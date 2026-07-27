ApexForge MA Radar Advanced

  • Индикаторы
  • Po-hsiung Huang
    Po-hsiung Huang

    Po-hsiung Huang

    ApexForge develops professional trading tools for MetaTrader 5, focusing on lightweight, high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors. Our mission is to build practical, reliable solutions that help traders make better decisions through clean design, efficient execution, and long-term
  • Версия: 2.42
  • Обновлено: 31 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5

ApexForge MA Radar Advanced is designed for traders who need more powerful market analysis without sacrificing performance. Building on the core features of the free edition, the Advanced version introduces professional tools that help you evaluate moving averages, trend strength, and market structure faster and more efficiently.

The indicator automatically detects moving averages on the current chart and sorts them by price position, giving you an instant overview of market alignment. It supports multiple moving average types, including SMA, EMA, SMMA, and LWMA, allowing you to monitor different trading strategies with a single, clean dashboard.

Advanced Edition also includes normalized slope strength analysis, moving average price display, fully customizable panel colors, one-click panel toggle, and real-time alerts for both MA direction changes and moving average order changes. These features help you react quickly to changing market conditions while reducing the need to constantly inspect multiple indicators.

Designed with low CPU usage in mind, ApexForge MA Radar Advanced is optimized for traders who monitor multiple charts simultaneously. The lightweight architecture ensures smooth performance even during long trading sessions, making it suitable for both manual trading and professional market observation.

Whether you are a swing trader, intraday trader, or experienced technical analyst, ApexForge MA Radar Advanced provides the essential tools needed to analyze trend direction, identify structural changes, and make faster trading decisions. It is the perfect balance between functionality, performance, and affordability for traders seeking a more advanced moving average analysis solution.



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5 (4)
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Индикаторы
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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