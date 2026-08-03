Daily VWAP plus Bands MT4

VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price

Stop guessing the day's fair price. See it.

Period VWAP with deviation bands and forward projection — for traders who need institutional reference levels on every timeframe. VWAP is the single most-watched level by institutions, prop desks, and algorithmic traders. Not because it's magic — because it's the price the market actually paid. This indicator puts 5 VWAP period modes (Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / Yearly) on your chart with 4 deviation bands and forward projection of the last completed period's value area into the next one.

Why it pays for itself

  • Fade retail FOMO with σ bands. When price stretches beyond ±2σ from VWAP, retail traders chase. Institutions fade. The 4 bands (default ±0.5 / ±1 / ±1.5 / ±2σ) show you exactly where the stretch is — before the reversal.
  • Trade with the trend, not against it. Price holding above Yearly VWAP = sustained institutional bid. Flip the period to Quarterly to see the bigger swing. Daily to see the session money flow. One indicator, every perspective.
  • Project last period's zones forward. Last week's VWAP and ±1σ zone automatically drawn into the current week. You start Monday already knowing where the week's reference levels sit — no drawing, no spreadsheets, no manual lines.
  • Mean-reversion setups, automated. ±2σ tags on VWAP are statistically rare events. When price spikes through and reclaims, that's your entry. The bands make it visible in real-time.

    What you get

    • 5 period modes in one indicator: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly — switch with one input
    • 4 deviation bands: ±0.5σ, ±1σ, ±1.5σ, ±2σ — each with its own color and style. Bands fill the chart area so the value zone is readable at a glance, not buried in lines.
    • Forward projection: last completed VWAP and ±1σ zone drawn into the next period. Configurable number of projected cycles.
    • Zoom-adaptive rendering: widths auto-adjust on chart zoom so bands stay legible whether you're scalping M5 or analyzing MN1.
    • 16 configurable inputs — every band distance, band color, VWAP color, fill toggle, projection toggle, and cycle count is yours.

      Why this VWAP, not the free ones

      Most free VWAP indicators on MT4 give you a single daily line. No bands. No projection. No quarterly or yearly view. You're left eyeballing "is price far from VWAP?" with no numerical anchor.

      This one gives you:

      Feature Free MT4 VWAPs This VWAP
      Daily VWAP
      Weekly/Monthly/Quarterly/Yearly Usually Missing ✓ All 5
      ±σ deviation bands Almost never ✓ 4 of them, with fill
      Forward projection Never
      Zoom-adaptive widths Never
      CPU-friendly (no full recalc per tick) Rare ✓ Bounded loop

      Setup time: 30 seconds

      1. Attach to chart
      2. Pick period (D/W/M/Q/Y)
      3. Bands and projection are on by default — you can turn them off if you trade clean
      4. Trade

        Built for reliability

        • Per-instance isolation — attach it to multiple charts without state bleed
        • Volume fallback chain — works on symbols with broken or missing volume data (some forex feeds)
        • Period boundaries handled correctly across DST and week-offset transitions
        • No NaN bands at period open (variance-clipped math)

          Compatibility

          • MetaTrader 4 only · All timeframes · All symbols (forex, indices, crypto, equities, commodities)

          Limitations (so you know before you buy)

          • 4 bands maximum. The values are configurable (you don't have to use ±0.5/1/1.5/2 — any σ multipliers work), but you can't add a 5th.
          • Forward projection renders VWAP + ±1σ zone only (±1.5 and ±2 are not projected forward, to keep the projection readable).

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            Daniel Moraes Da Silva
            5 (1)
            专家
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            Noiros Tech
            5 (2)
            指标
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            Daria Rezueva
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            指标
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            指标
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            指标
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            指标
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            4.33 (6)
            指标
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            Garry James Goodchild
            指标
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            5 (2)
            指标
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            指标
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            指标
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            Bernhard Schweigert
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            指标
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            Shengzu Zhong
            5 (2)
            指标
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            5 (11)
            指标
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            Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
            指标
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            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.91 (302)
            指标
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            Garry James Goodchild
            指标
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            Bernhard Schweigert
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            指标
            目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
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            Nikolay Raykov
            5 (1)
            指标
            Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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            Ramil Minniakhmetov
            5 (11)
            指标
            趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
            AW Candle Patterns MT4
            AW Trading Software Limited
            指标
            AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
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            Alexey Minkov
            4.74 (68)
            指标
            Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
            All in One Trade
            Alexey Minkov
            4.5 (28)
            指标
            All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
            Color Trend FX
            Alexey Minkov
            4.5 (4)
            指标
            Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
            GOLD Impulse with Alert
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.67 (12)
            指标
            这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
            ECM Channel MT4
            Paulo Rocha
            指标
            ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
            Smart Trend Trading System
            Issam Kassas
            4.71 (7)
            指标
            本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
            Scalper Vault
            Oleg Rodin
            5 (37)
            指标
            Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
            Trend Lines PRO
            Roman Podpora
            5 (1)
            指标
            TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
            Volume Break Oscillator MT4
            Roberto Bonati
            指标
            成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
            Forex Breath System
            Oleg Rodin
            5 (5)
            指标
            Forex Breath System 它是一个基于趋势的交易系统，可用于任何市场。您可以将此系统用于货币、金属、商品、指数、加密货币甚至股票。它也可以在任何时间范围内使用。该系统是通用的。它显示趋势并提供趋势箭头信号。当信号出现在趋势方向时，该指标还可以为您提供特殊类型的警报，从而使趋势交易成为一项简单的任务。 该指标非常易于使用，因为它根本不需要处理任何难以理解的设置。 您只需将其附加到图表中即可开始交易。无论您喜欢哪种交易风格，系统都会帮助您了解市场的方向以及趋势方向上可能的入场点。 该系统将对所有交易者有所帮助，无论他们的交易经验水平如何。 该指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我以获得交易说明和丰厚奖金！ 祝您交易愉快、盈利！
            Currency Strength Wizard
            Oleg Rodin
            4.85 (60)
            指标
            货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
            作者的更多信息
            Anchored VWAP plus Bands MT4
            Cesar Sebastian Rosales Ibarra
            指标
            Anchored VWAP — 5 draggable anchors with deviation bands  Volume-weighted average price anchored to user-defined points on the chart. Drop an anchor where you want the VWAP to start — earnings, swing high/low, session open, any event — and the indicator recalculates from that bar forward. What it does: Up to 5 independent anchors, each with its own VWAP line and color, running simultaneously on the same chart 2 configurable σ deviation bands (default ±1σ and ±2σ) attachable to any single anchor
            Volume Bubbles MT4
            Cesar Sebastian Rosales Ibarra
            指标
            Volume Bubbles  See the volume outliers and divergence bars — before they reverse on you. Volume Bubbles — on-chart volume spike detector with divergence arrows. Most volume tools dump a histogram at the bottom of your screen and leave you to guess which bars actually mattered. Volume Bubbles puts the answer directly on the chart: a bubble on the bar, sized by how unusual the volume was, colored by what that volume means, with an arrow when the volume story disagrees with the price story. What
            Volume Profile Multi Period Profile MT4
            Cesar Sebastian Rosales Ibarra
            指标
            Volume Profile  Stop guessing where the real money traded. See it. Volume Profile — multi-mode, multi-profile, with POC / Value Area / Peaks & Valleys drawn directly on your chart. Most volume tools dump a histogram at the bottom of your screen and make you guess which price level actually carried the volume. Volume Profile puts the volume where the price is — on the chart, at the price levels where money actually changed hands. You see the value area, the control point, the rejection tails, an
            Market Profile TPO Multi Period Profiles MT4
            Cesar Sebastian Rosales Ibarra
            指标
            Market Profile TPO  See where the market spent its time — not just where it went. Market Profile TPO — multi-period Time-Price-Opportunity profiles with POC, Value Area, Initial Balance, Single Prints, dual volume overlay, and merge control — all on-chart, MT4. Stock chart shows you price. Volume histogram shows you money. Neither shows you where time actually accumulated — and time is what institutions use to read market balance and imbalance. Market Profile TPO brings that auction-theory view
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