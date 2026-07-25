SQ TACTIC TRACKER — Multi-Bot Performance Dashboard for MT5

KNOW YOUR EDGE. DON'T GUESS IT. Every bot, every symbol, every session — decoded on one chart.

Your equity curve tells you IF you're making money. It never tells you WHERE it comes from, WHEN you actually win, or WHICH bot is quietly bleeding the account.

SQ Tactic Tracker puts your entire trading account on a single chart and answers those questions at a glance — live. It reads every position on the account, groups it by magic number, and turns it into a full analytics command center. One manual trade, one EA, or a whole portfolio of bots — it all lands in one panel.

▪ EVERYTHING, ON ONE CHART Balance, equity, open P/L and drawdown up top. A realized equity curve with your maximum drawdown marked. Net profit, win rate, profit factor, expectancy, recovery factor, Sharpe, best and worst trade, win/loss streaks — the full scorecard, always in view.

▪ EVERY STRATEGY, RANKED See each EA (by magic number) side by side: win rate, trade count and net P/L — sorted by profit, magic, or name. Instantly spot the bot carrying your account, and the one dragging it down. Group by EA or break it out magic-by-magic.

▪ CLICK TO FOCUS — FULLY INTERACTIVE This is the difference. Click any symbol or any EA and the ENTIRE dashboard re-scopes to it — the equity curve, the calendar, the session map, the monthly and yearly breakdowns, every metric. Want to know how XAUUSD really behaves, or exactly when EA #3 makes its money? One click. Clear it and you're back to the full account.

▪ KNOW WHEN YOU WIN A dedicated Sessions panel splits your results into Asia, London and New York — plus a 24-hour profit heatmap (GMT). See which sessions pay you and which hours quietly cost you, so you can trade your edge and block the rest. Works for manual and automated trading alike.

▪ CALENDAR, MONTH & YEAR A day-by-day P/L calendar with weekly totals. Monthly gain bars. A P/L-by-year view. Total lots, highest balance, average trade duration and more — your whole history, organized and readable.

▪ P/L BY SYMBOL Every instrument you trade, ranked winners-to-losers as clean diverging bars, each with its own win rate and trade count.

▪ BUILT FOR ANY ACCOUNT Any broker. Any base currency — it detects and displays your account currency automatically (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY and more). Reads broker symbol suffixes correctly. Adjustable UI scale so the panel fits your screen — text and layout grow together.

WHO IT'S FOR

Portfolio traders running multiple EAs who need one honest view.

Prop-firm and funded traders who live and die by clean numbers.

Manual traders who want to know their real session and symbol edge.

Anyone tired of exporting to spreadsheets to understand their own trading.

HOW IT WORKS SQ Tatic Tracker is an indicator — not an EA. It is display-only: it reads your account history and shows it. It never opens, closes or modifies a single trade, and it needs no AutoTrading. Just drop it on one dedicated chart (any symbol, any timeframe — it reads the whole account) and leave it running alongside your bots.

PERFORMANCE, NOT PROMISES. This tool does not predict the market and it does not place trades. It gives you something more useful: a clear, honest, live picture of how you and your bots are actually performing — so every decision you make is backed by your own numbers.

See your whole account. Understand your real edge. Trade what works.