are both deterministic and inspectable, not a black box.

Volatility-Normalized Regime Filter — the daily range quality check is expressed as a fraction of the instrument's own average volatility, so the filter adapts automatically as market conditions shift rather than relying on a fixed point value that goes stale.

Multi-Confirmation Entry — breakout price action, VWAP slope, RSI, and OBV all have to agree before a position opens. No single indicator can trigger a trade on its own.

Milestone-Based Stop Management — the stop advances through the range midpoint and then breakeven automatically as the trade proves itself, with every modification pre-checked against live broker stop and freeze distances so it is never rejected mid-session.

One Trade Per Day — a single, session-defined entry keeps exposure bounded and removes the compounding risk of repeated same-day re-entries after a stop-out.

News Filter — entries defer automatically around scheduled high-impact economic releases on the configured currency.

Carryover Mode (optional) — if a position is still open when the next session begins, its target can tighten to a lower reward-to-risk on rollover instead of remaining at the original target indefinitely.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

  • Martingale: NEVER
  • Grid / Averaging In: NEVER
  • Exit Logic: Fixed reward-to-risk target, stop advanced through two milestones as the trade develops
  • Entries Per Day: ONE (long, short, or both — never simultaneously)
  • News Filter: ACTIVE
  • Broker-Validated Stop Modifications: ACTIVE — every stop and target change is checked against live market distance before submission
  • Volatility-Scaled Position Sizing: ACTIVE — risk-based lot sizing capped by account free margin and the broker's per-symbol volume limit

REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: NAS100 (US Tech 100 index CFD) — filters and thresholds are calibrated for this instrument's volatility profile
  • Chart Timeframe: Any — the EA runs its own internal working timeframe independent of whatever chart it's attached to
  • Session: New York 09:30–09:45 opening range (configurable), with entries permitted through a configurable New York cutoff hour
  • VPS: Recommended, for reliable session-open execution timing
  • Broker: Any broker with a configurable server GMT offset; default calibration assumes a standard EET/EEST server clock

RISK WARNING

Trading index CFDs carries risk, including risk of loss of principal. The early-session directional tendency described above is a structural characteristic of how NAS100 typically behaves around the New York open, not a guarantee of future results. Past performance, whether from backtesting or live trading, does not guarantee future performance. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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