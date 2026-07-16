Overtrading Stopper MT5

  • Утилиты
  • Kosuke Noguchi
    Kosuke Noguchi

    Kosuke Noguchi

    I'm an independent MT5 developer based in Japan. My products are built around clear, testable logic and
    conservative risk control rather than promising high win rates or unrealistic returns.
    Current products:
  • Версия: 1.103
  • Активации: 5
Overtrading Stopper MT5

1. Overview

Overtrading Stopper MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 utility EA that helps discretionary traders follow their own trading rules.

You can set rules in advance, such as: how many times you may trade today, how many consecutive losses should make you stop, how many minutes to pause after a loss, and how to avoid entering several trades in rapid succession.

When a configured limit or condition is reached, the EA displays the reason for the protection state on the chart. Depending on your settings, it can close new positions or delete pending orders.

This tool is not a signal-generating EA. It does not make trading decisions. It is designed to make it easier to apply the risk-management and trading-discipline rules you decide in advance.

2. Who It Is For

Overtrading Stopper MT5 is for discretionary traders who want to:

  • Keep a planned daily trade cap.
  • Avoid rapid re-entry after a loss or a losing streak.
  • Control entry intervals for scalping or short-term trading.
  • Separate manual and EA trading with Magic Number scope.
  • Apply rules per symbol or across all symbols.
  • Keep the day's protection state after reattaching the EA or restarting MT5.
  • Review rule activation in a CSV log.

It supports rule-based trading discipline instead of emotion-driven decisions.

3. What It Can and Cannot Do

What It Can Do

  • Monitor trade count, losing streaks, entry gaps, and post-loss cooldowns.
  • Show the protection reason on the chart and, when enabled, close new monitored positions or delete monitored pending orders.
  • Monitor manual trades, all trades, or a specified Magic Number; monitor the current chart symbol or all symbols.
  • Save and restore the lock state and active cooldown after EA reattachment or MT5 restart.
  • Record important events in a CSV log.

Limits and Requirements

  • It does not generate signals or guarantee profit, win rate, or loss avoidance.
  • It cannot reject a manual order before placement; it detects the order afterward and performs enabled actions.
  • Closing or deletion can be affected by connectivity, broker conditions, and trading hours.
  • Keep MT5 or a VPS running and enable Algo Trading while using protection actions.

Confirm suitability on a demo account before purchase or live use.

4. Main Features

Daily Trade Limit

The EA counts new entries in the monitored scope and enters the protection state when the specified limit is reached.

Set a limit that fits your trading rules, such as "up to five trades per day" or "three trades during the London session." The daily reset time is set in your broker's server time.

Losing Streak Limit

The EA enters the protection state when consecutive losing closed trades in the monitored scope reach the specified number.

For example, set the limit to 3 when you want to review your trading for the day after three consecutive losses.

Minimum Entry Gap

The EA enters the protection state when consecutive entries are made closer together than the specified interval.

This is useful if you tend to repeat orders in a short time. For example, with a setting of 10 minutes, the EA detects a new monitored entry made less than 10 minutes after the previous monitored entry.

Loss Cooldown

After a losing trade closes, the EA keeps the protection state active for the specified time.

The chart panel shows the remaining cooldown time. For example, a setting of 30 minutes applies the configured protection actions for 30 minutes after a losing trade closes. Set it to 0 to disable this feature.

Selectable Protection Actions

You can choose each action to apply after the protection state starts:

  • Close new positions.
  • Delete new pending orders.
  • Also delete pending orders that already existed before protection started.

These settings let you choose between stronger protection and preserving your existing trade plan as much as possible.

Monitoring Scope

Choose whether to monitor only the current chart symbol or all symbols.

You can also use the Magic Number condition to monitor manual trades only, all trades, or trades from a specific EA only.

Status Panel and CSV Event Log

The on-chart status panel shows the current status, entry count, losing streak, cooldown, monitoring scope, protection reason, and enabled protection actions.

The CSV event log records important events. Use it to confirm why protection was triggered, what action was taken, and whether settings should be reviewed.

Protection-State Persistence

The current day's lock state and any active post-loss cooldown are saved.

If you remove and reattach the EA or restart MT5, the saved protection state is restored when the account, monitoring scope, and Magic Number settings are the same. The day's state is cleared at the daily reset time.

5. What Happens When Protection Is Active

The protection state becomes active when any of the following conditions is met:

  • The daily trade limit is reached.
  • The losing streak limit is reached.
  • Consecutive entries closer than the minimum entry gap are detected.
  • A post-loss cooldown is active.

The chart panel displays the reason when protection is active.

The subsequent behavior is determined by the Protection Actions settings.

Close new positions after protection starts

When enabled, the EA closes monitored positions opened after protection starts.

Positions that were already open before protection started are not closed by this setting alone.

Delete new pending orders after protection starts

When enabled, the EA deletes monitored pending orders created after protection starts.

Use this when you want to preserve pending orders already included in an existing trading plan but delete only pending orders newly placed after the lock.

Also delete existing pending orders

When enabled, the EA also deletes monitored pending orders that existed before protection started.

This provides stronger protection, but it also makes previously placed limit and stop orders eligible for deletion. Enable it only after understanding this effect.

6. Initial Settings Example

Start with conservative settings that minimize effects on existing positions and pending orders.

Daily trade limit: 5 (Maximum number of monitored entries allowed before the daily reset.)
Losing streak limit: 3 (Protection starts when this number of losing closed trades occurs consecutively.)
Minimum entry gap: 10 minutes (Detects consecutive entries made closer together than this interval.)
Loss cooldown: 30 minutes (Time to keep protection active after a losing trade closes.)
Close new positions: false (Closes monitored positions opened after protection starts.)
Delete new pending orders: true (Deletes monitored pending orders created after protection starts.)
Delete existing pending orders: false (Also deletes monitored pending orders that existed before protection started.)
Symbols to monitor: Current chart (Monitors only the symbol of the chart where the EA is attached.)
Magic scope: 0 (Magic Number scope: 0 monitors manual trades.)
Daily reset hour: 0 (Hour to reset the day's state in broker server time.)

These settings manage manual trading with a five-trade limit, a three-loss streak limit, a 10-minute entry gap, and a 30-minute post-loss pause. Existing open positions are kept, while new pending orders are deleted after protection starts. Confirm the behavior on a demo account before live use.

7. How to Use It

1. Check Before Use

First test the EA on a demo account, not on your live trading account.

Keep MT5 or a VPS running and enable Algo Trading on the toolbar while using EA protection actions. When Algo Trading is disabled, the EA cannot close positions or delete pending orders.

Also decide in advance which trades to monitor.

  • To monitor manual trades only, set Magic scope to 0.
  • To monitor all trades, set Magic scope to -1.
  • To monitor only a specific EA, set that EA's Magic Number.

2. Attach the EA to a Chart

  1. Open a chart in MT5. When using Current chart, open the chart of the symbol you want to monitor.
  2. Drag and drop Overtrading Stopper MT5 from the Navigator onto the chart.
  3. On the Common tab, enable "Allow Algo Trading."
  4. Set the required values on the Inputs tab.
  5. Confirm that the EA icon appears in the chart's upper-right corner and that the status panel appears on the chart.

To monitor all symbols, attach the EA to any one chart and set Symbols to monitor to All symbols.

3. Set Your Trading Rules

First, set your rules under Discipline Limits.

  1. Enter the maximum number of monitored entries per day in Daily trade limit.
  2. Enter the number of consecutive losses after which you want to stop in Losing streak limit.
  3. Enter, in minutes, the interval you want to require between consecutive entries in Minimum entry gap.
  4. Enter, in minutes, how long you want to pause after a losing trade in Loss cooldown. Set 0 when you do not want to use it.
  5. Enter the time to reset daily counts and protection state in Daily reset hour, based on broker server time.

Start with the example in section 6. After you understand the behavior, change the values to match your own rules.

4. Choose Protection Actions

Under Protection Actions, choose what the EA should do after protection starts.

  • Set Close new positions after protection starts to false if you want to keep positions that are already open.
  • Set Delete new pending orders after protection starts to true if you want to delete pending orders added after protection starts.
  • Set Also delete existing pending orders to true only if you also want to delete pending orders that existed before protection started.

For first use, the following conservative settings are recommended: Close new positions after protection starts = false, Delete new pending orders after protection starts = true, and Also delete existing pending orders = false.

5. Check the Monitoring Scope

Symbols to monitor and Magic scope are important settings because they determine which trades protection actions can affect.

  • With Symbols to monitor set to Current chart, only the symbol of the chart where the EA is attached is monitored.
  • With Symbols to monitor set to All symbols, trades on all symbols matching the monitored Magic Number are included.
  • With Magic scope set to 0, ordinary manual orders are monitored.
  • With Magic scope set to -1, all trades, including manual and EA orders, are monitored.
  • With a positive number in Magic scope, only EA orders with that Magic Number are monitored.

Especially when using All symbols or Magic scope = -1, verify on a demo account that unintended trades are not included.

6. Check the Status Panel

When the EA is attached, a status panel appears on the chart. Check at least the following:

  • Whether the current status is OK or protection is active.
  • The symbol scope and Magic Number scope being monitored.
  • Today's entry count and losing streak.
  • The remaining time when a loss cooldown is active.
  • The reason protection started.
  • Whether closing new positions and deleting pending orders are enabled.

If the text is too small or too large, adjust Status panel text size. To hide the panel, set Show status panel on chart to false.

7. Verify Protection on a Demo Account

Before live use, verify at least the following on a demo account:

  1. Open a small monitored trade and confirm that the entry count appears on the panel.
  2. Create conditions that trigger Daily trade limit or Minimum entry gap, and confirm that the status changes to the protection state.
  3. When using Loss cooldown, close a monitored trade at a loss and confirm the cooldown starts and its remaining time is displayed.
  4. When Delete new pending orders after protection starts is enabled, create a monitored pending order after protection starts and confirm that it is deleted.
  5. When using Close new positions after protection starts, always confirm its behavior on a monitored new position in a demo account.
  6. Remove and reattach the EA and confirm that the protection state or cooldown is restored.

When changing settings, check the monitoring scope and protection actions shown on the chart panel again.

8. Check the CSV Log

When Write CSV event log is set to true, the event log is saved in the following file inside the MT5 data folder:

MQL5\Files\OvertradingStopperMT5_log.csv

After demo testing, check this CSV for records such as LOCK, COOLDOWN_START, COOLDOWN_END, RESET, STATE_RESTORED, position closes, and pending-order deletions.

9. Daily Use

Before trading, check the chart panel for the monitored scope, today's trade count, and enabled protection actions. The saved state is restored after reattachment or restart, but resets at the configured daily reset time.

8. Parameter Details

Discipline Limits

  • Daily trade limit: maximum monitored entries in one daily reset period.
  • Losing streak limit: consecutive monitored losing closed trades that activate protection.
  • Minimum entry gap (minutes): entries closer than this interval activate protection.
  • Loss cooldown (minutes, 0 = off): protection time after a losing trade closes; 0 disables it.

Protection Actions

  • Close new positions after protection starts: closes monitored positions opened after protection starts, not already-open positions.
  • Delete new pending orders after protection starts: deletes monitored pending orders created after protection starts.
  • Also delete existing pending orders: also deletes monitored pending orders that existed before protection started.
  • Symbols to monitor: Current chart or All symbols.
  • Magic scope (-1 all, 0 manual, >0 EA): all eligible trades, manual trades, or one EA Magic Number.
  • Daily reset hour (server time): broker-server hour that resets daily count, losing streak, and lock state.

Display and Event Log

  • Write CSV event log: records initialization, locks, resets, cooldowns, closes, and pending-order deletions.
  • Show status panel on chart: shows the monitoring and protection state.
  • Status panel text size: adjusts panel font size.

9. Usage Examples

Example 1: Limit Daily Manual Trades

Use these settings when your rule is "up to five trades per day."

Daily trade limit: 5 Losing streak limit: 0 or a value you do not use Minimum entry gap: 0 or a value you do not use Loss cooldown: 0 Symbols to monitor: Current chart Magic scope: 0

This is suitable when you mainly want to manage trade count. Choose what happens after protection starts under Protection Actions.

Example 2: Pause for 30 Minutes After Three Consecutive Losses

Use these settings when you want to avoid trading immediately after a losing streak and make time to review the market and your decisions.

Losing streak limit: 3 Loss cooldown: 30 minutes Close new positions: false Delete new pending orders: true Delete existing pending orders: false Magic scope: 0

This is a conservative setting that deletes only pending orders added after protection starts.

Example 3: Reduce Rapid-Fire Entries

Use these settings when you want to avoid emotional consecutive entries during scalping or other short-term trading.

Minimum entry gap: 10 minutes Loss cooldown: 15 minutes Magic scope: 0

When consecutive entries less than 10 minutes apart are detected, protection becomes active and a 15-minute cooldown begins.

Example 4: Monitor Only a Specific EA

Use these settings when you use several EAs and want to impose trading limits only on the EA with a specific Magic Number.

Symbols to monitor: All symbols Magic scope: 12345 Daily trade limit: 10

In this case, only trades with Magic Number 12345 are monitored. Manual trades and EA trades with other Magic Numbers are excluded.

10. State Persistence, Daily Reset, and CSV Log

The EA saves the day's lock state and active cooldown end time. It restores them after EA reattachment, an MT5 restart, or a chart reopen when the account, scope, and Magic Number settings match.

Daily trade count, losing streak, and lock state reset at the broker server time set in Daily reset hour.

With CSV logging enabled, this file records initialization, restoration, resets, protection activation, cooldown start/end, position closes, pending-order deletions, and deletion failures:

MQL5\Files\OvertradingStopperMT5_log.csv

Use the log for setting review, demo confirmation, or support requests.

11. Notes and Operating Requirements

  • Always confirm behavior on a demo account before first use.
  • Keep MT5 or a VPS running while using EA protection actions.
  • Enable Algo Trading in MT5.
  • A connection loss, broker trading halt, or symbol trading conditions may prevent a position close or pending-order deletion from completing immediately.
  • Manual orders are detected after placement. This is not a feature that locks the order window before an order is sent.
  • Confirm the symbol and Magic Number scope before enabling Close new positions or pending-order deletion.
  • When Also delete existing pending orders is enabled, monitored pending orders placed before protection started are also eligible for deletion.
  • The daily reset time uses broker server time and can differ from your PC's local time.
  • Perform sufficient demo testing for your actual trading environment, account type, and symbol specifications.

12. Support and Updates

For questions, feature clarifications, or problem reports, contact us through MQL5 product comments or MQL5 messages. Include MT5 build, broker and account type, symbol, settings, issue time, relevant Experts/Journal messages, CSV rows, and steps to reproduce.

Future updates are distributed through MQL5 Market. Back up current settings or logs before updating if needed.

13. Free Demo Version: What It Can and Cannot Do

The free demo runs only in the MT5 Strategy Tester.

  • Review and change the input parameters.
  • Use visual mode to view the on-chart status panel.

The demo does not run on a normal chart. Live-chart monitoring, protection actions for manual or pending orders, and state restoration after EA reattachment or an MT5 restart should be confirmed with the full Market version on a demo account first.

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WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "WPR с 2 скользящими средними" для MT5, без перерисовки. - Сам по себе WPR является одним из лучших осцилляторов для скальпинга. - Индикатор "WPR и 2 скользящие средние" позволяет видеть быстрые и медленные скользящие средние осциллятора WPR. - Индикатор дает возможность увидеть коррекцию цены на очень ранней стадии. - Этот индикатор очень легко настроить через параметры, его можно использовать на любом таймфрейме. - Условия входа на покупку и продажу показаны на изображ
Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager
Joseph Andrew Steele
Утилиты
Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY. Why traders fail challenges A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one tra
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Индикаторы
HAS RSI Signal — Профессиональный трендовый индикатор с расчетом SL/TP HAS RSI Signal — это мощный торговый инструмент, объединяющий проверенную классику и современные алгоритмы фильтрации шума. Индикатор анализирует рынок через призму сглаженных свечей Heiken Ashi и осциллятора RSI, предоставляя трейдеру четкие сигналы на вход в моменты разворота тренда или выхода из зон перекупленности/перепроданности. Основные преимущества: Двойная фильтрация: Использование Heiken Ashi Smoothed позволяет искл
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Индикаторы
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Crypto to MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Crypto.com в МТ5 Live Candlestick Stream в Metatrader 5 из веб-сокета Crypto.com Это данные OHCLV (Open High Low Close Real Volume) в режиме реального времени.  трейдеры, если на минутном графике данные OHLC неверны, это может дать неверный анализ при изучении технического графика. Этот продукт гарантирует, что он дает точные данные в режиме реального времени, что может помочь в ручном анализе. вы можете проверить мой другой криптопродукт в моем профиле https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rajeshn
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.78 (9)
Утилиты
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Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Эксперты
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
С этим продуктом покупают
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Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
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InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
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Quant AI Agents
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5 (1)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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