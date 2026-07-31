Multi Account Trade Desk MT5

Multi Account Trade Desk MT5

## Short description

Account-wide MASTER-to-SLAVE trade copier for MetaTrader 5 with per-account risk
sizing, automatic broker symbol matching, live readiness monitoring and
parallel execution.

## Product description

Multi Account Trade Desk MT5 is built for traders who manage several MT5
accounts and want one central place to control risk, account readiness and trade
replication.

Attach the same EA as MASTER on the source terminal and as SLAVE on every target
terminal. One SLAVE instance monitors the entire account, so you do not need to
attach the copier to every symbol chart.

When a new MASTER position or pending order appears, the system creates one
logical trade plan and sends commands to all READY accounts in parallel. Each
SLAVE uses its own live broker price and contract specification to calculate
volume and validate spread, margin, stop levels and trading permissions.

### Main features

- One EX5 file with selectable MASTER and SLAVE modes
- Account-wide monitoring of all symbols
- Copies manual trades, Trade Assistant entries and EA trades
- Market orders, pending orders, SL/TP modifications, partial closes and closes
- Per-account Fixed lot, percentage, fixed-money and proportional sizing
- Automatic cross-broker symbol matching for Forex, metals, energy and major
  index aliases such as USTEC / US100 / NAS100 and DE40 / GER40 / DAX40
- Prefix and suffix handling including `.idx`, `.cash`, `.sml`, `.pro`, `.r`,
  `_SB`, `+` and similar broker naming conventions
- Continuous background preflight with lot, risk, margin, spread and reason
- Parallel command batches with asynchronous broker acknowledgements
- Short market-command TTL to reject delayed execution
- Per-account spread, lot, daily loss, drawdown, open risk, position, session,
  direction and order-type limits
- Read-only reconciliation report
- Persistent settings and restart recovery
- Duplicate-command protection and no automatic retry after uncertain execution
- CSV event logging

### Important operating model

The product synchronizes MT5 terminals that are running under the same Windows
user or VPS environment through the MetaTrader Common Files directory. Every
trading account requires its own logged-in MT5 terminal. No DLL and no WebRequest
configuration are required.

### Safety defaults

SLAVE live execution is disabled by default. Real-account execution has a
second independent safety lock. Existing MASTER positions are not imported on
startup unless explicitly enabled. Reconciliation is report-only and never
repairs or reopens a position automatically.

### Recommended first test

Use demo accounts first. Configure one MASTER and one SLAVE, enable demo live
execution, verify the Preflight page, then open a small trade with a real Stop
Loss. Add more SLAVE terminals only after confirming the complete open,
modify and close workflow.

### Risk notice

Trading and trade copying involve financial risk. Broker prices, contract
specifications, execution policies, slippage and connectivity can differ between
accounts. Always test the complete configuration on demo accounts before using
real funds.



Multi Account Trade Desk MT5 — Inputs Guide

The same single EX5 file is installed on every MetaTrader 5 terminal. The
`InpOperatingMode` input decides whether that copy works as the MASTER or as a
SLAVE.

## Operating mode

| Input | Values | Purpose |
|---|---|---|
| `InpOperatingMode` | `MASTER` / `SLAVE` | `MASTER` monitors source trades and manages connected accounts. `SLAVE` validates and executes commands on one target terminal. |

## MASTER settings

| Input | Default | What it does |
|---|---:|---|
| `InpHeartbeatWarningSeconds` | `3` | Shows a warning when a SLAVE heartbeat has not been refreshed for this many seconds. |
| `InpHeartbeatOfflineSeconds` | `10` | Marks the SLAVE offline after this timeout. Must be greater than the warning value. |
| `InpRegistryRefreshMs` | `500` | How often the MASTER refreshes the shared account registry and acknowledgements. |
| `InpMaximumDisplayedAccounts` | `20` | Maximum number of discovered accounts kept in the dashboard list. |
| `InpMaximumBatchAccounts` | `50` | Hard safety ceiling for the number of accounts in one parallel command batch. |

## MASTER readiness monitor

These parameters create the informational background trade plan shown on the
Preflight tab. They do not place an order by themselves.

| Input | Default | What it does |
|---|---:|---|
| `InpPreflightDirection` | `BUY` | Direction used by the background readiness example. |
| `InpPreflightStopDistancePoints` | `500` | Example Stop Loss distance, in broker points, used for continuous risk and margin validation. |
| `InpPreflightRiskReward` | `2.0` | Example Take Profit distance expressed as a multiple of the Stop Loss distance. |
| `InpDefaultRiskPercent` | `1.0` | Default percentage-risk value used for the readiness plan before account-specific settings are applied. |
| `InpControllerReferenceLot` | `0.01` | Reference source lot used by controller-lot sizing modes. It is not forced onto SLAVE accounts. |
| `InpPreflightTTLSeconds` | `10` | Preflight requests older than this are rejected as stale. |
| `InpIncludeMasterAccount` | `true` | Adds the MASTER account to the same risk, readiness and monitoring workflow. |
| `InpBackgroundPreflightMs` | `1000` | Interval between automatic readiness recalculations. |
| `InpMarketCommandTTLms` | `1500` | Maximum lifetime of a market command. An expired command is rejected instead of being executed late. |
| `InpAllOrNothingBatch` | `false` | When `false`, blocked/offline accounts are skipped and READY accounts continue. When `true`, any blocked account prevents the entire batch. |

## MASTER trade copier

| Input | Default | What it does |
|---|---:|---|
| `InpCopyMasterTrades` | `true` | Enables account-wide copying of new positions, pending orders, modifications and closes from the MASTER account. |
| `InpSourceMagicFilter` | `-1` | `-1` accepts every magic number. Set a specific magic number to copy only one source EA. |
| `InpCopyManualTrades` | `true` | Includes trades with magic number `0`, such as manual orders and trades opened by a chart assistant. |
| `InpSourceCommentContains` | empty | Optional case-sensitive source comment filter. Empty means no comment restriction. |
| `InpTargetGroup` | empty | Empty targets every enabled account. Enter a group name to target only matching SLAVE account settings. |
| `InpCopyExistingPositionsOnStart` | `false` | If enabled, imports positions that already existed when the MASTER started. Keep disabled unless intentional to avoid unexpected duplication. |

## SLAVE settings

| Input | Default | What it does |
|---|---:|---|
| `InpHeartbeatIntervalMs` | `1000` | How often the SLAVE publishes account state, balance, equity, symbol and safety status. Minimum accepted value is 250 ms. |
| `InpAllowLiveExecution` | `false` | Primary execution lock. No market or pending command can trade while this is disabled. |
| `InpAllowRealAccountExecution` | `false` | Independent second lock for real-money accounts. Demo accounts do not require this second permission. |

## Account settings controlled from the MASTER dashboard

These are saved automatically for each discovered account and restored after a
terminal restart.

| Control | Purpose |
|---|---|
| `Enabled` | Includes or excludes this account from all command batches. |
| `Emergency Lock` | Immediately blocks new execution for this account without deleting its other settings. |
| `Group` | Logical account group used by `InpTargetGroup`. |
| `Sizing mode` | Chooses Fixed lot, Balance %, Equity %, Fixed money, Controller lot ratio or another supported risk-sizing method. |
| `Sizing value` | Numeric value interpreted by the selected sizing mode. |
| `Maximum spread` | Blocks execution when the local SLAVE spread exceeds this number of broker points. `0` disables this limit. |
| `Maximum lot` | Caps calculated volume. `0` disables the cap. A value below the broker minimum blocks the order rather than silently changing risk. |
| `Automatic symbol matching` | Maps broker aliases such as `USTEC`, `US100`, `NAS100`, `DE40`, `GER40`, `XAUUSD` and `GOLD`, including common prefixes and suffixes. |
| `Daily loss` | Blocks new entries after the configured realized daily loss. `0` disables this limit. |
| `Drawdown %` | Blocks new entries after the configured daily equity drawdown percentage. `0` disables this limit. |
| `Maximum open risk` | Limits estimated money risk across currently open managed positions. `0` disables the limit. |
| `Maximum positions` | Maximum simultaneous positions for this account. `0` disables the limit. |
| `Per symbol` | Maximum simultaneous positions on one target symbol. `0` disables the limit. |
| `Daily reset (min)` | Broker-server minute of day when daily counters reset: `0` is 00:00 and `1439` is 23:59. |
| `Maximum deviation` | Permitted market-order deviation in broker points. |
| `Session start / end` | Allowed broker-server trading window expressed as minutes from midnight. |
| `Market ON/OFF` | Allows or blocks market orders. |
| `Pending ON/OFF` | Allows or blocks pending orders. |
| `Long ON/OFF` | Allows or blocks BUY exposure. |
| `Short ON/OFF` | Allows or blocks SELL exposure. |

## Important MT5 permissions

- The MT5 `Algo Trading` toolbar button must be enabled on each trading terminal.
- `Allow Algo Trading` must be enabled in the EA properties.
- One SLAVE instance is enough per target terminal because it works account-wide
  and monitors every symbol.
- Each trading account still requires its own logged-in MT5 terminal instance.
- Market commands are never retried automatically after an uncertain execution;
  this prevents accidental duplicate positions.
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实用工具
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实用工具
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Arnold Bobrinskii
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专家
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Lane M
专家
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5 (2)
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Leo Carlo Bermudez
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Lycan is an automated S calping system optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader platform. The EA does not use grid or martingale recovery methods. It applies volatility-based stop loss protection and rule-based filters (spread, news, and session) to select scalp trade opportunities using confirmed breakout strength, rather than relying on high-frequency or recovery-based entries. Live Monitoring: Signal tracked on a Non-ECN, high-spread broker account.(NY Open Session Only) Monitor here:
FREE
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Lucas Ricardo Almeida Muniz
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PRISM KellyEngine
Edwin Torres
实用工具
EN DESARROLLO, TESTING PERIOD. PRISM KellyEngine aplica disciplina de riesgo profesional directamente en tu flujo MT5. Te ayuda a: definir lotaje de forma consistente, limitar sobrecarga de riesgo, proteger cuenta en escenarios de volatilidad. Ideal para traders que quieren dejar atras el lotaje por intuicion. Parametros principales  Riesgo base por operacion (%) Limite maximo de lotaje Umbral de confianza Multiplicadores de seguridad Incluye Motor de sizing adaptable Controles de limites de ri
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Jacob James
专家
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Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
专家
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Aurum Vanguard EA
Phami Nhat Anh
专家
NEURAL GOLD EDGE: The AI-Powered Revolution in XAUUSD Scalping NEURAL GOLD EDGE represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Developed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, this Expert Advisor combines advanced neural network logic with price action analysis to exploit market volatility like never before. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, NEURAL GOLD EDGE analyzes market structure in real-time, executing trades with surgical precision. The result is
Copy trading EA
Dimitar Shuytsov
专家
# DS_Copy_EA - User Description DS_Copy_EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that copies trades between MT5 terminals running on the same machine. One EA instance acts as a **Provider** (signal source) and another acts as a **Receiver** (copier). The mode is selected in the EA settings. **How it works:** 1. The **Provider** publishes its open positions internally every 500ms 2. The **Receiver** reads every 1 second, detects new/changed/closed positions, and mirrors them on its own account 3. I
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5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
实用工具
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
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Range Breakout EA with Size Filter
Serhii Honcharov
专家
Range Breakout EA  Hey there! Our Range Breakout EA is built to help you take advantage of those early moves in the Asian session. Here’s how it works: during a specific time window, it marks the highest and lowest points to create a range. Then, it sets up buy and sell limit orders just outside that range, so you’re ready to catch a breakout in either direction! :) For safety, the stop loss goes at the opposite end of the range, but you can customize it in the settings if you like. The take pro
FREE
Initial Balance Indicator
Serhii Honcharov
指标
Initial Balance Indicator for MQL5 The Initial Balance Indicator is a powerful trading tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform that helps traders analyze market structure by marking the Initial Balance (IB) range of a trading session. This range is typically formed during the first X minutes of a trading session (e.g., the first hour in futures markets) and acts as a key reference for potential price movements. Key Features: Customizable Time Period: Define the exact start and end time for the
Range Breakout EveryDay
Serhii Honcharov
专家
Range Breakout with new ranges every day for better results. Inputs for every day with size filter. You can optimize it for every day with your settings , or i can send profitable settings for live trading longterm. Its not grid system its only for persons who know what is algotrading and not looking for overfitting grid strategies which can blow your account.
Nasdaq Scalping EA
Serhii Honcharov
专家
Short Description: Automated trading on NASDAQ 100 using M15 timeframe. Advanced risk management, trend and breakout detection. Full Description: Trade NASDAQ 100 efficiently with this fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the M15 timeframe. The bot uses a combination of trend-following and breakout strategies to enter and manage trades. Key Features: Works on NASDAQ 100 (US100) , timeframe M15 . Automated trade execution : no manual intervention required. Smart risk management : customi
XAU 3H Breakout System
Serhii Honcharov
专家
In this video, I’m testing a Gold trading bot for MetaTrader 5 on the 3-hour timeframe. This Expert Advisor is designed for XAUUSD and uses a systematic trading approach with automated entries, exits, and risk management. The goal of this backtest is to see how the strategy performs on gold across different market conditions, including trends, pullbacks, volatility spikes, and ranging periods. Backtest overview: • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold • Platform: MetaTrader 5 • Type: Expert Advisor • Timefra
XAU 1H Limit Entry Sq
Serhii Honcharov
专家
Gold Limit EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses a limit-entry based approach. Instead of entering the market immediately, the EA waits for price to reach a predefined entry area and places pending orders according to the internal strategy logic. This approach is designed to avoid emotional trading decisions and keep the execution fully systematic. The EA includes automatic entry management, stop loss place
Pair Divirgence Hybrid
Serhii Honcharov
专家
Pair Divergence Hybrid Pair Divergence Hybrid is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for statistical pair trading between two selected instruments. The EA analyzes the relationship between two symbols and looks for moments when their statistical spread diverges from its normal range. When the divergence reaches the configured threshold, the EA opens a two-leg basket position: one symbol is bought and the second symbol is sold, or vice versa. The exit logic is based on statistical mean reversi
Risk Assist MT5
Serhii Honcharov
实用工具
Visual MT5 trade planner with draggable entry, SL and TP, risk sizing and order management. ## Full description Risk Assistant MT5 is a manual trading utility for planning, sizing and managing orders directly on a MetaTrader 5 chart. The utility does not generate trading signals and does not decide when to enter the market. The trader selects the direction, entry, stop loss, take profit and acceptable risk. Risk Assistant displays the planned trade, calculates the volume and sends the order
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