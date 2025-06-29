Keypad support resistance logic 3

4.5

TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY

The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase.
Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help.

⚡ Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions

DYNAMIC CLUSTER LOGIC 2  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to generate ultra-accurate BUY/SELL entries — all fully non-repainting.

Whether you're trading Forex, Gold, Indices, or Crypto, this tool gives you the edge by highlighting only the highest-probability setups — based on real market intent, not guesswork.

🆕 WHAT'S NEW: ADVANCED MULTI-LAYER FILTER ENGINE

We’ve implemented powerful upgrades with 7+ professional-grade filters, including:

  • OBV + CVD Divergence Detection – Spot hidden accumulation/distribution

  • POC Rejection Zones – Reacts to the volume point of control

  • Double Bollinger Band (Double BB) Filter – Confirm entries using volatility envelopes

  • Smart Order Block Recognition – Detect institutional footprints

  • CHOCH & BOS Mapping – Confirm real market structure shifts

  • VWAP Triple-Validation – Trend validation from anchored volume

  • Dynamic Heiken Ashi Trend Core – Internal smoother for direction bias

These filters combine into a Triple-Confirmation Logic, increasing your confidence and accuracy — ideal for sniper entries and pro-level execution.

🔑 CORE FEATURES

  • Multi-Filter Entry Logic
    Buy/Sell signals appear only when multiple indicators align — momentum, volume, structure, and volatility must agree.

  • Live Trend Status + Strength Bar
    Instantly see the active trend direction and filter agreement level (UP / DOWN / NEUTRAL).

  • Sniper Entry Zones (Auto-Drawing)
    High-probability price lines are plotted directly on the chart — no guesswork.

  • Daily Institutional Pivot
    Auto-updated pivot line — useful for reversion, breakout, and pullback traders.

  • Break of Structure (BOS) + CHOCH
    Instant detection of market structure breaks — confirms valid trend shifts.

  • Live Trade Monitor Panel
    Real-time display of equity, balance, profit/loss, and open trades.

  • News Impact Clock
    Countdown to next high-impact event with directional forecast (Buy/Sell/Neutral).

  • Built-In Trailing Lock Engine
    A powerful trailing lock system is integrated to help maximize profits once a valid signal is confirmed.
    It locks in favorable trades and dynamically trails price action using calculated logic, helping traders stay in strong trends longer and exit with precision.

❤️ WHY TRADERS LOVE IT

  • Non-Repainting Signals – Entries only appear after candle close

  • False Signal Reduction – Advanced filtering removes weak setups

  • Modular Settings – Customize filter types: RSI, MACD, PSAR, BB, Ichimoku, OBV, VWAP, and more

  • Works on All Assets & Timeframes – Forex, gold, indices, crypto, and synthetic pairs

  • Minimal CPU Load – Lightweight design for efficient backtesting and live trading

🎯 VISUAL ELEMENTS

  • Buy/Sell Price Lines

  • Trend + Strength Labels

  • BOS + CHOCH Markers

  • VWAP and Pivot Levels

  • Account Statistics and News Bias Overlay

  • Real-Time Trailing Lock Visualization

✅ FINAL CONFIRMATION RULE

Make sure all direction align in the same direction before entering the trade.
This includes bias, signal, strength, and price level agreement — for the most reliable entries.

🚀 TRADE SMART. TRADE KEYPAD.

This system is built for traders who take their trading seriously. Whether you're scalping or swinging, Keypad gives you a reliable tactical edge with refined tools for clarity, consistency, and control.

Отзывы 2
satya prakash gupta
827
satya prakash gupta 2026.02.20 04:22 
 

very good

carlos silva
18
carlos silva 2026.01.22 20:20 
 

Parece ser promissor , mas reparei que não dá notificação , eu ativei notificação e na da alerta

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Trade Assistance EA – Manual Trade Control Panel for MetaTrader 4 Trade Assistance EA is a lightweight and intuitive manual trading tool designed to give you full control over your trades directly from the chart. It helps traders execute, manage, and exit trades with just a click — no coding or complex setup required. ️ Key Features One-Click Buy/Sell Buttons Instantly open market buy or sell orders with preset lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit. Smart SL & TP Input Boxes Easily modify and
Фильтр:
satya prakash gupta
827
satya prakash gupta 2026.02.20 04:22 
 

very good

carlos silva
18
carlos silva 2026.01.22 20:20 
 

Parece ser promissor , mas reparei que não dá notificação , eu ativei notificação e na da alerta

Olaniyi Ayeku
1825
Ответ разработчика Olaniyi Ayeku 2026.01.23 03:07
Não, este indicador não utiliza notificações ou alertas. Ele funciona apenas de forma visual no gráfico.
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