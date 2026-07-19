Range Premium

  • Индикаторы
  • Sy Hien Nguyen
    Sy Hien Nguyen

    Sy Hien Nguyen

    3 (2)
    Hello, my name is Hiển, and I currently work as a factory manager. However, my passion lies in trading during my free time. Apart from my main job, I also manage a few small funds and personal accounts. Due to the nature of my work, which involves constant exposure to data and contexts, this has
    15 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5

RANGE PREMIUM V3

See Price Zones Clearly — Understand Market Behavior

Range and Box trading has long been the foundation of many effective trading methods.

Before a major price move begins, the market often goes through a period of balance, accumulation, and conflict between buyers and sellers. However, identifying meaningful ranges, filtering out noise, and understanding price reactions around the box boundaries is not always easy.

Range Premium V3 was developed to simplify this process.

The indicator automatically highlights important balance zones on the chart, helping traders:

  • Reduce the time spent drawing and adjusting boxes manually.

  • Avoid overly subjective analysis.

  • Distinguish ranges by their level of importance.

  • Identify the central balance area inside each range.

  • Monitor price reactions at the upper and lower boundaries.

  • Better understand liquidity sweeps, price rejection, and breakouts.

Trading Applications

1. Range-Bound Trading

Trade while price continues to move within the box.

Traders may look for buying opportunities near the lower boundary and take profit near the upper boundary, or apply the opposite approach when market conditions support it.

2. Range Reversal

Watch for situations where price sweeps beyond a box boundary but fails to continue, then quickly returns inside the range.

This behavior may indicate a liquidity sweep, false breakout, or reversal reaction at the edge of the box.

3. Range Breakout

When price clearly exits the accumulation zone and remains outside the box, traders may use the range as a reference for following the new trend or waiting for a breakout retest.

4. Range Swing

Traders may capture price swings between the upper boundary, lower boundary, and central balance area.

This approach makes market structure easier to read and helps traders prepare clearer trading scenarios.

Core Value

Range Premium V3 is more than a box-drawing tool.

It helps traders identify:

  • Where the market is currently balanced.

  • Which zones deserve priority.

  • Where price is positioned within the range.

  • Whether the market is accepting or rejecting a boundary.

  • When accumulation is continuing.

  • When a new price movement may be developing.

Range Premium V3 is suitable for traders using:

  • Price Action.

  • Support and Resistance.

  • Supply and Demand.

  • Smart Money Concepts.

  • Breakout and false-breakout strategies.

  • Multi-timeframe analysis.

The main purpose of the indicator is to help traders reduce analysis time, limit subjectivity, and gain a deeper understanding of real market behavior.

Range Premium V3 will continue to evolve, bringing traders increasingly powerful, intuitive, and practical features.

See the Range. Understand the Market. Trade with Clarity.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Shengzu Zhong
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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1 (1)
Индикаторы
Trader Dynamic Index Added Signal — Научный подход, основанный на рыночном контексте 1. Введение В современной технической аналитике традиционные осцилляторы часто дают изолированные сигналы , не учитывающие общий рыночный контекст , что приводит к высокой доле ложных или слабых сигналов. Trader Dynamic Index Added Signal (TDI-AS) разработан, чтобы устранить этот недостаток, перестроив логику генерации сигналов осциллятора и сделав учёт контекста ключевым условием перед выдачей торгового сигнала
Trader Dynamic Index Pro On Chart
Sy Hien Nguyen
Индикаторы
TDI PRO DIRECTX – ИНСТРУМЕНТ ДЛЯ ПРЯМОГО ИЗМЕРЕНИЯ МОМЕНТУМА НА ЦЕНЕ Рынок постоянно колеблется, требуя от трейдеров точных точек входа, узких SL и высоких шансов на победу. TDI PRO DIRECTX разработан для измерения и отражения рыночного импульса непосредственно на цене, оптимизируя точки входа и управление рисками. РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ПРОБЛЕМЫ ТРЕЙДЕРОВ Отдельные индикаторы, такие как RSI, EMA и Bollinger, часто дают шумные сигналы, затрудняя принятие четких решений. Зоны SL часто устанавливаются слишком ш
Cycle RSI Adaptive Added Signal
Sy Hien Nguyen
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Cycle RSI Adaptive – Улучшите торговлю с интеллектуальным индикатором 1. Обзор Cycle RSI Adaptive — это усовершенствованная версия классического RSI, разработанная для точного определения трендов, разворотов и торговых возможностей. Благодаря интеллектуальной фильтрации шума, адаптации к рыночным условиям и четким сигналам, этот индикатор идеально подходит как для новичков, так и для профессиональных трейдеров. Ключевые преимущества: Простота использования с подробным руководством от автора. Оп
VEHI Pro Standard
Sy Hien Nguyen
Индикаторы
Введение в VEHI_v2_Improved VEHI_v2_Improved (Гибридный индикатор волатильности и энтропии) — это передовой технический индикатор для MetaTrader 5 (MT5), основанный на VWAP (средняя цена с учетом объема) с интеллектуальными функциями, не перерисовывающимися. Вот ключевые преимущества: 1. Адаптация к волатильности рынка Регулирует размер окна VWAP на основе волатильности рынка (ATR), обеспечивая: Быструю реакцию в условиях высокой волатильности. Стабильные сигналы на низковолатильных рынках. 2. Н
WTO ML Added Signal Pro
Sy Hien Nguyen
Индикаторы
WaveTrend Enhanced v9 – Контекстно-ориентированный осциллятор для вероятностного анализа разворотов WaveTrend Enhanced v9 не является обычным индикатором генерации сигналов. Он разработан как система анализа рыночного контекста , предназначенная для выявления зон, где вероятность разворота статистически выше среднего. Большинство осцилляторов отвечают на вопрос: «Перекуплен ли рынок или перепродан?» WaveTrend Enhanced v9 отвечает на более сложный вопрос: «Готов ли рынок структурно и поведенчески
Bigshoot
Sy Hien Nguyen
Утилиты
EA DCA BigShoot — это специализированный торговый советник, предназначенный для работы на основе начального ордера трейдера. В отличие от полностью автоматических систем, данный EA выступает как инструмент полуавтоматической торговли, усиливающий решения трейдера. Основная идея заключается в накоплении позиции с использованием стратегии DCA (усреднение стоимости). После открытия стартовой сделки вручную, советник начинает размещать серию отложенных лимитных ордеров, позволяя постепенно наращива
AEMA Truth Trend
Sy Hien Nguyen
Индикаторы
Что такое AEMA Truth Trend? 1. AEMA Truth Trend — это не просто скользящая средняя. Это адаптивный трендовый индикатор, созданный для определения «истинной оси цены» рынка. В отличие от обычной EMA, которая в основном опирается на цену закрытия, AEMA использует сбалансированное ценовое ядро, учитывающее положение цены внутри свечи, смещение группы свечей, разрыв открытия и волатильность на основе ATR. Поэтому индикатор глубже отражает поведение рынка, а не просто механически реагирует на цену.
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