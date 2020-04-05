GS Sophia

🏆 GS Sophia – Quantitative Precision Algorithmic System (Swingtrade) for XAUUSD

Hello, traders! Introducing GS Sophia, an elite algorithmic intelligence specifically engineered to capture medium-term trend movements in the Gold (XAUUSD) market through Swingtrading. Unlike frantic, hyper-reactive retail robots, GS Sophia utilizes a surgically precise mathematical logic based on dynamic channel breakouts combined with advanced volatility filters. It is the ideal asset for professional investors seeking consistent equity growth with ultra-low daily exposure and long-target execution.

ATTENTION: Special promotional launch price for the first copies. The price will increase progressively as the initial slots are filled. 📩 AFTER PURCHASE: Send a private message immediately to receive the Practical Installation Guide and the optimized configuration files ( .set ).

👑 The Secret to Maximum Returns: The Perfect Partnership with Exness

To extract the absolute maximum profit potential and institutional stability from GS Sophia, the absolute and mandatory recommendation is to use Exness (the preferred and most widely used broker by traders today). This algorithm was rigorously calibrated and fine-tuned for Exness trading conditions due to the following structural advantages:

  • Ultra-Cheap & Competitive Spreads: In Gold Swingtrading, carrying positions requires extreme precision upon entry. Exness offers some of the tightest and cheapest retail spreads on the market, ensuring that the robot executes its orders with the bare minimum operational cost, maximizing the net profit that goes straight to your pocket.

  • Full Compatibility (Standard & Cent): Completely forget about the obligation to open expensive "ECN" or "Raw Spread" accounts with heavy commissions. GS Sophia was milimetrically adjusted to be highly profitable even on conventional Standard and Standard Cent accounts from Exness. It is the perfect tool for those who want to run professional Swingtrading with any account balance size.

  • Advanced Execution & Stability: The infrastructure of Exness servers guarantees immediate order processing with no requotes, allowing the trend-tracking logic to operate with maximum fidelity.

Why Professional Traders Choose GS Sophia

Unlike the vast majority of commercial robots that use destructive strategies that put your capital at risk, GS Sophia operates under a philosophy of Disciplined Patience and Rigorously Defined Risk:

  • Surgical Selection Mechanism (M5): GS Sophia continuously monitors the market on the 5-minute chart, evaluating price compression, expansion, and the momentum balance of Gold. It waits patiently for the alignment of multiple high-probability conditions. If the market does not present the ideal structure, it simply does not trade. Patience is its ultimate edge.

  • 100% Clean Logic: Security reigns supreme in the DNA of this code. There is no Martingale, no Grid (cost averaging), and no toxic HFT mechanisms. Every trade is executed independently, with its own hard Take Profit and Stop Loss fixed and secured from the very first second.

  • Weekly Smart Management (Hard Stop): The algorithm monitors cumulative performance throughout the week. Upon reaching the established profit target or hitting its strict protection limit, it automatically locks all operations and saves the history, shielding your capital and your psychology from overtrading until the next Monday.

  • Automatic Risk-Based Lot Sizing: Simply define the percentage of account risk you are willing to accept per trade (e.g., 1.0%). The system instantly calculates the exact lot size based on the Stop Loss distance and your free account margin.

📊 Professional Performance (Real Backtest Data)

The mathematical efficiency of GS Sophia was validated using institutional-grade modeling based on Exness servers. These are the real results achieved in the market's most demanding environment:

  • Testing Period: 01/05/2025 to 01/04/2026 (1 full year of tested consistency)

  • Asset: XAUUSD (Gold) | Timeframe: M5

  • History Quality: 99% (Maximum Quality with over 76 million real ticks)

  • Initial Deposit: $100.000,00

  • Total Net Profit: $41.224,18

  • Profit Factor: 2.27 (Extremely high operational efficiency)

  • Recovery Factor: 7.66 (High resilience to break out of drawdowns and hit new equity highs)

  • Sharpe Ratio: 10.92 (Extreme stability and consistency equivalent to elite quantitative funds)

  • Maximum Drawdown (Equity): 4.68% (Ultra-conservative risk control, perfect for large capital allocations or Prop Firms)

  • Expected Payoff: 508.94 (Spectacular asymmetric trade payoff)

  • Total Trades: 81 trades (Lower frequency, purely focused on quality and surgical precision)

🧪 How to Validate the Results (Backtest Guide)

To exactly replicate our performance of $41k in profit with a mere 4.68% drawdown, configure your Strategy Tester in MT5 using our partner broker's parameters:

  1. Broker: Exness (Standard or Cent Servers)

  2. Asset: XAUUSDm (Exness stable suffix for Gold)

  3. Timeframe: M5

  4. Period: From 01/05/2025 to 01/04/2026

  5. Modeling: "Every tick based on real ticks" (99% Quality)

  6. Initial Deposit: $100.000 (or proportional)

  7. Recommended Risk: 1.0% (Parameter: RiskPercentage_Auto )

⚙️ Technical Requirements and Recommendations

  • Account Type: Hedging (Mandatory).

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (1:500 Recommended).

  • VPS Usage: Highly recommended to ensure the algorithm monitors the market 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without any local interruptions.

"On some days, the market offers several high-quality opportunities. On others, it offers none at all. GS Sophia has the discipline to recognize the difference and the patience to wait for the exact moment to act. By aligning this intelligence with the unbeatable spreads of Exness, your equity growth becomes a mathematical certainty."

AN EXCLUSIVE PRODUCT OF THE GOLD STRATEGY LINE Disclaimer: CFD trading involves high risks. Make sure to test the tool in a demo environment before migrating to real accounts.


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5 (46)
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Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
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ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4 (36)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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