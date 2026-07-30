Risk Assist MT5


Visual MT5 trade planner with draggable entry, SL and TP, risk sizing and order management.

## Full description

Risk Assistant MT5 is a manual trading utility for planning, sizing and managing orders directly on a MetaTrader 5 chart.

The utility does not generate trading signals and does not decide when to enter the market. The trader selects the direction, entry, stop loss, take profit and acceptable risk. Risk Assistant displays the planned trade, calculates the volume and sends the order only after the trader confirms it.

### Visual trade planning

Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit are displayed as draggable chart levels. The visual risk area shows the planned direction and the distance between the levels.

The level plates can be moved vertically to change their prices. The complete risk area can also be moved horizontally and resized to fit the chart layout.

Displayed values include:

- Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit prices
- Calculated lot size
- Estimated money at risk
- Estimated target value
- Reward-to-risk relationship
- Current spread

### Risk-based position sizing

The lot size can be calculated from:

- Fixed money risk
- Percentage of account balance
- Percentage of account equity
- Percentage of free margin
- Fixed lot size

The calculation uses the symbol tick size, tick value, contract rules, minimum volume, maximum volume and volume step reported by the broker. An optional round-turn commission value can be included in the estimate.

If the calculated volume is below the broker minimum, the utility does not silently increase the risk by rounding the volume up.

### Reward-to-risk control

The RR control has two operating modes.

When RR lock is enabled, moving a linked level recalculates the opposite distance according to the selected reward-to-risk values.

When RR lock is disabled, the ratio can be applied once and Take Profit or Stop Loss can then be adjusted independently.

### Market and pending orders

Risk Assistant classifies the planned entry from its position relative to the current Bid and Ask prices.

Supported order types:

- Buy Market
- Sell Market
- Buy Limit
- Sell Limit
- Buy Stop
- Sell Stop

When the entry level is left in market-follow mode, it stays attached to the live market price. Moving the entry away from the market changes the preview to the corresponding pending-order type.

The utility checks the broker stop-distance rules, tick size, supported trade mode, available trading permissions and order parameters before sending a request. `OrderCheck` is performed before `OrderSend`.

### Position and order management

Optional management functions include:

- Breakeven with a numeric trigger and profit offset
- Numeric trailing stop with start, distance and step
- Three configurable partial-exit levels measured in initial R
- OCO handling for related pending orders
- Pending-order trailing that moves Entry, SL and TP together
- Optional virtual Stop Loss and virtual Take Profit
- Closing Buy, Sell, profitable, losing or all managed positions
- Deleting Stop, Limit or all managed pending orders

All automation functions are disabled by default. They are enabled only after the trader configures and confirms them.

Virtual protection and active management require MetaTrader 5, the Expert Advisor and the trading connection to remain online.

### Account overview

The Info page displays:

- Balance
- Equity
- Floating profit or loss
- Closed profit or loss for the broker server day
- Net result for the current day
- Current and daily drawdown
- Total closed trading result available in account history

Deposits and withdrawals are excluded from the trading result calculations.

### Operation alongside other Expert Advisors

Risk Assistant uses its own Magic Number and limits management to its own symbol and Magic Number by default.

Optional inputs allow a trader to widen the management scope. These options should be enabled only when intentionally managing other positions or orders.

On netting accounts, the utility refuses to add exposure when a position from another Magic Number already exists on the same symbol, unless management of all Magic Numbers is explicitly enabled.

An instance lock helps prevent two copies with the same account, symbol and Magic Number scope from managing the same trades at the same time.

### State recovery

Panel position, visual levels, enabled management settings and position-management data are stored in terminal Global Variables. The utility restores this state after a chart refresh or MetaTrader 5 restart.

### Quick start

1. Attach Risk Assistant MT5 to a chart.
2. Enable Algo Trading.
3. Select risk-based sizing or a fixed lot.
4. Set the acceptable risk value.
5. Move Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit on the chart.
6. Review the order type, lot size, estimated risk and prices.
7. Press Buy or Sell to send the confirmed order.

After a position is opened, the planning area is hidden so the active position remains clear. Press Lines on when a new plan is required on the same chart.

### Important notes

Risk Assistant is an execution and risk-management utility, not a trading strategy or signal service.

Calculated values depend on the symbol specifications and prices supplied by the connected broker. Slippage, gaps, execution mode, commissions, swaps and connection conditions can affect the final result.

No software can guarantee trading performance or prevent every loss. Test the utility on a demo account and verify the settings for each broker and symbol before using it on a live account.

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Утилиты
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
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4.92 (12)
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EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
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This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
Утилиты
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
Утилиты
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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5 (11)
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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
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Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
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Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: неограниченные таймфреймы в MetaTrader 5 Стандартные настройки терминала часто скрывают важные детали движения цены. Ограничивая анализ только классическими периодами, трейдер рискует упустить моменты зарождения тренда и истинные уровни волатильности. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro — это профессиональная утилита, расширяющая границы MetaTrader 5. Создавайте любые кастомные периоды, включая дробные и экзотические, и работайте с ними как с обычными графиками терминала.
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
Утилиты
TradeMirror — это локальное программное обеспечение для копирования сделок, разработанное для платформ MT4/MT5 с поддержкой синхронизации операций в реальном времени. Руководство по использованию Нажмите на ссылку Руководство по Trademirror , чтобы посмотреть больше инструкций. Преимущества продукта Соответствуя высоким стандартам безопасности, стабильности и конфиденциальности для финансового ПО, мы оптимизировали три ключевых аспекта: Интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс для удобного упра
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Эксперты
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