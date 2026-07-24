# ApexForge One Click Close EA



## Overview



**ApexForge One Click Close EA** is a lightweight, non-blocking trading utility that allows you to close all matching positions—and optionally delete pending orders—with a single click.



Instead of manually closing trades one by one during volatile markets, this EA provides a fast, reliable, and visually clear way to manage your exposure instantly.



> ⚠️ This tool does not generate trading signals or open positions automatically. It is designed purely for **trade management** and **risk control**.



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## Key Features



- **One-click close** – Close all positions instantly

- **Display total lot size** – See your total exposure on the button

- **Close scope** – All account positions or current symbol only

- **Magic Number filter** – Close only positions from a specific EA

- **Delete pending orders** – Optionally remove limit/stop orders together with positions

- **Non-blocking retry queue** – No UI freeze, handles each item independently

- **Visual feedback** – Button changes color to show status (Ready / Closing / Empty)

- **Fully customizable** – Position, size, colors, font, and text

- **Lightweight** – Minimal CPU usage with 50ms timer



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## Input Parameters



### Close Settings

| Parameter | Description |

|-----------|-------------|

| Close Scope | All account positions or current symbol only |

| Use Magic Number Filter | Enable/disable magic number filter |

| Magic Number | Filter by specific EA magic number |

| Delete Pending Orders | Delete matching pending orders together with positions |

| Maximum Retries | Number of retry attempts per item |

| Retry Delay | Delay between retries (ms) |

| Maximum Deviation | Allowed slippage in points |



### Button Position

| Parameter | Description |

|-----------|-------------|

| Button Corner | Select which corner to attach the button |

| Horizontal Distance | X offset from the chosen corner |

| Vertical Distance | Y offset from the chosen corner |



### Button Appearance

| Parameter | Description |

|-----------|-------------|

| Button Text | Custom button label |

| Width / Height | Button size |

| Font / Font Size | Text style |

| Lot Decimal Places | Decimal display precision |

| Text Color | Button text color |

| Normal Color | Background when positions exist |

| Pressed Color | Background when closing |

| No Position Color | Background when no positions |

| Border Color | Button border color |



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## Who Is This For?



| Trading Style | Benefit |

|---------------|---------|

| **Scalpers** | Exit instantly during fast moves |

| **Day Traders** | Clear all positions before market close |

| **Swing Traders** | Quick risk management |

| **Manual Traders** | No more manual closing one by one |

| **Multi-symbol traders** | Close everything across all symbols |

| **High volatility environments** | React immediately to breaking news |



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## Important Notes



- This EA **never opens positions automatically**

- It is designed purely for **position management and risk control**

- Always test in a demo environment first

- Ensure algorithmic trading is enabled in MT5 settings



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## Version History



**v1.00** – Initial public release



- One-click position closing

- Delete pending orders (optional)

- Non-blocking retry queue

- Fully customizable button