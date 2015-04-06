AIO Grid Guard EA MT4

AIO Grid Guard MT4 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for grid, hedging and trend-protection strategies.

Recommended initial test: - Symbol: EURUSD - Timeframe: M5 - Model: Every tick - Spread: current or realistic fixed spread - Start with demo testing before real trading - Optimize parameters according to broker conditions and account size



The EA works with a configurable grid logic, progressive lot management and auxiliary trend-following protection trades. It includes a live chart panel that helps monitor balance, equity, open positions, break-even levels, drawdown and active protection status.





The default configuration is mainly designed for EURUSD on the M5 timeframe, but all main parameters can be adjusted and optimized by the user according to symbol, broker conditions, spread and account size.





Main features:





Grid-based trading logic

Hedging support

Trend-following protection trades

Configurable lot progression

Optional stop of lot increment after a selected threshold

Customizable take-profit growth

Break-even lines on chart

Live chart information panel

Night pause option

Global stop loss option

Manual Buy, Sell, Buy Limit and Sell Limit buttons

Risk scaling based on account growth





Input parameters:





Balance or equity base - Select whether lot size and take-profit calculations are based on account balance or equity.





Trading mode - Choose whether the EA trades tick by tick or only on a new bar.





New-bar timeframe - Timeframe used when new-bar trading mode is enabled.





Base lot percentage - Base lot size calculated as a percentage of the selected account value.





Maximum lot size - Maximum allowed lot size.





increase_lots - Enable or disable lot progression.





Lot growth factor - Factor used to increase lots when new grid positions are opened.





Threshold protection mode - Select the protection logic: stop lot increment, trend-following protection, or both.





Take-profit percentage - Base take-profit value calculated as a percentage of the selected account value.





Take-profit growth factor - Factor used to increase take-profit targets as the number of positions grows.





MaxTakeProfit - Maximum take-profit value.





Maximum open positions per side - Maximum number of open positions for each direction.





Show chart panel - Show or hide the live chart information panel.





Show server/local/GMT time - Show or hide server, local and GMT time information.





Reference initial deposit - Initial deposit reference used for gain and risk-scaling calculations.





Arm basket close on drawdown recovery - Manually arm basket closure when drawdown returns below the selected threshold.





Recovery close threshold - Drawdown threshold used for basket recovery closure.





Night pause - Enable or disable night trading pause.





PauseStartTime - Start hour of the night pause, based on broker server time.





PauseEndTime - End hour of the night pause, based on broker server time.





Use base lot for limit orders - Use the calculated base lot for manual limit orders.





Fixed lot for limit orders - Fixed lot size for manual limit orders when base lot is not used.





Limit order distance in pips - Distance from current price for manual limit orders.





Enable global stop loss - Enable or disable global equity stop loss.





Global stop loss percentage - Equity drawdown percentage used for global stop loss.





BE_EAOnly - Calculate break-even lines only for EA orders or for all orders on the symbol.





TF activation threshold - Number of grid positions required before trend-following protection can activate.





Stop lot increment threshold - Number of positions after which lot increment is stopped.





TF lot percentage - Lot size percentage used for trend-following protection trades.





TF take profit in points - Take-profit distance for trend-following protection trades.





Enable TF deleveraging - Use profits from trend-following protection trades to reduce losing opposite positions.





TF deleveraging tolerance - Tolerance used when closing or partially closing losing opposite positions.





Risk max reduction percentage - Maximum reduction of base lot size as account profit grows.





Risk reduction at 100 percent profit - Desired lot reduction when account profit reaches 100 percent.





Important risk warning:





This Expert Advisor uses grid and lot-progression logic. Significant drawdown may occur, especially during strong one-directional market movements. Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a real account.