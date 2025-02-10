UMS Scanner

Presenting UMS Scanner – Your Ultimate Edge in the MT4 Marketplace! 

Unlock the secrets of the market with the ground-breaking UMS Scanner (Universal Market Strategy) – a revolutionary tool designed to empower traders like you. Say goodbye to overwhelming market noise and hello to precision, insight, and unparalleled trading confidence.

Cut Through the Clutter:
In today’s fast-paced trading world, deciphering valuable signals from market noise is the key to success. The UMS Scanner’s cutting-edge algorithm, engineered with advanced artificial intelligence, filters out irrelevant data, allowing you to focus on what truly matters. Experience clarity like never before as the tool isolates significant market movements from the chaos.

Real-Time Market Intelligence:
Time is money, and with UMS Scanner, you’re always a step ahead. Our state-of-the-art system actively scans the market in real time, ensuring that you never miss critical trading opportunities. The tool’s lightning-fast responsiveness means you can capitalize on market shifts the moment they occur, providing you with a decisive competitive advantage.

Track Institutional Whales:
Ever wondered how the big players make their moves? UMS Scanner dives deep into market dynamics by tracking institutional whale volume injections. By monitoring these influential market forces, the tool delivers actionable insights that help you understand the flow of capital and identify emerging trends before they become mainstream. This is your chance to align your strategy with the market’s power players.

Intelligent by Design:
At the heart of UMS Scanner lies a sophisticated AI-driven algorithm that scans, trail, and evolves with the market. This smart technology doesn’t just analyse data – it understands market whale order injection and behaviour, giving you a strategic edge that manual analysis simply can’t match. NOTE: UMS Scanner is a Multi Assets Scanner that give signals on All Pairs, Stocks, Gold  and Silver Pairs, All major and minor Forex Pairs, Indices, Futures, Cryptocurrency.

Why Choose UMS Scanner?

  • Precision Filtering: Eliminate market noise and focus on high-probability trading signals.
  • Real-Time Scanning: Stay ahead with instantaneous alerts and market insights.
  • Institutional Volume Tracking: Decode the moves of market giants to make informed decisions.
  • Alerts: Buy and Sell Signals with no repainting
  • AI-Powered Intelligence: Benefit from a continuously evolving system that adapts to market trends.

Step into the future of trading with the UMS Scanner – where innovation meets intuition. Equip yourself with the tool that redefines market analysis and transforms complexity into opportunity.

Ready to Elevate Your Trading Knowledge?
Don’t let market noise drown out your potential. Harness the power of UMS Scanner and join the ranks of savvy traders who are already leveraging intelligent market strategies for exponential growth. Make the smart choice – invest in your success today!

This indicator is available on both MT4  and MT5 Version 

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В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Индикаторы
При торговле по тренду основная сложность — не в том, чтобы найти уровень, а в том, чтобы понять, где вход действительно имеет смысл. Цена часто реагирует на уровни, но не даёт продолжения — из-за этого появляются ложные входы или пропущенные движения. Owl Smart Levels показывает не просто уровни , а зоны, сформированные с учётом структуры движения и отката. Это позволяет по-другому смотреть на точки входа и избегать части ложных сигналов. Что входит в систему Owl Smart Levels? Owl Smart Levels
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Индикаторы
Quant Direction — это инструмент трехмерного анализа рынка. Он обеспечивает полностью объективный, основанный на алгоритмах анализ рынка, одновременно вычисляя точные процентные отклонения по нескольким параметрам. Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов моделирования на основе искусственного интеллекта и тщательно протестированный, алгоритм предназначен для интерпретации рынка с уникальной точностью. Он может анализировать любую валютную пару или финансовый инструмент на вашей пла
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сигнал GoldRush Trend Arrow Индикатор GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal предоставляет точный анализ тренда в режиме реального времени, специально разработанный для высокоскоростных краткосрочных скальперов в XAU/USD. Этот инструмент, созданный специально для 1-минутного таймфрейма, отображает стрелки направления для четких точек входа, позволяя скальперам уверенно ориентироваться в волатильных рыночных условиях. Индикатор состоит из ПЕРВИЧНЫХ и ВТОРИЧНЫХ стрелок оповещения. ПЕРВИЧНЫЕ сигналы — это
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор обнаружения блоков ордеров мультитаймфреймов MT4. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Обнаружение OB на нескольких таймфреймах. - Выберите количество OB для отображения. - Различные пользовательские интерфейсы OB. - Различные фильтры по OB. - Оповещение о близости OB. - Линии ADR High и Low. - Служба уведомлений (Экранные оповещения | Push-уведомления). Резюме
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Индикаторы
ENIGMERA: Основы рынка Важно: демо-версия на MQL5.com работает в Strategy Tester и может не полностью отображать функциональность Enigmera. Ознакомьтесь с описанием, скриншотами и видео для подробной информации. Не стесняйтесь обращаться с вопросами! Код индикатора был полностью переписан. Версия 3.0 добавляет новые функции и устраняет ошибки, накопившиеся с момента появления индикатора. Введение Этот индикатор и торговая система представляет собой уникальный подход к финансовым рынкам. ENIGMER
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают вам сигнал и оставляют разбираться со всем остальным самостоятельно. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полноценный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать этот символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после входа, чтобы дисциплина со
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Технический индикатор производящий структуризацию графиков и выявляющий циклические движения цены. Может работать на любых графиках. Несколько типов оповещений. Есть дополнительные стрелки на самом графике. Без перерисовки на истории, работает на закрытии свечи. Рекомендуемые TF от M5 и выше. Прост в использовании и настройке параметров. При использовании 2 индикаторов с разными параметрами можно использовать без других индикаторов. Имеет 2 входных параметра Цикличность и Продолжительность сиг
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
Индикаторы
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Индикаторы
Индикатор построен на не стандартном Zig Zag ,он отрисовывает накопления  после чего если цена выходит с этой зоны и происходит тест этой зоны,то подаётся звуковой сигнал и появляется стрелка- после закрытия тестовой свечи.Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы,очень прост в использовании,всего три настройки 1- это параметр zig zag 2- это  минимальный выход цены из зоны 3- это максимальный выход цены из зоны.Чем ниже параметр для Zig Zag,тем больше ложного сигнала,но и также чаще точек входа(р
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MT4 Мультитаймфреймовый индикатор дивергенции и обнаружения перекупленности / перепроданности. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Информация о расхождениях без заглавной буквы в реальном времени. - Информация в реальном времени о ситуациях перекупленности / перепроданности. - Информация о регулярных расхождениях в реальном времени. - Информация о скрытых расхождениях в реа
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Индикаторы
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Индикаторы
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices - индикатор разработанный для поиска направлений цены. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены и расчет будущих направлений. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживание цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет единственный параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автоматическую форму расчетов, которой можно пользоваться без с
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
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Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Утилиты
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