SQ Tactic Tracker

SQ TACTIC TRACKER — Multi-Bot Performance Dashboard for MT5

KNOW YOUR EDGE. DON'T GUESS IT. Every bot, every symbol, every session — decoded on one chart.

Your equity curve tells you IF you're making money. It never tells you WHERE it comes from, WHEN you actually win, or WHICH bot is quietly bleeding the account.

SQ Tactic Tracker puts your entire trading account on a single chart and answers those questions at a glance — live. It reads every position on the account, groups it by magic number, and turns it into a full analytics command center. One manual trade, one EA, or a whole portfolio of bots — it all lands in one panel.

▪ EVERYTHING, ON ONE CHART Balance, equity, open P/L and drawdown up top. A realized equity curve with your maximum drawdown marked. Net profit, win rate, profit factor, expectancy, recovery factor, Sharpe, best and worst trade, win/loss streaks — the full scorecard, always in view.

▪ EVERY STRATEGY, RANKED See each EA (by magic number) side by side: win rate, trade count and net P/L — sorted by profit, magic, or name. Instantly spot the bot carrying your account, and the one dragging it down. Group by EA or break it out magic-by-magic.

▪ CLICK TO FOCUS — FULLY INTERACTIVE This is the difference. Click any symbol or any EA and the ENTIRE dashboard re-scopes to it — the equity curve, the calendar, the session map, the monthly and yearly breakdowns, every metric. Want to know how XAUUSD really behaves, or exactly when EA #3 makes its money? One click. Clear it and you're back to the full account.

▪ KNOW WHEN YOU WIN A dedicated Sessions panel splits your results into Asia, London and New York — plus a 24-hour profit heatmap (GMT). See which sessions pay you and which hours quietly cost you, so you can trade your edge and block the rest. Works for manual and automated trading alike.

▪ CALENDAR, MONTH & YEAR A day-by-day P/L calendar with weekly totals. Monthly gain bars. A P/L-by-year view. Total lots, highest balance, average trade duration and more — your whole history, organized and readable.

▪ P/L BY SYMBOL Every instrument you trade, ranked winners-to-losers as clean diverging bars, each with its own win rate and trade count.

▪ BUILT FOR ANY ACCOUNT Any broker. Any base currency — it detects and displays your account currency automatically (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY and more). Reads broker symbol suffixes correctly. Adjustable UI scale so the panel fits your screen — text and layout grow together.

WHO IT'S FOR

  • Portfolio traders running multiple EAs who need one honest view.
  • Prop-firm and funded traders who live and die by clean numbers.
  • Manual traders who want to know their real session and symbol edge.
  • Anyone tired of exporting to spreadsheets to understand their own trading.

HOW IT WORKS SQ Tatic Tracker is an indicator — not an EA. It is display-only: it reads your account history and shows it. It never opens, closes or modifies a single trade, and it needs no AutoTrading. Just drop it on one dedicated chart (any symbol, any timeframe — it reads the whole account) and leave it running alongside your bots.

PERFORMANCE, NOT PROMISES. This tool does not predict the market and it does not place trades. It gives you something more useful: a clear, honest, live picture of how you and your bots are actually performing — so every decision you make is backed by your own numbers.

See your whole account. Understand your real edge. Trade what works.


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Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
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Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
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