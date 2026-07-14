EKIT Trend Compass

Know the trend before you trade it.

EKIT Trend Compass is a clean, free dashboard that reads the trend 
direction on multiple timeframes at once (M15, H1, H4, D1) for 
whatever symbol your chart is on. One glance tells you whether the 
higher timeframes agree — and gives you a simple overall bias.

No repainting. Ever.
Every timeframe is read on closed bars only. The compass never 
redraws its history to look better after the fact — what it shows 
is real.

On your chart:
- Per-timeframe trend: UP / DOWN / FLAT, colour-coded
- An overall bias (e.g. "Bias: UP 3/4")
- A clean dark panel that stays out of your way

How traders use it:
Trade in the direction the higher timeframes agree on, and skip the 
setups that fight them. It pairs naturally with a pullback-entry 
tool: read the trend here, then take your entries with it.

Part of the EKIT family. If you want structured entry timing on Gold 
(XAUUSD) — impulse leg, the Fibonacci golden zone, entry arrows and 
stop / 1R / 2R levels, all no-repaint — see our paid indicator 
EKIT FibTrend. Trend Compass tells you the direction; FibTrend marks 
the entry.

Free. MetaTrader 5. Questions? Message us — we answer.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Adriane Paduan Nolli
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Adriane Paduan Nolli 2026.08.05 17:29 
 

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