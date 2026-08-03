Daily VWAP plus Bands MT4
- 指标
-
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price
Stop guessing the day's fair price. See it.Period VWAP with deviation bands and forward projection — for traders who need institutional reference levels on every timeframe. VWAP is the single most-watched level by institutions, prop desks, and algorithmic traders. Not because it's magic — because it's the price the market actually paid. This indicator puts 5 VWAP period modes (Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / Yearly) on your chart with 4 deviation bands and forward projection of the last completed period's value area into the next one.
Why it pays for itself
- Fade retail FOMO with σ bands. When price stretches beyond ±2σ from VWAP, retail traders chase. Institutions fade. The 4 bands (default ±0.5 / ±1 / ±1.5 / ±2σ) show you exactly where the stretch is — before the reversal.
- Trade with the trend, not against it. Price holding above Yearly VWAP = sustained institutional bid. Flip the period to Quarterly to see the bigger swing. Daily to see the session money flow. One indicator, every perspective.
- Project last period's zones forward. Last week's VWAP and ±1σ zone automatically drawn into the current week. You start Monday already knowing where the week's reference levels sit — no drawing, no spreadsheets, no manual lines.
- Mean-reversion setups, automated. ±2σ tags on VWAP are statistically rare events. When price spikes through and reclaims, that's your entry. The bands make it visible in real-time.
What you get
- 5 period modes in one indicator: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly — switch with one input
- 4 deviation bands: ±0.5σ, ±1σ, ±1.5σ, ±2σ — each with its own color and style. Bands fill the chart area so the value zone is readable at a glance, not buried in lines.
- Forward projection: last completed VWAP and ±1σ zone drawn into the next period. Configurable number of projected cycles.
- Zoom-adaptive rendering: widths auto-adjust on chart zoom so bands stay legible whether you're scalping M5 or analyzing MN1.
- 16 configurable inputs — every band distance, band color, VWAP color, fill toggle, projection toggle, and cycle count is yours.
Why this VWAP, not the free onesMost free VWAP indicators on MT4 give you a single daily line. No bands. No projection. No quarterly or yearly view. You're left eyeballing "is price far from VWAP?" with no numerical anchor.
This one gives you:
|Feature
|Free MT4 VWAPs
|This VWAP
|Daily VWAP
|✓
|✓
|Weekly/Monthly/Quarterly/Yearly
|Usually Missing
|✓ All 5
|±σ deviation bands
|Almost never
|✓ 4 of them, with fill
|Forward projection
|Never
|✓
|Zoom-adaptive widths
|Never
|✓
|CPU-friendly (no full recalc per tick)
|Rare
|✓ Bounded loop
Setup time: 30 seconds
- Attach to chart
- Pick period (D/W/M/Q/Y)
- Bands and projection are on by default — you can turn them off if you trade clean
- Trade
Built for reliability
- Per-instance isolation — attach it to multiple charts without state bleed
- Volume fallback chain — works on symbols with broken or missing volume data (some forex feeds)
- Period boundaries handled correctly across DST and week-offset transitions
- No NaN bands at period open (variance-clipped math)
Compatibility
- MetaTrader 4 only · All timeframes · All symbols (forex, indices, crypto, equities, commodities)
Limitations (so you know before you buy)
- 4 bands maximum. The values are configurable (you don't have to use ±0.5/1/1.5/2 — any σ multipliers work), but you can't add a 5th.
- Forward projection renders VWAP + ±1σ zone only (±1.5 and ±2 are not projected forward, to keep the projection readable).