RANGE PREMIUM V3

See Price Zones Clearly — Understand Market Behavior

Range and Box trading has long been the foundation of many effective trading methods.

Before a major price move begins, the market often goes through a period of balance, accumulation, and conflict between buyers and sellers. However, identifying meaningful ranges, filtering out noise, and understanding price reactions around the box boundaries is not always easy.

Range Premium V3 was developed to simplify this process.

The indicator automatically highlights important balance zones on the chart, helping traders:

Reduce the time spent drawing and adjusting boxes manually.

Avoid overly subjective analysis.

Distinguish ranges by their level of importance.

Identify the central balance area inside each range.

Monitor price reactions at the upper and lower boundaries.

Better understand liquidity sweeps, price rejection, and breakouts.

Trading Applications

1. Range-Bound Trading

Trade while price continues to move within the box.

Traders may look for buying opportunities near the lower boundary and take profit near the upper boundary, or apply the opposite approach when market conditions support it.

2. Range Reversal

Watch for situations where price sweeps beyond a box boundary but fails to continue, then quickly returns inside the range.

This behavior may indicate a liquidity sweep, false breakout, or reversal reaction at the edge of the box.

3. Range Breakout

When price clearly exits the accumulation zone and remains outside the box, traders may use the range as a reference for following the new trend or waiting for a breakout retest.

4. Range Swing

Traders may capture price swings between the upper boundary, lower boundary, and central balance area.

This approach makes market structure easier to read and helps traders prepare clearer trading scenarios.

Core Value

Range Premium V3 is more than a box-drawing tool.

It helps traders identify:

Where the market is currently balanced.

Which zones deserve priority.

Where price is positioned within the range.

Whether the market is accepting or rejecting a boundary.

When accumulation is continuing.

When a new price movement may be developing.

Range Premium V3 is suitable for traders using:

Price Action.

Support and Resistance.

Supply and Demand.

Smart Money Concepts.

Breakout and false-breakout strategies.

Multi-timeframe analysis.

The main purpose of the indicator is to help traders reduce analysis time, limit subjectivity, and gain a deeper understanding of real market behavior.

Range Premium V3 will continue to evolve, bringing traders increasingly powerful, intuitive, and practical features.

See the Range. Understand the Market. Trade with Clarity.