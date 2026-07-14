EKIT Trend Compass
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
Know the trend before you trade it.
EKIT Trend Compass is a clean, free dashboard that reads the trend
direction on multiple timeframes at once (M15, H1, H4, D1) for
whatever symbol your chart is on. One glance tells you whether the
higher timeframes agree — and gives you a simple overall bias.
No repainting. Ever.
Every timeframe is read on closed bars only. The compass never
redraws its history to look better after the fact — what it shows
is real.
On your chart:
- Per-timeframe trend: UP / DOWN / FLAT, colour-coded
- An overall bias (e.g. "Bias: UP 3/4")
- A clean dark panel that stays out of your way
How traders use it:
Trade in the direction the higher timeframes agree on, and skip the
setups that fight them. It pairs naturally with a pullback-entry
tool: read the trend here, then take your entries with it.
Part of the EKIT family. If you want structured entry timing on Gold
(XAUUSD) — impulse leg, the Fibonacci golden zone, entry arrows and
stop / 1R / 2R levels, all no-repaint — see our paid indicator
EKIT FibTrend. Trend Compass tells you the direction; FibTrend marks
the entry.
Free. MetaTrader 5. Questions? Message us — we answer.
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