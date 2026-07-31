Multi Account Trade Desk MT5





## Short description





Account-wide MASTER-to-SLAVE trade copier for MetaTrader 5 with per-account risk

sizing, automatic broker symbol matching, live readiness monitoring and

parallel execution.





## Product description





Multi Account Trade Desk MT5 is built for traders who manage several MT5

accounts and want one central place to control risk, account readiness and trade

replication.





Attach the same EA as MASTER on the source terminal and as SLAVE on every target

terminal. One SLAVE instance monitors the entire account, so you do not need to

attach the copier to every symbol chart.





When a new MASTER position or pending order appears, the system creates one

logical trade plan and sends commands to all READY accounts in parallel. Each

SLAVE uses its own live broker price and contract specification to calculate

volume and validate spread, margin, stop levels and trading permissions.





### Main features





- One EX5 file with selectable MASTER and SLAVE modes

- Account-wide monitoring of all symbols

- Copies manual trades, Trade Assistant entries and EA trades

- Market orders, pending orders, SL/TP modifications, partial closes and closes

- Per-account Fixed lot, percentage, fixed-money and proportional sizing

- Automatic cross-broker symbol matching for Forex, metals, energy and major

index aliases such as USTEC / US100 / NAS100 and DE40 / GER40 / DAX40

- Prefix and suffix handling including `.idx`, `.cash`, `.sml`, `.pro`, `.r`,

`_SB`, `+` and similar broker naming conventions

- Continuous background preflight with lot, risk, margin, spread and reason

- Parallel command batches with asynchronous broker acknowledgements

- Short market-command TTL to reject delayed execution

- Per-account spread, lot, daily loss, drawdown, open risk, position, session,

direction and order-type limits

- Read-only reconciliation report

- Persistent settings and restart recovery

- Duplicate-command protection and no automatic retry after uncertain execution

- CSV event logging





### Important operating model





The product synchronizes MT5 terminals that are running under the same Windows

user or VPS environment through the MetaTrader Common Files directory. Every

trading account requires its own logged-in MT5 terminal. No DLL and no WebRequest

configuration are required.





### Safety defaults





SLAVE live execution is disabled by default. Real-account execution has a

second independent safety lock. Existing MASTER positions are not imported on

startup unless explicitly enabled. Reconciliation is report-only and never

repairs or reopens a position automatically.





### Recommended first test





Use demo accounts first. Configure one MASTER and one SLAVE, enable demo live

execution, verify the Preflight page, then open a small trade with a real Stop

Loss. Add more SLAVE terminals only after confirming the complete open,

modify and close workflow.





### Risk notice





Trading and trade copying involve financial risk. Broker prices, contract

specifications, execution policies, slippage and connectivity can differ between

accounts. Always test the complete configuration on demo accounts before using