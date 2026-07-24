ApexForge One Click Close EA
- Утилиты
-
Po-hsiung HuangApexForge develops professional trading tools for MetaTrader 5, focusing on lightweight, high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors. Our mission is to build practical, reliable solutions that help traders make better decisions through clean design, efficient execution, and long-term
- Версия: 1.0
# ApexForge One Click Close EA
## Overview
**ApexForge One Click Close EA** is a lightweight, non-blocking trading utility that allows you to close all matching positions—and optionally delete pending orders—with a single click.
Instead of manually closing trades one by one during volatile markets, this EA provides a fast, reliable, and visually clear way to manage your exposure instantly.
> ⚠️ This tool does not generate trading signals or open positions automatically. It is designed purely for **trade management** and **risk control**.
---
## Key Features
- **One-click close** – Close all positions instantly
- **Display total lot size** – See your total exposure on the button
- **Close scope** – All account positions or current symbol only
- **Magic Number filter** – Close only positions from a specific EA
- **Delete pending orders** – Optionally remove limit/stop orders together with positions
- **Non-blocking retry queue** – No UI freeze, handles each item independently
- **Visual feedback** – Button changes color to show status (Ready / Closing / Empty)
- **Fully customizable** – Position, size, colors, font, and text
- **Lightweight** – Minimal CPU usage with 50ms timer
---
## Input Parameters
### Close Settings
| Parameter | Description |
|-----------|-------------|
| Close Scope | All account positions or current symbol only |
| Use Magic Number Filter | Enable/disable magic number filter |
| Magic Number | Filter by specific EA magic number |
| Delete Pending Orders | Delete matching pending orders together with positions |
| Maximum Retries | Number of retry attempts per item |
| Retry Delay | Delay between retries (ms) |
| Maximum Deviation | Allowed slippage in points |
### Button Position
| Parameter | Description |
|-----------|-------------|
| Button Corner | Select which corner to attach the button |
| Horizontal Distance | X offset from the chosen corner |
| Vertical Distance | Y offset from the chosen corner |
### Button Appearance
| Parameter | Description |
|-----------|-------------|
| Button Text | Custom button label |
| Width / Height | Button size |
| Font / Font Size | Text style |
| Lot Decimal Places | Decimal display precision |
| Text Color | Button text color |
| Normal Color | Background when positions exist |
| Pressed Color | Background when closing |
| No Position Color | Background when no positions |
| Border Color | Button border color |
---
## Who Is This For?
| Trading Style | Benefit |
|---------------|---------|
| **Scalpers** | Exit instantly during fast moves |
| **Day Traders** | Clear all positions before market close |
| **Swing Traders** | Quick risk management |
| **Manual Traders** | No more manual closing one by one |
| **Multi-symbol traders** | Close everything across all symbols |
| **High volatility environments** | React immediately to breaking news |
---
## Important Notes
- This EA **never opens positions automatically**
- It is designed purely for **position management and risk control**
- Always test in a demo environment first
- Ensure algorithmic trading is enabled in MT5 settings
---
## Version History
**v1.00** – Initial public release
- One-click position closing
- Delete pending orders (optional)
- Non-blocking retry queue
- Fully customizable button
## Overview
**ApexForge One Click Close EA** is a lightweight, non-blocking trading utility that allows you to close all matching positions—and optionally delete pending orders—with a single click.
Instead of manually closing trades one by one during volatile markets, this EA provides a fast, reliable, and visually clear way to manage your exposure instantly.
> ⚠️ This tool does not generate trading signals or open positions automatically. It is designed purely for **trade management** and **risk control**.
---
## Key Features
- **One-click close** – Close all positions instantly
- **Display total lot size** – See your total exposure on the button
- **Close scope** – All account positions or current symbol only
- **Magic Number filter** – Close only positions from a specific EA
- **Delete pending orders** – Optionally remove limit/stop orders together with positions
- **Non-blocking retry queue** – No UI freeze, handles each item independently
- **Visual feedback** – Button changes color to show status (Ready / Closing / Empty)
- **Fully customizable** – Position, size, colors, font, and text
- **Lightweight** – Minimal CPU usage with 50ms timer
---
## Input Parameters
### Close Settings
| Parameter | Description |
|-----------|-------------|
| Close Scope | All account positions or current symbol only |
| Use Magic Number Filter | Enable/disable magic number filter |
| Magic Number | Filter by specific EA magic number |
| Delete Pending Orders | Delete matching pending orders together with positions |
| Maximum Retries | Number of retry attempts per item |
| Retry Delay | Delay between retries (ms) |
| Maximum Deviation | Allowed slippage in points |
### Button Position
| Parameter | Description |
|-----------|-------------|
| Button Corner | Select which corner to attach the button |
| Horizontal Distance | X offset from the chosen corner |
| Vertical Distance | Y offset from the chosen corner |
### Button Appearance
| Parameter | Description |
|-----------|-------------|
| Button Text | Custom button label |
| Width / Height | Button size |
| Font / Font Size | Text style |
| Lot Decimal Places | Decimal display precision |
| Text Color | Button text color |
| Normal Color | Background when positions exist |
| Pressed Color | Background when closing |
| No Position Color | Background when no positions |
| Border Color | Button border color |
---
## Who Is This For?
| Trading Style | Benefit |
|---------------|---------|
| **Scalpers** | Exit instantly during fast moves |
| **Day Traders** | Clear all positions before market close |
| **Swing Traders** | Quick risk management |
| **Manual Traders** | No more manual closing one by one |
| **Multi-symbol traders** | Close everything across all symbols |
| **High volatility environments** | React immediately to breaking news |
---
## Important Notes
- This EA **never opens positions automatically**
- It is designed purely for **position management and risk control**
- Always test in a demo environment first
- Ensure algorithmic trading is enabled in MT5 settings
---
## Version History
**v1.00** – Initial public release
- One-click position closing
- Delete pending orders (optional)
- Non-blocking retry queue
- Fully customizable button
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