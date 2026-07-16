Smart Sync SL and TP
- Утилиты
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Syamsurizal DimjatiHello traders, I design and develop high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) for MT5 (since 2023), built to help you achieve more consistent and reliable trading results.
- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 16 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Smart Sync SL/TP Panel: The Ultimate Trade Management Dashboard
For high-frequency manual traders and systematic grid operators, managing risk across multiple positions on a single asset can be a logistical nightmare. The Smart Sync SL/TP Panel is an advanced MQL5 utility engineered to eliminate the friction of mass order modification, giving you total control over your risk parameters in a fraction of a second.
If you execute entries like a machine gun, this tool helps you place precise and uniform SL/TP simultaneously. Whether you are scaling into a breakout or managing a multi-tier structure, this dashboard ensures your exit strategies are synchronized instantly and flawlessly.
Key Advantages:
- Universal Synchronization: Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for dozens of open positions with a single click of the "APPLY TO ALL ENTRY" button. No more modifying orders one by one.
- Interactive Trade Detection: The panel intelligently reads your manual chart interactions. Drag a single SL/TP line on your chart, and the dashboard automatically catches the transaction and syncs the exact price coordinates across all your running entries.
- Fluid & Unobtrusive UI: Features a frictionless drag-and-drop capability. Move the panel anywhere on your chart without dragging the background, or minimize it to a tiny footprint so it never obstructs your price action analysis.
- Tactical "Nuke All" Execution: Equipped with a robust "CLOSE ALL" function that integrates slippage-tolerant algorithms, allowing you to instantly liquidate all positions on the current symbol smoothly, even during high-volatility spikes.
Smart Sync SL/TP Panel: Ultimate Trade Management Dashboard
Mengelola manajemen risiko dari puluhan posisi pada satu instrumen bisa sangat merepotkan dan memakan waktu, terutama bagi trader yang aktif melakukan scaling beruntun. Smart Sync SL/TP Panel hadir sebagai utilitas MQL5 tingkat lanjut yang dirancang khusus untuk mengeliminasi kerumitan modifikasi order massal, memberikan Anda kendali penuh atas level Stop Loss dan Take Profit hanya dalam hitungan milidetik.
Jika anda melakukan entry seperti senapan mesin, Tools ini membantu anda menempatkan SL/TP presisi dan seragam secara bersamaan. Baik Anda sedang mengeksekusi strategi penumpukan posisi jangka pendek maupun mengelola rentetan layer, dashboard ini memastikan strategi exit Anda tersinkronisasi secara instan tanpa celah.
Keunggulan Utama:
- Sinkronisasi Massal Universal: Modifikasi level Stop Loss dan Take Profit untuk seluruh posisi terbuka Anda hanya dengan satu klik pada tombol "APPLY TO ALL ENTRY". Selamat tinggal modifikasi order satu per satu yang lambat.
- Deteksi Interaktif Otomatis: Panel ini secara cerdas membaca interaksi manual Anda. Cukup drag (geser) satu garis SL/TP di chart, dan sistem akan langsung menangkap koordinat harga tersebut untuk disinkronkan ke seluruh entri yang sedang berjalan.
- UI Dinamis & Tidak Mengganggu: Dilengkapi dengan fitur drag-and-drop presisi tinggi yang memungkinkan Anda memindah panel ke penjuru chart tanpa menyeret background grafik. Anda juga dapat me-minimize panel agar tidak menghalangi pandangan analisis teknikal Anda.
- Eksekusi "Nuke All" Taktis: Dibekali tombol "CLOSE ALL" yang diperkuat dengan algoritma toleransi slippage, memastikan penutupan massal seluruh posisi pada symbol berjalan mulus dan aman dari re-quote broker, bahkan saat market sedang sangat volatil.